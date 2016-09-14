61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

As I Open My Eyes (not rated, FilmScene) - Tuesday, September 20, 6 p.m. IMDb listing

Bad Moms (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Silly and inconsequential ... and also pretty great,considering it made me laugh out loud at least three dozen times. IMDb listing

Blair Witch (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Bridget Jones's Baby (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Chimes at Midnight (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Complete Unknown (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

The Disappointments Room (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying & Love the Bomb (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, September 18, and Wednesday, September 21, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing

Don't Think Twice (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Forces of Nature (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Friday, September 16, 6:30 p.m. IMDb listing

Hell or High Water (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A languid crime drama that's strong and effective and, despite the downbeat subject matter, an awful lot of fun. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

The Invitation (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, September 17, 11 p.m. IMDb listing

Jason Bourne (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - The action scenes in this re-teaming of star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass are typically kinetic, but for the first time, they aren't at all exciting. IMDb listing

Kubo & the Two Strings (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated adventure rife with happy-nightmare imagery, and one with an incredibly variety of emotional tones and effects. IMDb listing

The Light Between Oceans (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A serious-minded, thematically resonant, sometimes emotionally devastating romantic drama that still, at numerous points in the second half, brings Nichols Sparks' feeble oeuvre to mind. IMDb listing

Mechanic: Resurrection (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre) - Another of star Jason Statham's ultra-violent, adequate-at-best action thrillers climaxing with a mano a mano slugfest and a ticking red clock. IMDb listing

Morris from America (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Multiple Maniacs (X, FilmScene) - FRiday, September 16, 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. IMDb listing

My Blind Brother (R, FilmScene) - Thursday, September 22, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

National Theatre Live: A View from the Bridge (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Monday, September 19, 7 p.m. NTLive.NationalTheatre.org.uk

Pete's Dragon (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For roughly 80 percent of its length, this surprisingly grave and quiet family-film reboot is overflowing with intelligence and true wonder IMDb listing

Pink Flamingos (NC-17, FilmScene) - Wednesday, September 21, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Sausage Party (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Frequently very funny, but hopefully the end of Seth Rogen's stoner slapsticks, because I don't know how the results can be more Seth Rogen-y than they are here. IMDb listing

The Secret Life of Pets (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Goofy, disposable family fun, but also something of a blown opportunity, given that this animated comedy keeps hinting at a potential greatness it seems forever uninteresting in pursuing. IMDb listing

Snowden (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Star Trek Beyond (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - All of the sci-fi franchise's mostly delightful tenets are in place, but you could still safely skip this uninteresting endeavor and not be at all out of the loop for Star Trek XIV. IMDb listing

Suicide Squad (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Everything you've likely heard about this comic-book movie is true ... unless, for some reason, you've heard it's great. IMDb listing

Sully (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing

To Joey, with Love (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, September 20, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

War Dogs (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The failings in this dark comedy about fledgling arms dealers might have been more easily glossed over if leads Miles Teller and Jonah Hill had exuded a modicum of rapport. They don't. IMDb listing

When the Bough Breaks (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Terrible though this PG-13 erotic thriller is, the actors keep things lively, even if the routine staging and predictable "shocks" don't. IMDb listing

The Wild Life (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A visually impressive, unfailingly blah family adventure for those who would've enjoyed Robinson Crusoe more had Dafoe populated it with lovable talking animals. IMDb listing