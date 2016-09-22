61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

The Anonymous People (not rated, FilmScene) - Sunday, September 25, 3:30 p.m. IMDb listing

Bad Moms (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Silly and inconsequential ... and also pretty great,considering it made me laugh out loud at least three dozen times. IMDb listing

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- the Touring Years (not rated, Film Scene) - IMDb listing

Blair Witch (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Pricier than its inspiration, yes, but also more tiresome, more obnoxious, and not one tenth as scary. IMDb listing

Bridget Jones's Baby (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As unconscionably late sequels to graying rom-coms go, it's at least better than My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. IMDb listing

Danny Says (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, September 24, 6 p.m. IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing

Female Trouble (NC-17, FilmScene) - Friday, September 23, 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 25, 3:30 p.m. IMDb listing

Hell or High Water (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A languid crime drama that's strong and effective and, despite the downbeat subject matter, an awful lot of fun. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

The Hurt Business (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, September 29, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Jason Bourne (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - The action scenes in this re-teaming of star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass are typically kinetic, but for the first time, they aren't at all exciting. IMDb listing

Kubo & the Two Strings (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated adventure rife with happy-nightmare imagery, and one with an incredibly variety of emotional tones and effects. IMDb listing

The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Majnu (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Mia Madre (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

My Blind Brother (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Pete's Dragon (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For roughly 80 percent of its length, this surprisingly grave and quiet family-film reboot is overflowing with intelligence and true wonder IMDb listing

Phantasm: Remastered (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, September 24, 11 p.m. IMDb listing

Pink Flamingos (NC-17, FilmScene) - Saturday, September 24, 3:30 p.m. IMDb listing

Polyester (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, September 28, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Sausage Party (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Frequently very funny, but hopefully the end of Seth Rogen's stoner slapsticks, because I don't know how the results can be more Seth Rogen-y than they are here. IMDb listing

The Secret Life of Pets (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Goofy, disposable family fun, but also something of a blown opportunity, given that this animated comedy keeps hinting at a potential greatness it seems forever uninteresting in pursuing. IMDb listing

Snowden (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - With Oliver Stone directing, it's a beautiful match-up of subject matter and creative force, with the added benefit of revealing Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a surprisingly uncanny mimic. IMDb listing

Sonita (not rated, FilmScene) - Tuesday, September 27, 6 p.m. IMDb listing

Star Trek Beyond (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - All of the sci-fi franchise's mostly delightful tenets are in place, but you could still safely skip this uninteresting endeavor and not be at all out of the loop for Star Trek XIV. IMDb listing

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, September 25, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, September 28, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Storks (PG, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Suicide Squad (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Everything you've likely heard about this comic-book movie is true ... unless, for some reason, you've heard it's great. IMDb listing

Sully (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing

Sundance Film Festival 2016 Short Film Tour (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, September 24, 12:30 & 8:30 p.m. ICFilmScene.org

Targeted: Exposing the Gun-Control Agenda (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Thursday, September 29, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Three Amigos! (PG, FilmScene) - Sunday, September 25, 8 p.m. IMDb listing

A Town Called Panic: The Specials (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. ICFilmScene.org

Vanished: Left Behind -- Next Generation (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Wednesday, September 28, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

War Dogs (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The failings in this dark comedy about fledgling arms dealers might have been more easily glossed over if leads Miles Teller and Jonah Hill had exuded a modicum of rapport. They don't. IMDb listing

When the Bough Breaks (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Terrible though this PG-13 erotic thriller is, the actors keep things lively, even if the routine staging and predictable "shocks" don't. IMDb listing

The Wild Life (PG, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A visually impressive, unfailingly blah family adventure for those who would've enjoyed Robinson Crusoe more had Dafoe populated it with lovable talking animals. IMDb listing