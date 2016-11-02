FilmScene, Iowa City
Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City
Putnam Museum, Davenport
Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport
Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline
(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)
The Accountant (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Bacchor (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, 7 p.m. ICFilmScene.org
Bolshoi Ballet: The Bright Stream (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Sunday, November 6, 12:55 p.m. FathomEvents.com
Bugs! 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Wednesday, November 9, 3 p.m. The 3D effects make this creeplky-crawly world pop in enjoyable fashion, and the bugs' life-and-death struggle makes for endlessly intriguing viewing. IMDb listing
Color Me Blood Red (not rated, FilmScene) - Wednesday, November 9, 10 p.m. IMDb listing
Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing
Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Despite the solid acting and superb sound and visual effects, it's a real-life disaster thriller with precious little reason to exist. IMDb listing
Doctor Strange (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Fargo (R, FilmScene) - Sunday, November 6, 8 p.m. IMDb listing
From Dusk Til Dawn: 20th Anniversary (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, November 6, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, November 9, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Gimme Danger (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
The Girl on the Train (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing
Hacksaw Ridge (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing
Inferno (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Tom Hanks returns to the dispiriting well of Dan Brown adaptations in the latest Robert Langdon entry rife with ludicrous plotting, routine foot chases, and incessant art-history lessons. IMDb listing
Ixcanul (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, 2:30 p.m. IMDb listing
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Livelier than 2012's original action-thriller vanity project for Tom Cruise. Stupider, too. IMDb listing
Joe & Caspar Hit the Road USA (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, November 10, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com
Keeping Up with the Joneses (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A formulaic, generally blah big-screen sit-com made charming by the alternately friendly and spiky rapport among Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, and Gal Gadot. IMDb listing
Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing
The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing
A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Michael Moore in Trumpland (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A kiddie slapstick every bit as pandering, obvious, and unfunny as its director Steve's Carr's Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. IMDb listing
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Wednesday, November 9, 12:30 p.m. This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little time, but it's never less than interesting, and the wise-screen Egyptian vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing
The Neon Demon (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, 11 p.m. Nicolas Winding's latest is fascinating, almost never boring, probably unforgettable, and if members of your audience boo at the end, I'd totally get it. IMDb listing
Ouija: Origin of Evil (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A cleverly crafted, beautifully crafted, truly frightening freak-out that's more sheer fun than anything else in current release. IMDb listing
Romeo Is Bleeding (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, 1 p.m. IMDb listing
Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Monday, November 7, 7:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com
Storks (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing
Tony Conrad: Completely in the Present (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, 3 p.m. IMDb listing
Trolls (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Typically Tyler, but also funny enough to merit a qualified "Yay!" IMDb listing
World Adventure Series: Burma -- Reflections on a Hidden Land (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, November 8, 1 & 6 p.m. Putnam.org