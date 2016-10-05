61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

American Graffiti (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, October 9, and Wednesday, October 12, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Author: The JT LeRoy Story (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Monday, October 10, 2 & 7:30 & 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Before the Flood (not rated, FilmScene) - Tuesday, October 11, 6 p.m. IMDb listing

The Birth of a Nation (R, FilmScene, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Blair Witch (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Pricier than its inspiration, yes, but also more tiresome, more obnoxious, and not one tenth as scary. IMDb listing

Bridget Jones's Baby (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As unconscionably late sequels to graying rom-coms go, it's at least better than My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. IMDb listing

Casper (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 10 a.m. IMDb listing

Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Despite the solid acting and superb sound and visual effects, it's a real-life disaster thriller with precious little reason to exist. IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing

Flight of the Butterflies (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Friday, October 7, 12:30 p.m. A bit pokey, but the unbelievably beautiful explosion that is the butterflies' mass exodus is enough to make you believe in God, or at least the god of nature docs. IMDb listing

Friday the 13th (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Thursday, October 13, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

The Girl on the Train (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing



Godzilla Resurgence [Shin Gojira] (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema; Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX - Tuesday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.) - IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

I Belonged to You (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing

Masterminds (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A meandering, low-energy slapstick at least helped occasionally by Zach Galifianakis and frequently by Kate McKinnon. IMDb listing

The Met Opera: Tristan und Isolde (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m.; Wednesday, October 12, 6:30 p.m. MetOpera.org

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Thursday, October 13, 12:30 p.m. An edu-doc that's never less than interesting, with wide-screen vistas that are truly stunning. IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Expectedly gorgeous, sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing

Night of the Living Dead (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, 10 p.m. & midnight IMDb listing

Queen of Katwe (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - The rare triumph-of-the-underdog sports flick that feels unfailingly honest, even if you don't consider chess a sport. IMDb listing

Rooster Teeth: Let's Play Live (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 8, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Sausage Party (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clever as hell and oftentimes very funny, even if you end up really hoping this animated slapstick marks the end of Seth Rogen's stoner-fratboy output. IMDb listing

Snowden (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - With Oliver Stone directing, it's a beautiful match-up of subject matter and creative force, with the added benefit of revealing Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a surprisingly uncanny mimic. IMDb listing

South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut (R, FilmScene) - Sunday, October 9, 8 p.m. IMDb listing

Storks (PG, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing

Suicide Squad (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Everything you've likely heard about this comic-book movie is true ... unless, for some reason, you've heard it's great. IMDb listing

Sully (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing

Voiceless (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing



White Girl (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

World Adventure Series: Egypt's Secret Side (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, October 11, 1 & 6 p.m. Putnam.org