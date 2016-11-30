FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

The Accountant (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing

Allied (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Robert Zemeckis' World War II thriller is teeming with pleasures, all of them afterthoughts compared to the consistent, devastating pleasure that is Marion Cotillard. IMDb listing

Almost Christmas (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A holiday comedy whose spirits are so high, and whose performers are so strong, that you can easily ride past its legion of narrative deficiencies. IMDb listing

Arrival (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi original is a paranoid thriller that's also an intellectual puzzle that also a deeply emotional experience of optisism of wonder. IMDb listing

Bad Santa 2 (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A years-too-late sequel with an uninspired premise that manages, through sheer force of personality, to be every bit as hysterical as its predecessor. IMDb listing

Believe (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Blue Hawaii (PG, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, December 6, 2 p.m. IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Doctor Strange (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A fantastically clever and entertaining comic-book movie that might be Marvel's best, considering the genre elements that usually make you yawn are instead the most satisfying elements of all. IMDb listing

The Edge of Seventeen (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As moving as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and as funny as Easy A, making it perhaps the best teen dramedy of the decade. IMDb listing

The Expendables (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, December 7, 10 p.m. Sylvester Stallone's dull-as-hell homage to every steroid-enhanced action flick from the '80s you likely never wanted to see, or even think about, again. IMDb listing

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing

Hacksaw Ridge (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing

The Handmaiden (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Headroom: Sky Hopinka (not rated, FilmScene) - Wednesday, December 7, 7:30 p.m. ICFilmScene.org

Home Alone (PG, FilmScene) - Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Incarnate (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Jerusalem (not rated, Putnam Museum) - As a means of generating discussion among interfaith viewers, and perhaps especially as an introduction to the city for young audiences, Paul Ferguson's edu-doc may prove unmissable. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

The Love Witch (unrated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

The Met Opera: The Magic Flute Encore (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, December 3, 12:55 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Moana (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Disney's animated musical has its charms, but excepting the madly inspired voice work of Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement, they're nearly all regurgitated charms. IMDb listing

Moonlight (R, FilmScene) - Given how thrillingly, unusually specific this coming-of-age drama's point-of-view is, it's also being extraordinarily well-acted, -written, and -produced is practically a bonus. IMDb listing

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Wednesday, December 7, 12:30 p.m. This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little time, but it's never less than interesting, and those mega-screen Egyptian vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An expectedly gorgeous edu-doc that's also sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh0out-loud funny. IMDb listing

Nerdland (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, December 6, 8 p.m. IMDb listing

The Pit (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, December 3, 11 p.m. IMDb listing

Rules Don't Apply (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Warren Beatty's Howard Hughes yarn is weirdly airless and empty, and oddly cheap-looking considering the lavish Hollywood lifestyles represented. IMDb listing

Scrooged (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, December 4, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, December 7, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Wednesday, December 7, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Spirited Away: 15th Anniversary(PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, December 4, noon; Monday, December 5, 7 p.m. Hayao Miyazaki's lavishly animated Oscar winner is deeply emotional without being cloying and truly funny without being corny. IMDb listing

Trolls (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - You may need kids to get into this animated musical-comedy without shame, but you won't need them to enjoy the film without it. IMDb listing