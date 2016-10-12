61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa
Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass
FilmScene, Iowa City
Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City
Putnam Museum, Davenport
Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport
Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline
(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)
The Accountant (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
An American Werewolf in London (R, FilmScene) - Sunday, October 16, 8 p.m. IMDb listing
Bend it Like Beckham (PG-13, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 15, 11 p.m. An inspirational sports drama that's nice, safe, pleasant ... if you like this sort of thing, this is the sort of thing you'll like. IMDb listing
The Birth of a Nation (R, FilmScene, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - There are flashes of visual poetry and many fine performances, yet with its unexceptional TV-movie rhythms and succession of archetypes, this slave-revolt drama is sadly lacking in surprise. IMDb listing
Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, October 16, 11:55 a.m. FathomEvents.com
Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Despite the solid acting and superb sound and visual effects, it's a real-life disaster thriller with precious little reason to exist. IMDb listing
Don't Breathe (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing
Friday the 13th (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, 10 p.m. and midnight IMDb listing
The Girl on the Train (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing
The Greasy Strangler (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Hotel Transylvania (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, 10 a.m. A goofy, zippy, candy-colored monster mash that offers a goodly amount of random pleasures. IMDb listing
Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing
Ixcanul (not rated, FilmScene) - Tuesday, October 18, 6 p.m. IMDb listing
Kevin Hart: What Now? (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Kirk Cameron: Revive Us (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com
The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing
A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Masterminds (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A meandering, low-energy slapstick at least helped occasionally by Zach Galifianakis and frequently by Kate McKinnon. IMDb listing
Max Steel (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A kiddie slapstick every bit as pandering, obvious, and unfunny as its director Steve's Carr's Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. IMDb listing
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing
National Parks Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Expectedly gorgeous, sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing
A Nightmare on Elm Street (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Thursday, October 20, 10 p.m. IMDb listing
Queen of Katwe (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - The rare triumph-of-the-underdog sports flick that feels unfailingly honest, even if you don't consider chess a sport. IMDb listing
Rob Zombie's 31 (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, October 20, 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Snowden (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - With Oliver Stone directing, it's a beautiful match-up of subject matter and creative force, with the added benefit of revealing Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a surprisingly uncanny mimic. IMDb listing
Starving the Beast (not rated, FilmScene) - Monday, October 17, 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Storks (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing
Sully (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing
Taxi Driver: 40th Anniversary (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, October 16, and Wednesday, October 19, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Yo-Kai Watch: The Watch (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. IMDb listing
Young Frankenstein (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m. IMDb listing