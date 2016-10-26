61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

The Accountant (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

American Honey (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Beetlejuice (PG-13, FilmScene) - Sunday, October 30, 8:30 p.m. IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Despite the solid acting and superb sound and visual effects, it's a real-life disaster thriller with precious little reason to exist. IMDb listing

Denial (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A grave and intelligent courtroom drama that's haunted by the Holocaust without succumbing to the potentially manipulative excess of literalizing it. IMDb listing

Don't Breathe (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A first-rate fright film that's 90-percent enjoyably intense and only 10-percent really unpleasant. IMDb listing

The Evil Dead / The Texas Chainsaw Massacre double feature (NC-17 / R, FilmScene) - Saturday, October 29, 9 p.m. IMDb listing / IMDb listing

FilmScream (not rated, FilmScene) - Friday, October 28, 8 p.m. ICFilmScene.org

The Girl on the Train (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing

The Godfather / The Godfather; Part II double feature (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX_ - Sunday, October 30, and Wednesday, November 2, noon. IMDb listing / IMDb listing

Goosebumps (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Friday, October 28, through Sunday, October 30, 10 a.m. IMDb listingThis family spook-fest in wanting in several regards, but is filled with clever touches, and it's hard to turn up your nose at a movie that's also a 100-minute commercial for the joys of books.

Halloween (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema - Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29 - 10 p.m. & midnight; Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18+ IMAX - Saturday, October 29, 10 p.m.) - IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Inferno (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Livelier than 2012's original action-thriller vanity project for Tom Cruise. Stupider, too. IMDb listing

Keeping Up with the Joneses (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Kevin Hart: What Now? (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - By the time Hart gets around to telling jokes in this concert doc, they not great, but he does come through with some solid routines on his Luddite dad, his wife's text-messaging, and his panic after a home viewing of The Conjuring. IMDb listing

The Kind Words (not rated, FilmScene) - Sunday, October 30, 6 p.m. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing

A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Masterminds (PG-13, 61 Drive-in Theatre) - A meandering, low-energy slapstick at least helped occasionally by Zach Galifianakis and frequently by Kate McKinnon. IMDb listing

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A kiddie slapstick every bit as pandering, obvious, and unfunny as its director Steve's Carr's Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. IMDb listing

Miss Hokusai (PG-13, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs (not rated, Putnam Museum) - This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little time, but it's never less than interesting, and the wise-screen Egyptian vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Expectedly gorgeous, sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing

Newtown Live: A National Conversation (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Wednesday, November 2, 6:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Ouija: Origin of Evil (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A cleverly crafted, beautifully crafted, truly frightening freak-out that's more sheer fun than anything else in current release. IMDb listing

Pokemon: The First Movie - Mewtwo Strikes Back (G, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, October 29, noon & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

RiffTrax Live: Carnival of Souls (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Monday, October 31, 7:30 p.m. IMDb listing

Rush: Time Stand Still (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Thursday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Storks (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing

Sully (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Clint Eastwood's bio-pic on the Miracle on the Hudson is a well-crafted, touching, feel-good movie whose existence, for the life of me, I can't comprehend. IMDb listing

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Typically Tyler, but also funny enough to merit a qualified "Yay!" IMDb listing

Winners Tape All: The Henderson Brothers Story (not rated, FilmScene) - Wednesday, November 2, 10 p.m. IMDb listing