61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa
Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass
FilmScene, Iowa City
Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City
Putnam Museum, Davenport
Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport
Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline
Bad Moms (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Silly and inconsequential ... and also pretty great,considering it made me laugh out loud at least three dozen times. IMDb listing
Ben-Hur (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A remake of the biblically-themed epic that's sometimes lugubrious and laughable, sometimes powerful and exhilarating, and usually just blah. IMDb listing
Don't Breathe (R, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing
Don't Think Twice (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Dungeons & Dragons: Live from PAX West (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, September 4, 8 p.m. FathomEvents.com
Equity (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Finding Dory (G, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A Pixar entertainment of significant joys, even if Ellen DeGeneres' Dory, poignant though she is, is no longer terribly funny. IMDb listing
Florence Foster Jenkins (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Low-key and forumulaic, but also a minor marvel, with Meryl Streep a touching riot as the legendarily god-awful singer. IMDb listing
Ghostbusters (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Frequently very funny, but all told, maybe the most simultaneously apologetic and defensive blockbuster I've ever seen. IMDb listing
Hands of Stone (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Hell or High Water (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A languid crime drama that's strong and effective and, despite the downbeat subject matter, an awful lot of fun. IMDb listing
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (PG-13, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Surprisingly, this insanely amateurish movie isn't the movie version of Donald Trump's convention speech; it's the movie equivalent of Ted Cruz's. IMDb listing
Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing
Ice Age: Collision Course (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - The posters promoted this animated sequel with the phrase "Kiss Your Ice Goodbye." Ah, if wishing made it so. IMDb listing
Independence Day: Resurgence (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - This sci-fi sequel boasts black heroes, white heroes, and Chinese heroes, and is still, by a considerable margin, the most colorless movie of the year. IMDb listing
Janatha Garage (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Jason Bourne (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The action scenes in this re-teaming of star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass are typically kinetic, but for the first time, they aren't at all exciting. IMDb listing
The Jungle Book (PG, Blue Grass Drive-in) - I had such a great time listening to Idris Elba and the rest of the beautifully cast vocal performers that I couldn't help being disappointed that Jon Favreau's pricey achievement didn't look nearly as good as it sounded. IMDb listing
Kubo & the Two Strings (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated adventure rife with happy-nightmare imagery, and one with an incredibly variety of emotional tones and effects. IMDb listing
The Light Between Oceans (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Little Men (PG, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Mechanic: Resurrection (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Another of star Jason Statham's ultra-violent, adequate-at-best action thrillers climaxing with a mano a mano slugfest and a ticking red clock. IMDb listing
Morgan (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little a time, but it's never less than interesting, and those mega-screen vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing
National Parks Adventure 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) – An expectedly gorgeous edu-doc that's also unexpectedly, even thrillingly varied in presentation. IMDb listing
Nerve (PG-13, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For about three-quarters of its length, this mostly lighthearted cyber-thriller is a lot of fun -- like what you'd get if John Hughes directed David Fincher's The Game. IMDb listing
The NeverEnding Story (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, September 4, and Wednesday, September 7, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Our Little Sister (PG, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Pete's Dragon (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For roughly 80 percent of its length, this surprisingly grave and quiet family-film reboot is overflowing with intelligence and true wonder IMDb listing
Reservoir Dogs (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, September 7, 10 p.m. IMDb listing
Sausage Party (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Frequently very funny, but hopefully the end of Seth Rogen's stoner slapsticks, because I don't know how the results can be more Seth Rogen-y than they are here. IMDb listing
The Secret Life of Pets (PG, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Goofy, disposable family fun, but also something of a blown opportunity, given that this animated comedy keeps hinting at a potential greatness it seems forever uninteresting in pursuing. IMDb listing
Southside with You (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - "Four more years!" may not happen, but that's roughly how long I wish this romantic comedy about the Obamas' first date had lasted. IMDb listing
Star Trek Beyond (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - All of the sci-fi franchise's mostly delightful tenets are in place, but you could still safely skip this uninteresting endeavor and not be at all out of the loop for Star Trek XIV. IMDb listing
Suicide Squad (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Everything you've likely heard about this comic-book movie is true ... unless, for some reason, you've heard it's great. IMDb listing
War Dogs (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The failings in this dark comedy about fledgling arms dealers might have been more easily glossed over if leads Miles Teller and Jonah Hill had exuded a modicum of rapport. They don't. IMDb listing
The Witch (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, September 3, 11 p.m. A mesmerizing, stomach-tightening descent into madness completely devoid of irony. IMDb listing
World Adventure Series: The Great Rock Mountain RV Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, September 6, 1 & 6 p.m. Putnam.org
X-Men: Apocalypse (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - It's the end of the world as we know it in Bryan Singer's latest comic-book adventure, and I felt fine, if rarely great. IMDb listing
Yoga Hosers (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing