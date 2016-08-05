Featured Image from the Quad Cities Photography Club

This summer has brought its share of thunderstorms to our area, and many photographers enjoy trying to capture the lightning strikes. In late July, as one of theses storms was passing through the Geneseo area, Luke Clendenin was impressed by the intense lightning and felt that it presented an excellent photo opportunity. Luke explains: “After the storm passed, I set up in my backyard to photograph the lightning as the storm moved to the southeast over Geneseo. The photograph is a composite of five images taken over a period of about two minutes.” Luke used a Canon Rebel T5i with an 18-55-millimeter lens. Each photo was shot at 18 millimeters, f/8.0, 20 seconds, and ISO 100. He used a sturdy tripod with a remote shutter release. Luke continued: “The knowledge of camera settings, post-processing techniques, and composition I have gained from participating in the Quad Cities Photography Club have helped me to produce this image and many others.”

The Quad Cities Photography Club welcomes visitors and new members. The club sponsors numerous activities encompassing many types and aspects of photography. It holds digital and print competitions most months. At its meetings, members discuss the images, help each other to improve, and socialize. The club also holds special learning workshops and small groups that meet on specific photography topics, and occasionally offers interesting shooting opportunities. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month September through June at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.

For more information on the club, visit QCPhotoClub.com.