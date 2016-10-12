61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

The Accountant (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

An American Werewolf in London (R, FilmScene) - Sunday, October 16, 8 p.m. IMDb listing

Bend it Like Beckham (PG-13, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 15, 11 p.m. An inspirational sports drama that's nice, safe, pleasant ... if you like this sort of thing, this is the sort of thing you'll like. IMDb listing

The Birth of a Nation (R, FilmScene, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - There are flashes of visual poetry and many fine performances, yet with its unexceptional TV-movie rhythms and succession of archetypes, this slave-revolt drama is sadly lacking in surprise. IMDb listing

Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, October 16, 11:55 a.m. FathomEvents.com

Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Despite the solid acting and superb sound and visual effects, it's a real-life disaster thriller with precious little reason to exist. IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing

Friday the 13th (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, 10 p.m. and midnight IMDb listing

The Girl on the Train (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing

The Greasy Strangler (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Hotel Transylvania (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, 10 a.m. A goofy, zippy, candy-colored monster mash that offers a goodly amount of random pleasures. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Ixcanul (not rated, FilmScene) - Tuesday, October 18, 6 p.m. IMDb listing

Kevin Hart: What Now? (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Kirk Cameron: Revive Us (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing

A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Masterminds (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A meandering, low-energy slapstick at least helped occasionally by Zach Galifianakis and frequently by Kate McKinnon. IMDb listing

Max Steel (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing



Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A kiddie slapstick every bit as pandering, obvious, and unfunny as its director Steve's Carr's Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. IMDb listing

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Expectedly gorgeous, sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing

A Nightmare on Elm Street (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Thursday, October 20, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Queen of Katwe (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - The rare triumph-of-the-underdog sports flick that feels unfailingly honest, even if you don't consider chess a sport. IMDb listing

Rob Zombie's 31 (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, October 20, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Snowden (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - With Oliver Stone directing, it's a beautiful match-up of subject matter and creative force, with the added benefit of revealing Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a surprisingly uncanny mimic. IMDb listing

Starving the Beast (not rated, FilmScene) - Monday, October 17, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Storks (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing

Sully (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing

Taxi Driver: 40th Anniversary (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, October 16, and Wednesday, October 19, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Yo-Kai Watch: The Watch (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. IMDb listing

Young Frankenstein (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m. IMDb listing