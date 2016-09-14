(The River Cities’ Reader each month will feature an image or images from the Quad Cities Photography Club.)

The Quad Cities Balloon Festival has been held annually for several years. Quad Cities Photography Club member Jackie Gerse captured this photograph at last year’s event. She relates: “The balloon festival seemed like a fun photographic event, so – with cameras in hand – several friends went out to enjoy the launch. However, due to a bit of a wind, the balloons were unable to take off, but we were treated by a few of the balloonists as they filled their balloons. The operator of this balloon asked if I would like to step inside to take photos, and I was thrilled. What an opportunity. This was a favorite photo of the evening. Whether they fly or not, the explosion of color is worth the trip.”

She shot this photo using a Nikon D800 with a 24-70-millimeter zoom lens at 24 millimeters, 1/200th of a second, f/20, and ISO 320.

She processed the image using Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, making only basic adjustments to the tone. She brought up the shadows a bit and added some clarity, vibrance, contrast, and sharpening.

This year’s balloon festival is scheduled for September 23 and 24 at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline. For more information, visit QuadCitiesBalloonFestival.com.

The Quad Cities Photography Club welcomes visitors and new members. The club sponsors numerous activities encompassing many types and aspects of photography. It holds digital and print competitions most months. At its meetings, members discuss the images, help each other to improve, and socialize. The club also holds special learning workshops and small groups that meet on specific photography topics, and occasionally offers interesting shooting opportunities. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month September through June at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.

For more information on the club, visit QCPhotoClub.com.