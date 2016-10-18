Regular River Cities’ Reader contributor Bruce Walters has created some Halloween-related videos and images using his 360-degree camera. (Walters loves Halloween.)
If you can’t explore the embedded videos and linked images below, try a different Web browser.
Shock House, Rock Island
Terror at Skellington Manor, Rock Island
Links to 360-Degree Photos
Ballroom at the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport. Listed among the most haunted locations in the Midwest. Spherical Image
Pam and Randy Raabe's house, Rusholme Street, Davenport. Spherical Image
Halloween Express, NorthPark Mall, Davenport. Spherical Image
Shock House, Rock Island. Spherical Image
Terror at Skellington Manor, Rock Island. Spherical Image