(The River Cities’ Reader each month will feature an image or images from the Quad Cities Photography Club.)

Quad Citians have been enjoying the beautiful weather this fall, but we know that winter is approaching – which can also bring some beautiful weather, as captured by Joe Maciejko in this high-scoring image recently entered in the monthly competition of the Quad Cities Photography Club.

Joe explains: “It was a cold but bright and clear morning after a snowstorm blanketed the Midwest. My photography muse called me to go out and make pictures of the snowscapes in the Quad Cities. The fluffy snow muted the normal city sounds. My boots made squeaky crunching sounds as I trudged in the snow. The azure-blue sky served as a colorful contrast to the white of the snow. As I walked in Vander Veer park, I made this photograph of the park with its snow-dappled trees along the Grand Promenade, with the radiant sun flaunting a beautiful, sparkling sunstar to accentuate the beauty of this magical winter morning. It was truly a mindful, meditative experience.”

For his image, Joe used a Canon 6D with a Canon 17-40-millimeter lens at 17 millimeters. He set it at ISO 100, f/22, and 1/100th of a second. He processed the image in Lightroom 5 to adjust brightness and contrast.

The Quad Cities Photography Club welcomes visitors and new members. The club sponsors numerous activities encompassing many types and aspects of photography. It holds digital and print competitions most months. At its meetings, members discuss the images, help each other to improve, and socialize. The club also holds special learning workshops and small groups that meet on specific photography topics, and occasionally offers interesting shooting opportunities. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month September through June at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.

For more information on the club, visit QCPhotoClub.com.