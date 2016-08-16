What's Happenin': Thursday, August 18, through Wednesday, August 31

Music

Kurt Vile & the Violators

Codfish Hollow Barn

Sunday, August 21, 7 p.m.

Just like superheroes, professional musicians have their own origin stories. And given the strength of his reviews, and the powerful appreciation he engenders in fans, it makes perfect sense that indie-rock and -folk singer/songwriter Kurt Vile’s own musical origin story would start with Superman.

Performing at Maquoketa’s Codfish Hollow Barn on August 21 with his band Kurt Vile & the Violators, the 36-year-old Pennsylvania native Vile first experimented with songwriting after receiving a banjo from his father at age 14. It wasn’t the guitar he had initially hoped for, but he took to the instrument quickly, and in an interview with the Village Voice Vile revealed the inspiration for the “joke song” that was his first composition.

“It was a good instrumental; I knew all these chords. But then I was quoting a cartoon as the lyrics on top of it. I had seen this cartoon about Superman and Lex Luthor; it was like the back history of why Lex Luthor hated Superman. They used to be friends, and then some giant stone of Kryptonite fell and it made Lex Luthor’s hair fall out, and he was like, ‘You made all my hair fall out!’ It was a really stupid cartoon, but that was my song – ‘You Made All My Hair Fall Out.’”

Judging by the accompanying photo, that was likely never a concern for Vile himself. But the teen’s early interests in singing and songwriting never wavered – Vile told AltMusic.about.com’s Anthony Carew that once he got that banjo, “I pretty much knew I was going to do music [with my life] then” – and in 2003 he began collaborating with fellow singer/songwriter Adam Granduciel. Two years later, they had formed the indie-rock band The War on Drugs.

Although that widely popular, critically acclaimed musical outfit is still recording and touring today, Vile himself left the group after the release of its 2008 debut Wagonwheel Blues, and jump-started his solo career with that same year’s Constant Hitmaker. The album was followed by Vile’s collection of home recordings God Is Saying This to You ... in April of 2009, and just six months later the first official Kurt Vile & the Violators album debuted with October’s Childish Prodigy. That release led to touring gigs opposite Dinosaur Jr. and Thurston Moore. Those and other such gigs led to 2011’s Smoke Ring for My Halo and Vile’s first appearance on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

And that success led to 2013’s Wakin on a Pretty Daze and 2015’s b’lieve I’m goin down ... , frequent national tours, and reviews that make Vile sound like a true superhero of the independent-music scene. Raving about his “signature blend of heartbreak and humor,” ConsequenceOfSound.net called Vile “a natural performer whose low-key charm rarely fails to win the crowd over.” Describing its “melodious tales of introspection and folk-drenched balladry,” SFWeekly.com declared the group’s output “catchy, gorgeous, and profound.” And in praising their “off-the-cuff skill” and “hypnotic power,” The Guardian stated, “Vile and his band the Violators conjure up trance-like grooves that resemble Tuareg desert-rockers Tinariwen if they’d swapped their robes for plaid shirts.” Or, in Vile’s case, maybe tights and a cape.

Kurt Vile & the Violators perform locally with an opening set by Your Friend, and more information on the concert is available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.

Booker T. Jones

Music

River Roots Live

LeClaire Park

Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27

On August 26 and 27, Davenport’s LeClaire Park will host the music festival River Roots Live, the Quad Cities’ annual outdoor celebration of rock, blues, soul, roots, and Americana performers. It’s the 12th consecutive year for the festival, and consequently it seems only fitting to serve up a dozen reasons that you won’t want to miss this sure-to-be-exhilarating weekend along the Mississippi River.

(1) Booker T. Jones, the legendary, 71-year-old multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose myriad accomplishments in R&B, rock, and blues include his 1992 induction in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; his 2007 induction in Nashville’s Musicians Hall of Fame; the 2013 release of his 10th solo studio album Sound the Alarm; and his four career Grammy Awards – one of them, received in 2007, for Lifetime Achievement.

(2) O.A.R., the chart-topping, multi-platinum-selling alternative-rock quintet currently celebrating its 20th year of performances, whose last three studio albums (All Sides, King, and The Rockville LP) all landed on the top 15 of the Billboard rock charts, and whose 2015 Rockville LP hit number one on Billoard’s independent-album chart.

(3) Guitar Army, which showcases the string prowess of its three central musicians: singer/songwriter and guitarist Lee Roy Parnell, who has charted more than 20 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts; vocalist/guitarist Joe Robinson, the 2008 winner of Australia’s Got Talent who has subsequently released five solo albums; and Robben Ford, the blues, jazz, and rock artist who has collaborated with George Harrison, Joni Mitchell, and Kiss, and was named one of Musician magazine’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of the 20th Century.”

(4) The Stone Foxes, the San Francisco-based rockers whose hit “Beneath Mt. Sinai” was prominently featured in episodes of Sons of Anarchy and Shameless, and whose frequent touring engagement have found them opening for Cage the Elephant and Grammy winners The Black Keys.

(5) Alanna Royale, the rock and roots ensemble fronted by lead vocalist Alanna Quinn-Broadus, whose rave reviews for the band’s 2014 album debut Achilles included GratefulMusic.com calling it “living proof that soul music is still alive and well, and still has the ability to bring out the same kind of raw passion and spirit that has played such a monumental role in the development of modern music.”

(6) Luke Bell, the Wyoming-based country singer/songwriter who recorded a 2015 Daytrotter session after releasing his studio albums Luke Bell and Don’t Mind If I Do, and who, according to Rolling Stone, “plays classic honky-tonk with a wink and a yodel that summons the sleeping ghosts of country better than any voodoo spell ever could.”

O.A.R.

(7) Friday’s sets with Tara Terra and The Candymakers – the former a hugely popular quartet on the Champaign-Urbana rock-and-soul scene, the latter our area’s Iowa Blues Challenge winners who celebrate the old-school traditions of R&B and funk.

(8) Saturday’s sets with a host of gifted artists: the Bettendorf-based rock quintet The Zealots; the four-piece psychedelic-pop ensemble Condor & Jaybird; Iowa City’s roots and folk musicians Brooks Strause & the Gory Details, who’ve opened for Dawes and William Elliott Whitmore; the award-winning, holler-folk talents of Maine’s Ghost of Paul Revere; Southern-rock vocalist Natalie Carol and her Los Angeles ensemble Valley Queen; and Chicago’s The Main Squeeze, headliners at both Bonnaroo and the Rolling Stone Super Bowl XLVI Pre-Party.

(9) Performances held in River Roots Live’s “Junior Jam Tent,” with Friday sets by Mea Culpa, the QC Rock Academy, and She, and Saturday music courtesy of Pelham, The Merchants, Juliana & a Soul Purpose, the Quad City Ukulele Club, and the student stars of the QC Rock Academy, the RME Winter Blues All-Stars, and the Glenville Middle School mariachi bands.

(10) LeClaire Park activities and events that include outdoor exhibitions by local artisans, bounce houses, and children’s workshops for fledgling musicians.

(11) The official River Roots Live after-party “RaggedTrotter,” in which Daytrotter and Ragged Records host Chaos Emeralds, Discoveries of the American Scientific, and the Just Let Go DJs for more late-night music and dancing at Davenport’s Daytrotter venue at 324 Brady Street.

(12) One word: Ribfest. One additional word: Aughhlaughhhjllaughh. (That’s a phonetic spelling for that deep gurgle noise Homer Simpson makes when he sees a stack of ribs. Feel free to adjust the spelling based on your own salivary reaction.)

For the scheduled lineups of performers, visit the Reader’s Live Music section on pages 17 and 18, and for more information on the festival itself, visit RiverRootsLive.com.

What Else Is Happenin’ …?

MUSIC

Thursday, August 18 – The DuPont Brothers. Concert with the indie-folk and Americana duo, featuring an opening set by Pine. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $9.50-12. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 20 – Ya Maka My Weekend. Twenty-fifth-anniversary celebration of Caribbean music, food, and culture, with live music on two stages, food and craft vendors, and more. District of Rock Island. Friday 5:30 p.m. bands, Saturday 3:30 p.m. bands. $9 per day, $14 for the weekend. For information, call (309)788-6311 or visit YaMakaMyWeekend.com.

Friday, August 19, through Sunday, August 21 – Polyrhythms’ Jazz & Heritage Festival. Third-annual event featuring live-music sets, food and beverages, demonstrations, cultural exhibits, and more. Friday and Saturday: Martin Luther King Park (601 Ninth Street, Rock Island). Sunday: The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). For information, call (309)373-0790 or visit Facebook.com/polyjazzheritagefest.

Saturday, August 20 – Riverfront Pops: The Eagles’ Greatest Hits. A salute to the legendary pop ensemble performed by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, with “The 1812 Overture” and “Stars & Stripes Forever” set to a climactic fireworks display. LeClaire Park (400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport). 5:30 p.m. QCSO Youth Symphony Orchestra performance, 6:30 Eagles tribute. $5-25. For tickets and information, call (563)322-7276 or visit QCSO.org.

Saturday, August 20 – Bill Anderson. Concert with the country-music legend and member of the Grand Ole Opry. Ohnward Fine Arts Center (1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa). 7 p.m. $30-35. For tickets and information, call (563)652-9815 or visit OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Monday, August 22 – Lake Street Dive. Concert with the indie-pop and -rock musicians. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 7 p.m. $33.50. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Wednesday, August 24 – The Nu Gruv Jam. An all-ages showcase of musicians, rappers, and poets from the local DIY scene performing original urban-music, spoken-word, and free-form jams. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. Free. For information, call (309)200-0978 or visit RozzTox.com.

Thursday, August 25 – An Evening with Walter Trout. Concert with the blues guitarist and singer/songwriter. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7:30 p.m. $19-22. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Saturday, August 27 – Modern Vices. Concert with the Chicago-based indie rockers, featuring an opening set by Truthpick. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 9 p.m. $5-10. For information, call (309)200-0978 or visit RozzTox.com.

Saturday, August 27 – The Back Porch Revival. Outdoor concert to benefit the not-for-profit Native Fund, featuring sets by Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Big & Rich, and others. Kinnick Stadium (825 Stadium Drive, Iowa City). 3 p.m. $39-239. For information and tickets, visit TheBackPorchRevival.com.

Saturday, August 27 – RaggedTrotter. The official River Roots Live after-party with sets by Chaos Emeralds, Discoveries of the American Scientific, and Just Let Go DJs, co-hosted by Daytrotter and Ragged Records. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 11 p.m. $5. For information, visit Daytrotter.com.

Sunday, August 28 – Hector Anchondo Band. Concert with the blues vocalist/guitarist and his ensemble, presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Tap (1228 30th Street, Rock Island). 6 p.m. $8-10. For information, call (563)349-0594 or visit MVBS.org.

THEATRE

Friday, August 19, through Sunday, September 4 – Inheritors. Davenport native Susan Glaspell’s 1921 drama about free speech and family, directed and adapted by Aaron Randolph III. QC Theatre Workshop (1730 Wilkes Avenue, Davenport). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. “Pay what it’s worth” pricing. For information and tickets, call (563)650-2396 or visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org.

Friday, August 26, through Sunday, September 4 – This Side Up. New Ground Theatre presents the world premiere of Christopher Grassi’s fantasy comedy, directed by Chris Jansen. Village Theatre (2113 East 11th Street, Davenport). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $15-18. For information and tickets, call (563)326-7529 for visit New Ground Theatre's Facebook page.

Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31 – Ole Plays Nursemaid: Dial 911! The Creamery’s sixth original “Ole & Lena” comedy about family, love, and aging, starring Mike and Julie Bateson. Old Creamery Theatre (39 38th Avenue, Amana). 2 p.m. $15-25. For information and tickets, call (319)622-6262 or visit OldCreamery.com.

EVENTS

Saturday, August 20 – Floatzilla. River Action’s annual celebration of paddle sports with live music by Chrash and Mountain Swallower, a trophy for the largest paddling group, food and drinks, a trade show, a 2:30 p.m. group photo, and more. Sunset Park (18th Avenue and Sunset Road, Rock Island). $25-30 registration. For information, call (563)322-2969 or visit Floatzilla.org.

Saturday, August 20 – Village of East Davenport Wine Walk. Seventh-annual fundraiser for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, featuring outdoor live music and more than 25 wine samples at various locations. Village of East Davenport. 3-6 p.m. $20. For information, call (563)326-7504 or visit GildasClubQC.org.

Saturday, August 20 – Pints for Preservation. An adults-only event with beer, wine, and food samples at locations throughout the zoo. Niabi Zoo (13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley). 5:30 p.m. $35-40 per person, $180-210 for groups of six. For information and tickets, call (309)799-3482 or NiabiZoo.com.

Sunday, August 21 – Spirit of the Prairie Party. Sixth-annual event featuring artist demonstrations, a silent art auction, food and beverages, live music with the Barley House Band and Nick Vasquez, and more. Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat (2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland). 3 p.m. $50. For information and to reserve, call (563)323-9466 or visit CHMIowa.org.

Wednesday, August 24 – Magic Men Live! Themed acts and choreography with the touring male exotic dancers. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $28-103. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27 – Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque: 2016 Student Showcase. All-new show featuring students of the Bottom’s Up School of Burlesque. Circa ’21 Speakeasy (1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. $18-20. For information and tickets, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.

Saturday, August 27 – Vettes on the River. Annual car show and Corvette celebration with live music by Cosmic and proceeds benefiting Quad Cities veterans’ organizations. LeClaire Levee. 8 a.m. gates, 11:30 a.m. Cosmic performance, 3 p.m. awards presentation. $20 minimum car registration. For information, visit VisitLeclaire.com.