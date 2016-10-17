(The River Cities’ Reader each month will feature an image or images from the Quad Cities Photography Club.)

This composite image was created by Tom Pickering and shown in a recent meeting of the Quad Cities Photography Club. He saw the Davenport scene at the top of the stairs at Scott and 6½th streets, which has brick on the street and a nice view of the Centennial Bridge and the riverfront. He captured it in July 2014 with a Nikon D5000 camera on a tripod and a Sigma 18-200-millimeter lens at f/22, 1/6 of a second, and ISO 200.

The bike was taken at Psycho Silo Saloon in Langley, Illinois, in July 2016. He used the same camera and lens at f/22 and ISO 200 – shooting three images with a high dynamic range – and on a tripod.

Tom explains that “this event featured numerous motorcycles and show cars, which ... proved a rather crowded background, so I searched for a better image to merge it with and thought this Davenport scene worked very well with it – showing off both bike and location.”

He processed both images in Lightroom, cropping and adjusting tonality. Then in Photoshop he masked out the messy background from the bike shot and merged it into the Davenport scene. He then added a shadow to ground the bike in the scene to finish off the image.

The Quad Cities Photography Club welcomes visitors and new members. The club sponsors numerous activities encompassing many types and aspects of photography. It holds digital and print competitions most months. At its meetings, members discuss the images, help each other to improve, and socialize. The club also holds special learning workshops and small groups that meet on specific photography topics, and occasionally offers interesting shooting opportunities. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month September through June at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.

For more information on the club, visit QCPhotoClub.com.