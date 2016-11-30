FilmScene, Iowa City
(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)
The Accountant (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing
Allied (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Robert Zemeckis' World War II thriller is teeming with pleasures, all of them afterthoughts compared to the consistent, devastating pleasure that is Marion Cotillard. IMDb listing
Almost Christmas (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A holiday comedy whose spirits are so high, and whose performers are so strong, that you can easily ride past its legion of narrative deficiencies. IMDb listing
Arrival (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi original is a paranoid thriller that's also an intellectual puzzle that also a deeply emotional experience of optisism of wonder. IMDb listing
Bad Santa 2 (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A years-too-late sequel with an uninspired premise that manages, through sheer force of personality, to be every bit as hysterical as its predecessor. IMDb listing
Believe (PG, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing
Blue Hawaii (PG, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, December 6, 2 p.m. IMDb listing
Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing
Doctor Strange (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A fantastically clever and entertaining comic-book movie that might be Marvel's best, considering the genre elements that usually make you yawn are instead the most satisfying elements of all. IMDb listing
The Edge of Seventeen (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As moving as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and as funny as Easy A, making it perhaps the best teen dramedy of the decade. IMDb listing
The Expendables (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, December 7, 10 p.m. Sylvester Stallone's dull-as-hell homage to every steroid-enhanced action flick from the '80s you likely never wanted to see, or even think about, again. IMDb listing
Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing
Hacksaw Ridge (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing
The Handmaiden (not rated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
Headroom: Sky Hopinka (not rated, FilmScene) - Wednesday, December 7, 7:30 p.m. ICFilmScene.org
Home Alone (PG, FilmScene) - Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. IMDb listing
Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing
Incarnate (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Jerusalem (not rated, Putnam Museum) - As a means of generating discussion among interfaith viewers, and perhaps especially as an introduction to the city for young audiences, Paul Ferguson's edu-doc may prove unmissable. IMDb listing
Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing
The Love Witch (unrated, FilmScene) - IMDb listing
The Met Opera: The Magic Flute Encore (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, December 3, 12:55 p.m. FathomEvents.com
Moana (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Disney's animated musical has its charms, but excepting the madly inspired voice work of Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement, they're nearly all regurgitated charms. IMDb listing
Moonlight (R, FilmScene) - Given how thrillingly, unusually specific this coming-of-age drama's point-of-view is, it's also being extraordinarily well-acted, -written, and -produced is practically a bonus. IMDb listing
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Wednesday, December 7, 12:30 p.m. This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little time, but it's never less than interesting, and those mega-screen Egyptian vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing
National Parks Adventure (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An expectedly gorgeous edu-doc that's also sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh0out-loud funny. IMDb listing
Nerdland (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, December 6, 8 p.m. IMDb listing
The Pit (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, December 3, 11 p.m. IMDb listing
Rules Don't Apply (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Warren Beatty's Howard Hughes yarn is weirdly airless and empty, and oddly cheap-looking considering the lavish Hollywood lifestyles represented. IMDb listing
Scrooged (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, December 4, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, December 7, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Wednesday, December 7, 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Spirited Away: 15th Anniversary(PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, December 4, noon; Monday, December 5, 7 p.m. Hayao Miyazaki's lavishly animated Oscar winner is deeply emotional without being cloying and truly funny without being corny. IMDb listing
Trolls (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - You may need kids to get into this animated musical-comedy without shame, but you won't need them to enjoy the film without it. IMDb listing