Regular River Cities’ Reader contributor Bruce Walters has created some Halloween-related videos and images using his 360-degree camera. (Walters loves Halloween.)

If you can’t explore the embedded videos and linked images below, try a different Web browser.

Shock House, Rock Island

Terror at Skellington Manor, Rock Island

Links to 360-Degree Photos

Ballroom at the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport. Listed among the most haunted locations in the Midwest. Spherical Image

Pam and Randy Raabe's house, Rusholme Street, Davenport. Spherical Image

Halloween Express, NorthPark Mall, Davenport. Spherical Image

Shock House, Rock Island. Spherical Image

Terror at Skellington Manor, Rock Island. Spherical Image