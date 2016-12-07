FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

The Accountant (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Even though there's too much plotting, and much of that plotting is laughably contrived, this action-thriller is still kind of fun. IMDb listing

Allied (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Robert Zemeckis' World War II thriller is teeming with pleasures, all of them afterthoughts compared to the consistent, devastating pleasure that is Marion Cotillard. IMDb listing

Almost Christmas (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A holiday comedy whose spirits are so high, and whose performers are so strong, that you can easily ride past its legion of narrative deficiencies. IMDb listing

Arrival (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi original is a paranoid thriller that's also an intellectual puzzle that also a deeply emotional experience of optisism of wonder. IMDb listing

Bad Santa 2 (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A years-too-late sequel with an uninspired premise that manages, through sheer force of personality, to be every bit as hysterical as its predecessor. IMDb listing

Befikre (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Dhruva (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Doctor Strange (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A fantastically clever and entertaining comic-book movie that might be Marvel's best, considering the genre elements that usually make you yawn are instead the most satisfying elements of all. IMDb listing

The Eagle Huntress (G, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

The Edge of Seventeen (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - As moving as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and as funny as Easy A, making it perhaps the best teen dramedy of the decade. IMDb listing

The Eyes of My Mother (R, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing

From Here to Eternity (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Wednesday, December 14, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

George Takei's Allegiance on Broadway (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, December 13, 7:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk (not rated, Putnam Museum) - The expected visual rapture is too often undone by pokey narrative detours and commentary that's even drier than the terrain. IMDb listing

Hacksaw Ridge (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Incarnate (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - The Exorcist meets Inception meets Insidious meets Born on the Fourth of July, and a film that seems to last roughly as long as those films’ combined eight-plus hours. IMDb listing

Jerusalem (not rated, Putnam Museum) - As a means of generating discussion among interfaith viewers, and perhaps especially as an introduction to the city for young audiences, Paul Ferguson's edu-doc may prove unmissable. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

Loving (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Jeff Nichols' true tale about an imprisoned mixed-race couple is touching, thoughtful, sincere, and a teensy-weensy bit boring. IMDb listing

Meet Me in St. Louis (not rated, FilmScene) - Thursday, December 15, 3 p.m. IMDb listing

Miss Sloane (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A beautifully paced, delightfully verbose, enjoyably vicious throwaway that's like a mid-'90s John Grisham adaptation with juicier plot twists and a more ruthless lead. IMDb listing

Moana (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Disney's animated musical has its charms, but excepting the madly inspired voice work of Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement, they're nearly all regurgitated charms. IMDb listing

Moonlight (R, FilmScene) - Given how thrillingly, unusually specific this coming-of-age drama's point-of-view is, it's also being extraordinarily well-acted, -written, and -produced is practically a bonus. IMDb listing

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs (not rated, Putnam Museum) - This edu-doc tries to do too much in too little time, but it's never less than interesting, and those mega-screen Egyptian vistas are truly stunning. IMDb listing

National Theatre Live: War Horse encore (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Monday, December 12, 7 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Nocturnal Animals (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - If you can survive the opening credits, you should have no problem making it through Tom Ford's mystery thriller. Whether you'll want to is another matter entirely. IMDb listing

Office Christmas Party (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A bland slice of holiday fruitcake featuring loads of nuts but no real flavor. IMDb listing

The Polar Express (G, Putnam Museum, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - After 15 minutes of beautiful, blessed silence, the 90 minutes that follow are a grating blend of the hyperactive and the maudlin. IMDb listing

Rocky Mountain Express (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

Titans of the Ice Age 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Gorgeously photographed and boasting perhaps the best CGI I've yet seen in an edu-doc, the film is both informative and a heck of a lot of fun. IMDb listing

Trolls (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - You may need kids to get into this animated musical-comedy without shame, but you won't need them to enjoy the film without it. IMDb listing

The Wanderers (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, December 14, 10 p.m. IMDb listing