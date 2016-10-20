61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa
Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass
FilmScene, Iowa City
Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City
Putnam Museum, Davenport
Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport
Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline
The Accountant (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing
Army of Darkness (R, Blue Grass Drive-in) - IMDb listing
Beetlejuice (PG-13, FilmScene) - Tuesday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. IMDb listing
The Bride of Frankenstein (not rated, Blue Grass Drive-in) - IMDb listing
Casper (PG, Blue Grass Drive-in) - IMDb listing
Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing
Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Despite the solid acting and superb sound and visual effects, it's a real-life disaster thriller with precious little reason to exist. IMDb listing
Denial (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Don't Breathe (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing
The Girl on the Train (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing
Halloween (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Thursday, October 27, 10 p.m. IMDb listing
Hotel Transylvania 2 (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 23, 10 a.m. More of the animated same, but also filled with goofy, inventive, riotous bits. IMDb listing
House of 1000 Corpses (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, October 26, 10 p.m. Rob Zombie's homage to 70s splatter flicks succeeds rather effectively on its low-aiming terms. IMDb listing
Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Keeping Up with the Joneses (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Kevin Hart: What Now? (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - By the time Hart gets around to telling jokes in this concert doc, they not great, but he does come through with some solid routines on his Luddite dad, his wife's text-messaging, and his panic after a home viewing of The Conjuring. IMDb listing
Kirk Cameron: Revive Us (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Monday, October 24, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com
The Listeners (not rated, FilmScene) - Tuesday, October 25, 6 p.m. IMDb listing
Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing
The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing
A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Masterminds (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A meandering, low-energy slapstick at least helped occasionally by Zach Galifianakis and frequently by Kate McKinnon. IMDb listing
Max Steel (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An origin movie for a toy (!), and a sad, chintzy little piece of sci-fi/superhero hooey. IMDb listing
The Met Opera: Don Giovanni (not rated, Marcys Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 22, 11:55 a.m.; Wednesday, October 26, 6:30 p.m. MetOpera.org
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A kiddie slapstick every bit as pandering, obvious, and unfunny as its director Steve's Carr's Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. IMDb listing
Miss Hokusai (PG-13, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing
National Parks Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Expectedly gorgeous, sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing
National Theatre Live: Frankenstein Encore (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, October 25, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com
A Nightmare on Elm Street (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 10 p.m. & midnight. IMDb listing
Oasis: Supersonic (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, October 26, 8 p.m. IMDb listing
Ouija: Origin of Evil (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
RiffTrax Live: Carnival of Souls (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, October 27, 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Shin Godzilla (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 22, 12:35 p.m. IMDb listing
The Shining (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, October 23, and Wednesday, October 26, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Storks (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing
Sully (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing
Super 8 (PG-13, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 22, 11 p.m. A sci-fi homage to Spielberg works that proves well-meaning but almost stupefyingly ineffective. IMDb listing
Tiny Giants 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Friday, October 21, 1:45 & 6:30 p.m. With a baby chipmunk and a two-month-old scorpion mouse getting superhero treatment in this edu-doc, it would be nearly impossible not to have fun at this thing. IMDb listing
Torrey Pines (not rated, FilmScene) - Monday, October 24, 9 p.m. IMDb listing
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
The Way We Talk (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 22, 2 p.m. IMDb listing