FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

The Accountant (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing

Almost Christmas (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A holiday comedy whose spirits are so high, and whose performers are so strong, that you can easily ride past its legion of narrative deficiencies. IMDb listing

Arrival (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi original is a paranoid thriller that's also an intellectual puzzle that also a deeply emotional experience of optisism of wonder. IMDb listing

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - And Lee's war-themed drama/satire is a grab bag of randomly effective moments mixed with many more than make you go, "Huh?!?" IMDb listing

Bleed for This (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Vinny Pazienza's amazing life and professional career has, unfortunately, yielded a mediocre boxing movie to end all mediocre boxing movies. IMDb listing

Certain Women (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Doctor Strange (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A fantastically clever and entertaining comic-book movie that might be Marvel's best, considering the genre elements that usually make you yawn are instead the most satisfying elements of all. IMDb listing

The Edge of Seventeen (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As moving as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and as funny as Easy A, making it perhaps the best teen dramedy of the decade. IMDb listing

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing

The Girl on the Train (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing

Girls und Panzer: Der Film (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Monday, November 21, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Hacksaw Ridge (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Inferno (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tom Hanks returns to the dispiriting well of Dan Brown adaptations in the latest Robert Langdon entry rife with ludicrous plotting, routine foot chases, and incessant art-history lessons. IMDb listing

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Livelier than 2012's original action-thriller vanity project for Tom Cruise. Stupider, too. IMDb listing

Jorney to Space 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Friday, November 18, 6:30 p.m. Says narrator Patrick Stewart of the genial scientists on-screen: "It's all about getting the job done and having a little fun" -- an apt description for the movie itself. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, November 22, 2 p.m. IMDb listing

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Overstuffed and overplotted, but filled with no many delightful Tim Burton flourishes that I wound up having a pretty great time. IMDb listing

Mr. Donkey (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - IMDb listing

Moonlight (R, FilmScene, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Given how thrillingly, unusually specific this coming-of-age drama's point-of-view is, it's also being extraordinarily well-acted, -written, and -produced is practically a bonus. IMDb listing

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Monday, November 21, 12:30 p.m. This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little time, but it's never less than interesting, and the wise-screen Egyptian vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing

Shut In (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Just another retrograde killer-with-an-ax movie, albeit with a healthy, laughable dose of The Shining pretension. IMDb listing

Trolls (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - You may need kids to get into this animated musical-comedy without shame, but you won't need them to enjoy the film without it. IMDb listing