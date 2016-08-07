Local Theatre Auditions/Calls for Entry

Updated: Monday, August 8, 2016

AUDITIONS

Monday, September 5, through Tuesday, September 7: Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical – Starlighters II Theatre. Auditions for the stage adaptation of the holiday classic, directed by Katherine Bergman and Janet Bergman, running December 2 – 11. Be prepared to sing and read from the script. Starlighters II Theatre (200 East Main Street, Anamosa). For information, call 319-462-4793. Monday, September 5 (7 p.m.), Tuesday, September 6 (7 p.m.), Wednesday, September 7 (7 p.m.).

Thursday, September 8, and Saturday, September 10: As You Like It - Prenzie Players. Auditions for the late-autumn production of William Shakespeare's comedy, directed by Kitty Israel. Be prepared to read from the script. QC Theatre Workshop (1730 Wilkes Avenue, Davenport, IA). For information, call (563)484-4210 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Thursday, September 8 (6:30 p.m.), Saturday, September 10 (5 p.m.).

