Local Theatre Auditions/Calls for Entry

Updated: Thursday, September 22, 2016

AUDITIONS

Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1: Fiddler on the Roof - City Circle Acting Company of Coralville. Auditions for the Tony-winning musical classic running December 9 - 18. Prepare 16 bars of a song of your choice that shows off your voice and your ability to tell a story; bring sheet music and an accompanist will be provided. Rehearsals begin October 9; callbacks October 2 from 6 - 9 p.m. Community of Christ Church (2121 South Ridge Drive., Coralville). Friday, September 30 (6 - 9 p.m.), Saturday, October 1 (4 - 7 p.m.).

