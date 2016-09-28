61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa
Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass
FilmScene, Iowa City
Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City
Putnam Museum, Davenport
Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport
Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline
Bad Moms (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Silly and inconsequential ... and also pretty great,considering it made me laugh out loud at least three dozen times. IMDb listing
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- the Touring Years (not rated, Film Scene) - IMDb listing
Blair Witch (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Pricier than its inspiration, yes, but also more tiresome, more obnoxious, and not one tenth as scary. IMDb listing
Bridget Jones's Baby (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As unconscionably late sequels to graying rom-coms go, it's at least better than My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. IMDb listing
Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Don't Breathe (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing
Headroom: Christopher Harris (not rated, FilmScene) - ICFilmScene.org
Hell or High Water (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - A languid crime drama that's strong and effective and, despite the downbeat subject matter, an awful lot of fun. IMDb listing
The Hollars (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing
Hyper (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Cinemark.com
I Belonged to You (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - IMDb listing
The Idol (not rated, FilmScene) - ICFilmScene,org
Jason Bourne (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - The action scenes in this re-teaming of star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass are typically kinetic, but for the first time, they aren't at all exciting. IMDb listing
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing
Masterminds (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Mia Madre (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
My Blind Brother (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Pete's Dragon (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - For roughly 80 percent of its length, this surprisingly grave and quiet family-film reboot is overflowing with intelligence and true wonder IMDb listing
Polyester (R, FilmScene) - Friday, September 30, 10:30 p.m. IMDb listing
Queen of Katwe (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
The Secret Life of Pets (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Goofy, disposable family fun, but also something of a blown opportunity, given that this animated comedy keeps hinting at a potential greatness it seems forever uninteresting in pursuing. IMDb listing
Snowden (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - With Oliver Stone directing, it's a beautiful match-up of subject matter and creative force, with the added benefit of revealing Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a surprisingly uncanny mimic. IMDb listing
Storks (PG, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing
Suicide Squad (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Everything you've likely heard about this comic-book movie is true ... unless, for some reason, you've heard it's great. IMDb listing
Sully (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing
Sundance Film Festival 2016 Short Film Tour (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, 3:30 & 8:30 p.m. ICFilmScene.org
To Joey, with Love (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, October 6, 7 p.m. IMDb listing
The Wailing (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 1, 11 p.m. IMDb listing
Young Frankenstein (PG Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Wednesday, October 5, 7 p.m. IMDb listing