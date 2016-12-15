FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

Allied (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Robert Zemeckis' World War II thriller is teeming with pleasures, all of them afterthoughts compared to the consistent, devastating pleasure that is Marion Cotillard. IMDb listing

Arrival (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi original is a paranoid thriller that's also an intellectual puzzle that also a deeply emotional experience of optisism of wonder. IMDb listing

Assassin's Creed (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - opens Wednesday, December 21. IMDb listing

Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, December 18, 12:55 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Collateral Beauty (PG-13,Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Doctor Strange (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A fantastically clever and entertaining comic-book movie that might be Marvel's best, considering the genre elements that usually make you yawn are instead the most satisfying elements of all. IMDb listing

The Eagle Huntress (G, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing

Hacksaw Ridge (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

It's a Wonderful Life (FilmScene, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Jerusalem (not rated, Putnam Museum) - As a means of generating discussion among interfaith viewers, and perhaps especially as an introduction to the city for young audiences, Paul Ferguson's edu-doc may prove unmissable. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

Loving (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Jeff Nichols' true tale about an imprisoned mixed-race couple is touching, thoughtful, sincere, and a teensy-weensy bit boring. IMDb listing

Manchester by the Sea (R, FilmScene, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

The Met Opera: L'Amour de Loin Encore (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Wednesday, December 21, 6:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Miss Sloane (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A beautifully paced, delightfully verbose, enjoyably vicious throwaway that's like a mid-'90s John Grisham adaptation with juicier plot twists and a more ruthless lead. IMDb listing

Moana (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Disney's animated musical has its charms, but excepting the madly inspired voice work of Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement, they're nearly all regurgitated charms. IMDb listing

Moonlight (R, FilmScene) - Given how thrillingly, unusually specific this coming-of-age drama's point-of-view is, it's also being extraordinarily well-acted, -written, and -produced is practically a bonus. IMDb listing

Nocturnal Animals (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - If you can survive the opening credits, you should have no problem making it through Tom Ford's mystery thriller. Whether you'll want to is another matter entirely. IMDb listing

Office Christmas Party (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A bland slice of holiday fruitcake featuring loads of nuts but no real flavor. IMDb listing

Passengers (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - opens Wednesday, December 21. IMDb listing

The Polar Express (G, Putnam Museum, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - After 15 minutes of beautiful, blessed silence, the 90 minutes that follow are a grating blend of the hyperactive and the maudlin. IMDb listing

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + MAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Silent Night, Deadly Night (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, December 21, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Sing (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - opens Wednesday, December 21. IMDb listing

Trolls (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - You may need kids to get into this animated musical-comedy without shame, but you won't need them to enjoy the film without it. IMDb listing

White Christmas (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, December 20, 2 p.m. IMDb listing