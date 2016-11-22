FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

The Accountant (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing

Allied (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Almost Christmas (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A holiday comedy whose spirits are so high, and whose performers are so strong, that you can easily ride past its legion of narrative deficiencies. IMDb listing

Arrival (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi original is a paranoid thriller that's also an intellectual puzzle that also a deeply emotional experience of optisism of wonder. IMDb listing

Bad Santa 2 (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - And Lee's war-themed drama/satire is a grab bag of randomly effective moments mixed with many more than make you go, "Huh?!?" IMDb listing

Bleed for This (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Vinny Pazienza's amazing life and professional career has, unfortunately, yielded a mediocre boxing movie to end all mediocre boxing movies. IMDb listing

Breakfast at Tiffany's (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, November 27, and Wednesday, November 30, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Certain Women (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Doctor Strange (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A fantastically clever and entertaining comic-book movie that might be Marvel's best, considering the genre elements that usually make you yawn are instead the most satisfying elements of all. IMDb listing

The Edge of Seventeen (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As moving as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and as funny as Easy A, making it perhaps the best teen dramedy of the decade. IMDb listing

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing

The Girl on the Train (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Just like the book: ludicrously plotted, overly reliant on contrivance and cliche, and despite its considerable flaws, sometimes trashily entertaining. IMDb listing

Hacksaw Ridge (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

A Man Called Ove (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Moana (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Moonlight (R, FilmScene, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Given how thrillingly, unusually specific this coming-of-age drama's point-of-view is, it's also being extraordinarily well-acted, -written, and -produced is practically a bonus. IMDb listing

The Polar Express (PG, Putnam Museum) - After its blessedly quiet opener, Robert Zemeckis' holiday tale becomes a grating blend of the hyperactive and the maudlin, and any sweetness inherent in the children's book it's based on is totally lost. IMDb listing

Rear Window (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, November 29, 2 p.m. IMDb listing

RiffTrax: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians and Christmas Shorts-stravaganza (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, December 1, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Rules Don't Apply (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

A Smell of Honey, a Swallow of Brine (not rated, FilmScene) - Wednesday, November 23, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Trolls (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - You may need kids to get into this animated musical-comedy without shame, but you won't need them to enjoy the film without it. IMDb listing