61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

Bad Moms (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Silly and inconsequential ... and also pretty great,considering it made me laugh out loud at least three dozen times. IMDb listing

Ben-Hur (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A remake of the biblically-themed epic that's sometimes lugubrious and laughable, sometimes powerful and exhilarating, and usually just blah. IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing

Don't Think Twice (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Dungeons & Dragons: Live from PAX West (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, September 4, 8 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Equity (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Finding Dory (G, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A Pixar entertainment of significant joys, even if Ellen DeGeneres' Dory, poignant though she is, is no longer terribly funny. IMDb listing

Florence Foster Jenkins (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Low-key and forumulaic, but also a minor marvel, with Meryl Streep a touching riot as the legendarily god-awful singer. IMDb listing

Ghostbusters (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Frequently very funny, but all told, maybe the most simultaneously apologetic and defensive blockbuster I've ever seen. IMDb listing

Hands of Stone (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Hell or High Water (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A languid crime drama that's strong and effective and, despite the downbeat subject matter, an awful lot of fun. IMDb listing

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (PG-13, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Surprisingly, this insanely amateurish movie isn't the movie version of Donald Trump's convention speech; it's the movie equivalent of Ted Cruz's. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Ice Age: Collision Course (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - The posters promoted this animated sequel with the phrase "Kiss Your Ice Goodbye." Ah, if wishing made it so. IMDb listing

Independence Day: Resurgence (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - This sci-fi sequel boasts black heroes, white heroes, and Chinese heroes, and is still, by a considerable margin, the most colorless movie of the year. IMDb listing

Janatha Garage (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Jason Bourne (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The action scenes in this re-teaming of star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass are typically kinetic, but for the first time, they aren't at all exciting. IMDb listing

The Jungle Book (PG, Blue Grass Drive-in) - I had such a great time listening to Idris Elba and the rest of the beautifully cast vocal performers that I couldn't help being disappointed that Jon Favreau's pricey achievement didn't look nearly as good as it sounded. IMDb listing

Kubo & the Two Strings (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated adventure rife with happy-nightmare imagery, and one with an incredibly variety of emotional tones and effects. IMDb listing

The Light Between Oceans (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Little Men (PG, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Mechanic: Resurrection (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Another of star Jason Statham's ultra-violent, adequate-at-best action thrillers climaxing with a mano a mano slugfest and a ticking red clock. IMDb listing

Morgan (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little a time, but it's never less than interesting, and those mega-screen vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) – An expectedly gorgeous edu-doc that's also unexpectedly, even thrillingly varied in presentation. IMDb listing

Nerve (PG-13, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For about three-quarters of its length, this mostly lighthearted cyber-thriller is a lot of fun -- like what you'd get if John Hughes directed David Fincher's The Game. IMDb listing

The NeverEnding Story (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, September 4, and Wednesday, September 7, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Our Little Sister (PG, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Pete's Dragon (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For roughly 80 percent of its length, this surprisingly grave and quiet family-film reboot is overflowing with intelligence and true wonder IMDb listing

Reservoir Dogs (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, September 7, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Sausage Party (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Frequently very funny, but hopefully the end of Seth Rogen's stoner slapsticks, because I don't know how the results can be more Seth Rogen-y than they are here. IMDb listing

The Secret Life of Pets (PG, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Goofy, disposable family fun, but also something of a blown opportunity, given that this animated comedy keeps hinting at a potential greatness it seems forever uninteresting in pursuing. IMDb listing

Southside with You (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - "Four more years!" may not happen, but that's roughly how long I wish this romantic comedy about the Obamas' first date had lasted. IMDb listing

Star Trek Beyond (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - All of the sci-fi franchise's mostly delightful tenets are in place, but you could still safely skip this uninteresting endeavor and not be at all out of the loop for Star Trek XIV. IMDb listing

Suicide Squad (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Everything you've likely heard about this comic-book movie is true ... unless, for some reason, you've heard it's great. IMDb listing

War Dogs (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The failings in this dark comedy about fledgling arms dealers might have been more easily glossed over if leads Miles Teller and Jonah Hill had exuded a modicum of rapport. They don't. IMDb listing

The Witch (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, September 3, 11 p.m. A mesmerizing, stomach-tightening descent into madness completely devoid of irony. IMDb listing

World Adventure Series: The Great Rock Mountain RV Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, September 6, 1 & 6 p.m. Putnam.org

X-Men: Apocalypse (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - It's the end of the world as we know it in Bryan Singer's latest comic-book adventure, and I felt fine, if rarely great. IMDb listing

Yoga Hosers (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing