The Accountant (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Bacchor (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, 7 p.m. ICFilmScene.org

Bolshoi Ballet: The Bright Stream (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Sunday, November 6, 12:55 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Bugs! 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Wednesday, November 9, 3 p.m. The 3D effects make this creeplky-crawly world pop in enjoyable fashion, and the bugs' life-and-death struggle makes for endlessly intriguing viewing. IMDb listing

Color Me Blood Red (not rated, FilmScene) - Wednesday, November 9, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Deepwater Horizon (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Despite the solid acting and superb sound and visual effects, it's a real-life disaster thriller with precious little reason to exist. IMDb listing

Doctor Strange (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Fargo (R, FilmScene) - Sunday, November 6, 8 p.m. IMDb listing

From Dusk Til Dawn: 20th Anniversary (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, November 6, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, November 9, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Gimme Danger (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

The Girl on the Train (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing

Hacksaw Ridge (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Inferno (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Tom Hanks returns to the dispiriting well of Dan Brown adaptations in the latest Robert Langdon entry rife with ludicrous plotting, routine foot chases, and incessant art-history lessons. IMDb listing

Ixcanul (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, 2:30 p.m. IMDb listing

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Livelier than 2012's original action-thriller vanity project for Tom Cruise. Stupider, too. IMDb listing

Joe & Caspar Hit the Road USA (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, November 10, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Keeping Up with the Joneses (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A formulaic, generally blah big-screen sit-com made charming by the alternately friendly and spiky rapport among Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, and Gal Gadot. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - It's not great, but given the assembled talent, this vengeance-minded Western is practically a triumph of screen charisma and the fine art of iconic posing. IMDb listing

A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Michael Moore in Trumpland (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A kiddie slapstick every bit as pandering, obvious, and unfunny as its director Steve's Carr's Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. IMDb listing

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Wednesday, November 9, 12:30 p.m. This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little time, but it's never less than interesting, and the wise-screen Egyptian vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing

The Neon Demon (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, 11 p.m. Nicolas Winding's latest is fascinating, almost never boring, probably unforgettable, and if members of your audience boo at the end, I'd totally get it. IMDb listing

Ouija: Origin of Evil (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A cleverly crafted, beautifully crafted, truly frightening freak-out that's more sheer fun than anything else in current release. IMDb listing

Romeo Is Bleeding (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, 1 p.m. IMDb listing

Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Monday, November 7, 7:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Storks (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - An animated comedy that's pure, undiluted happiness, mostly because it's so gloriously weird. IMDb listing

Tony Conrad: Completely in the Present (not rated, FilmScene) - Saturday, November 5, 3 p.m. IMDb listing

Trolls (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Typically Tyler, but also funny enough to merit a qualified "Yay!" IMDb listing

World Adventure Series: Burma -- Reflections on a Hidden Land (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, November 8, 1 & 6 p.m. Putnam.org