Now Playing: Friday, August 26, through Thursday, September 1

61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

All Hell Breaks Loose (not rated, FilmScene) - Wednesday, August 31, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Bad Moms (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Silly and inconsequential ... and also pretty great,considering it made me laugh out loud at least three dozen times. IMDb listing

Ben-Hur (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A remake of the biblically-themed epic that's sometimes lugubrious and laughable, sometimes powerful and exhilarating, and usually just blah. IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Don't Think Twice (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Flight of the Butterflies (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Saturday, August 27. A bit pokey, but the butterflies' mass exodus is enough to make you believe in God -- or at least in the god of nature docs. IMDb listing

Florence Foster Jenkins (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Low-key and forumulaic, but also a minor marvel, with Meryl Streep a touching riot as the legendarily god-awful singer. IMDb listing

Ghostbusters (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Frequently very funny, but all told, maybe the most simultaneously apologetic and defensive blockbuster I've ever seen. IMDb listing

Gleason (R, FilmScene) - Friday, August 26, 8 p.m. IMDb listing

Greater (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Hell or High Water (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Indignation (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

The Insanity of God (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, August 30, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Jason Bourne (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The action scenes in this re-teaming of star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass are typically kinetic, but for the first time, they aren't at all exciting. IMDb listing

The Jungle Book (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - I had such a great time listening to Idris Elba and the rest of the beautifully cast vocal performers that I couldn't help being disappointed that Jon Favreau's pricey achievement didn't look nearly as good as it sounded. IMDb listing

Kevin Smith's Yoga Hosers Premiere Party (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, August 30, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

The King & I (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, August 28, and Wednesday, August 31, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Kubo & the Two Strings (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated adventure rife with happy-nightmare imagery, and one with an incredibly variety of emotional tones and effects. IMDb listing

Lights Out (PG-13, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It gives you just what you want from a low-rent horror flick and so rarely do: a creepy and clever premise, a snappy pace, a bunch of good scares, and a relative lack of eye-rolling studpidity. IMDb listing

Little Men (PG, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Major League (R, FilmScene) - Sunday, August 28, 8 p.m. IMDb listing

Mechanic: Resurrection (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little a time, but it's never less than interesting, and those mega-screen vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble (PG-13, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) – An expectedly gorgeous edu-doc that's also unexpectedly, even thrillingly varied in presentation. IMDb listing

Nine Lives (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A family comedy that deserves to be spayed. IMDb listing

Pete's Dragon (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For roughly 80 percent of its length, this surprisingly grave and quiet family-film reboot is overflowing with intelligence and true wonder IMDb listing

Pokemon: The Movie (G. FilmScene) - Saturday, August 27, 11 p.m. IMDb listing

Rob Zombie's 31 (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, September 1, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Sausage Party (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Frequently very funny, but hopefully the end of Seth Rogen's stoner slapsticks, because I don't know how the results can be more Seth Rogen-y than they are here. IMDb listing

The Secret Life of Pets (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Goofy, disposable family fun, but also something of a blown opportunity, given that this animated comedy keeps hinting at a potential greatness it seems forever uninteresting in pursuing. IMDb listing

The Shallows (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in) - Blake Lively, and a shark, and about 90 minutes -- and happily, the star, the fish, and the length are all just what you want and need them to be. IMDb listing

Southside with You (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Star Trek Beyond (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - All of the sci-fi franchise's mostly delightful tenets are in place, but you could still safely skip this uninteresting endeavor and not be at all out of the loop for Star Trek XIV. IMDb listing

Suicide Squad (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Everything you've likely heard about this comic-book movie is true ... unless, for some reason, you've heard it's great. IMDb listing

War Dogs (R, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The failings in this dark comedy about fledgling arms dealers might have been more easily glossed over if leads Miles Teller and Jonah Hill had exuded a modicum of rapport. They don't. IMDb listing

Welcome to Monster High (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m. IMDb listing