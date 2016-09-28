61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

Bad Moms (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Silly and inconsequential ... and also pretty great,considering it made me laugh out loud at least three dozen times. IMDb listing

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- the Touring Years (not rated, Film Scene) - IMDb listing

Blair Witch (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Pricier than its inspiration, yes, but also more tiresome, more obnoxious, and not one tenth as scary. IMDb listing

Bridget Jones's Baby (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As unconscionably late sequels to graying rom-coms go, it's at least better than My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. IMDb listing

Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing

Headroom: Christopher Harris (not rated, FilmScene) - ICFilmScene.org

Hell or High Water (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - A languid crime drama that's strong and effective and, despite the downbeat subject matter, an awful lot of fun. IMDb listing

The Hollars (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Hyper (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Cinemark.com

I Belonged to You (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - IMDb listing

The Idol (not rated, FilmScene) - ICFilmScene,org

Jason Bourne (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - The action scenes in this re-teaming of star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass are typically kinetic, but for the first time, they aren't at all exciting. IMDb listing

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing

Masterminds (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Mia Madre (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

My Blind Brother (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Pete's Dragon (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For roughly 80 percent of its length, this surprisingly grave and quiet family-film reboot is overflowing with intelligence and true wonder IMDb listing

Polyester (R, FilmScene) - Friday, September 30, 10:30 p.m. IMDb listing

Queen of Katwe (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

The Secret Life of Pets (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Goofy, disposable family fun, but also something of a blown opportunity, given that this animated comedy keeps hinting at a potential greatness it seems forever uninteresting in pursuing. IMDb listing

Snowden (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - With Oliver Stone directing, it's a beautiful match-up of subject matter and creative force, with the added benefit of revealing Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a surprisingly uncanny mimic. IMDb listing

Storks (PG, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing

Suicide Squad (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Everything you've likely heard about this comic-book movie is true ... unless, for some reason, you've heard it's great. IMDb listing

Sully (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing

Sundance Film Festival 2016 Short Film Tour (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, 3:30 & 8:30 p.m. ICFilmScene.org

To Joey, with Love (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, October 6, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

The Wailing (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 1, 11 p.m. IMDb listing

Young Frankenstein (PG Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Wednesday, October 5, 7 p.m. IMDb listing