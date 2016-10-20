61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

The Accountant (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing

Army of Darkness (R, Blue Grass Drive-in) - IMDb listing

Beetlejuice (PG-13, FilmScene) - Tuesday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. IMDb listing

The Bride of Frankenstein (not rated, Blue Grass Drive-in) - IMDb listing

Casper (PG, Blue Grass Drive-in) - IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Despite the solid acting and superb sound and visual effects, it's a real-life disaster thriller with precious little reason to exist. IMDb listing

Denial (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing

The Girl on the Train (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing

Halloween (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Thursday, October 27, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Hotel Transylvania 2 (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 23, 10 a.m. More of the animated same, but also filled with goofy, inventive, riotous bits. IMDb listing

House of 1000 Corpses (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, October 26, 10 p.m. Rob Zombie's homage to 70s splatter flicks succeeds rather effectively on its low-aiming terms. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Keeping Up with the Joneses (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Kevin Hart: What Now? (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - By the time Hart gets around to telling jokes in this concert doc, they not great, but he does come through with some solid routines on his Luddite dad, his wife's text-messaging, and his panic after a home viewing of The Conjuring. IMDb listing

Kirk Cameron: Revive Us (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Monday, October 24, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

The Listeners (not rated, FilmScene) - Tuesday, October 25, 6 p.m. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing

A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Masterminds (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A meandering, low-energy slapstick at least helped occasionally by Zach Galifianakis and frequently by Kate McKinnon. IMDb listing

Max Steel (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An origin movie for a toy (!), and a sad, chintzy little piece of sci-fi/superhero hooey. IMDb listing



The Met Opera: Don Giovanni (not rated, Marcys Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 22, 11:55 a.m.; Wednesday, October 26, 6:30 p.m. MetOpera.org

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A kiddie slapstick every bit as pandering, obvious, and unfunny as its director Steve's Carr's Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. IMDb listing

Miss Hokusai (PG-13, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Expectedly gorgeous, sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing

National Theatre Live: Frankenstein Encore (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, October 25, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

A Nightmare on Elm Street (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 10 p.m. & midnight. IMDb listing

Oasis: Supersonic (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, October 26, 8 p.m. IMDb listing

Ouija: Origin of Evil (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

RiffTrax Live: Carnival of Souls (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, October 27, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Shin Godzilla (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 22, 12:35 p.m. IMDb listing

The Shining (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, October 23, and Wednesday, October 26, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Storks (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing

Sully (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing

Super 8 (PG-13, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 22, 11 p.m. A sci-fi homage to Spielberg works that proves well-meaning but almost stupefyingly ineffective. IMDb listing

Tiny Giants 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Friday, October 21, 1:45 & 6:30 p.m. With a baby chipmunk and a two-month-old scorpion mouse getting superhero treatment in this edu-doc, it would be nearly impossible not to have fun at this thing. IMDb listing

Torrey Pines (not rated, FilmScene) - Monday, October 24, 9 p.m. IMDb listing

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

The Way We Talk (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 22, 2 p.m. IMDb listing