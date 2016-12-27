Featured Image from the Quad Cities Photography Club

Photo by Carole Boyles.

(The River Cities’ Reader each month will feature an image or images from the Quad Cities Photography Club.)

The use of light is an integral part of photography, which is demonstrated well in this recent image shown by Quad Cities Photography Club member Carole Boyles. She said: “This image was taken on November 13, 2016, at 5:16 p.m. at River Heritage Park on the Davenport riverfront just east of the Government Bridge. I went to this location to capture the November Super Moon as it came up over the river. While waiting for moonrise in the east, I took advantage of the beautiful golden-hour light and a fantastic sky to the west and shot this view downriver. I really liked the way the light reflected on the glaze of the river path.”

Carole used a Sony SLT-A77V with a Sony 20-millimeter f/2.8 lens. It was hand-held at 1/200th of a second at f/6.3 and ISO 200 with fill flash. Processing was done in Lightroom to crop and adjust color and exposure, and to add a slight vignette. Carole then used Photoshop to add a little brightness to the lamp globes, and she used a Topaz Clarity filter the enhance the definition in the clouds.

The Quad Cities Photography Club welcomes visitors and new members. The club sponsors numerous activities encompassing many types and aspects of photography. It holds digital and print competitions most months. At its meetings, members discuss the images, help each other to improve, and socialize. The club also holds special learning workshops and small groups that meet on specific photography topics, and occasionally offers interesting shooting opportunities. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month September through June at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.

For more information on the club, visit QCPhotoClub.com.