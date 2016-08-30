What's Happenin': Thursday, September 1, through Wednesday, September 14

MUSIC

Thursday, September 1 – Savage Master. Louisville-based rockers in concert, with an opening set by Angelust. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. $10. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

Friday, September 2 – Trippin’ Billies. Concert with the Dave Matthews Band tribute musicians, with an opening set by Jason Carl. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

Friday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4 – Labor Day Benefit Fest. Fundraiser for Center for Worker’s Justice in Eastern Iowa, with sets by Endorsed, Staghorn, Dowsing, and more than a dozen additional bands. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). $6-12. For information, call (309)200-0978 or visit RozzTox.com.

Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4 – The Travoltas. Annual outdoor Labor Day-weekend concerts with the disco and pop musicians. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

Sunday, September 4 – J.W. Jones. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society presents an outdoor concert with the Canadian blues guitarist, singer, songwriter, and band leader. My Place the Pub (4405 State Street, Bettendorf). 6 p.m. $8-10. For information, visit MVBS.org.

Sunday, September 4 – The Lennon Sisters. Concert with “America’s Sweethearts of Song” famed from The Lawrence Welk Show. Riverside Casino Event Center (3184 Highway 22, Riverside). 7 p.m. $20-40. For tickets and information, call (877)677-3456 or visit RiversideCasinoAndResort.com.

Friday, September 9 – Portland Cello Quartet. The touring collective of cello musicians in concert. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $16.75-20. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, September 9 – Have Your Cake. Concert with the Cake tribute musicians. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 9 p.m. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

Air Supply @ Rhythm City Casino Resort - September 9

Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10 – Garp: The Codfish Hollow Festival. Inaugural music weekend featuring performances by more than 30 artists including Guided by Voices; food vendors; arts and crafts; and more. Codfish Hollow Barn (5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa). 4 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. music. $70 per day, $125-150 two-day pass. For information, visit CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.

Friday, September 9 – Air Supply. Chart-topping Australian pop musicians in concert. Rhythm City Casino Resort (7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport). 8 p.m. $30-40. For tickets, call (563)328-6000 or visit RhythmCityCasino.com.

Saturday, September 10 – Make America Rock Again. Touring event with hard-rock bands Drowning Pool, Trapt, Saliva, Saving Abel, Alien Ant Farm, Crazytown, 12 Stones, Tantric, and the Quad Cities’ The Zealots. iWireless Center (1201 River Drive, Moline). 7 p.m. $29.50-37.50. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

Saturday, September 10 – Danielle Nicole Band. Concert with the 2014 Blues Music Award-winning musician and her ensemble, featuring an opening set by the Travis Ried Band. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $11.50-14. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Sunday, September 11 – Black Hawk Chamber Music Festival: Bach’s Bassoon. An exploration of 18th Century chamber music for flute, bassoon, and theorbo from the courts of Louis XIV, Louis XV, and Frederick the Great, with Anna Marsh on baroque bassoon, Oleg Timofeyev on theorbo, and Jeffrey Cohan on baroque flute. Trinity Cathedral (121 West 12th Street, Davenport). 2 p.m. $15-20. For information and tickets, call (563)323-9989 or visit BHC.edu.

Wednesday, September 14 – Dale Watson. Roots and pop-country singer/songwriter in concert, with an opening set by Christopher Gold. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $15-20. For tickets and information, visit Daytrotter.com.

Wednesday, September 14 – Andy Frasco & the U.N. Concert with the rock, funk, and soul musician and his ensemble, featuring an opening set by Sister Wife. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $9.50-10. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Million Dollar Baby @ Circa '21 - opens September 1

THEATRE

Thursday, September 1, through Saturday, November 5 – Million Dollar Quartet. Tony-winning musical about a recording session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, directed by Curt Wollan. Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island). Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, and September 1: 6 p.m. buffet, 7:15 p.m. pre-show, 7:45 p.m. show. Sunday: 4 p.m. buffet, 5:15 p.m. pre-show, 5:45 p.m. show. Wednesday: 11:45 a.m. plated lunch, 1 p.m. pre-show, 1:30 p.m. show. $42.50-48. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit Circa21.com.

Thursday, September 1, through Sunday, September 4 – Rabbit Hole. David Lindsay-Abaire’s Pulitzer Prize-winning family drama, directed by Joe Oliger. Augustana College’s Kim & Donna Brunner Theatre Center (3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island). Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 1:30 p.m. $3-5. For tickets and information, call (309)794-7306 or visit Augustana.edu/arts.

Thursday, September 8, through Saturday, September 10 – Agnes of God. John Pielmeier’s Tony-winning mystery/drama set in a convent, directed by Max Moline. St. Ambrose University Studio Theatre, Galvin Fine Arts Center (2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport). Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. For tickets and information, call (563)333-6251 or visit SAU.edu/theatre.

Thursday, September 8, through Sunday, October 2 – Grease. The Tony-nominated, rock-’n’-roll musical classic. Old Creamery Theatre (39 38th Avenue, Rock Island). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday 2 p.m. $12-30. For tickets and information, call (319)622-6262 or visit OldCreamery.com.

Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 18 – Deathtrap. Ira Levin’s Tony-nominated comedy thriller, directed by Patti Flaherty. Playcrafters Barn Theatre (4950 35th Avenue, Moline). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. $13. For tickets and information, call (309)762-0330 or visit Playcrafters.com.

Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 18 – Always … Patsy Cline. Stage tribute to the legendary country singer. Timber Lake Playhouse (8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll). Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $17-25. For tickets and information, call (815)244-2035 or visit TimberLakePlayhouse.org.

Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 25 – Black & Blue. World-premiere drama about possible police brutality, written and directed by Sean Lewis. Riverside Theatre (213 North Gilbert Street, Iowa City). Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $18-30. For tickets and information, call (319)338-7672 or visit RiversideTheatre.org.

Hasan Minhaj @ Englert Theatre - September 9

COMEDY

Friday, September 9 – Hasan Minhaj. An evening with the touring humorist and The Daily Show correspondent on his Homecoming King tour. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $26.50. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

VISUAL ARTS

Friday, September 2, through Friday, October 21 – Chris Rayburn and Kevin Schafer. Photography exhibits by Davenport artists. Quad City Arts Center (1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island). Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. For information, call (309)793-1213 or visit QuadCityArts.com.

Wednesday, September 7, through Friday, September 23 – Heidi Hernandez and Nicole Shaver. Area artists Hernandez’s Coney Island and Shaver’s Pending Vestige. St. Ambrose University’s Morrissey Gallery, Galvin Fine Arts Center (2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport). Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. For information, call (563)333-6444 or visit SAU.edu/galvin.

Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11 – Beaux Arts Fair. Annual outdoor celebration of fine art and crafts, featuring vendors, live music, food, children’s activities, and more. Figge Art Museum Plaza (225 West Second Street, Davenport). Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. For information, visit BeauxArtsFair.com.

Saturday, September 10, through Sunday, January 1 – American Scene on Paper. Exhibition of works portraying rural and urban America during the first half of the 20th Century, with works by Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton, Martin Lewis, Edward Hopper, and others. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. Free with $4-7 museum admission. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

Saturday, September 10, through Sunday, November 27 – Material Translations. Exhibition of sculpture and two-dimensional works presented by the University of Iowa Museum of Art. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. Free with $4-7 museum admission. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit UIMA.UIowa.edu

Wednesday, September 14, through Sunday, September 25 – Matthew Hoffman: From Here. Exhibit of new works by the Chicago-based installation artist and designer. St. Ambrose University’s Catich Gallery, Galvin Fine Arts Center (2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport). Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. For information, call (563)333-6444 or visit SAU.edu/galvin.

Rock Island Grand Prix - September 3 and 4

EVENTS

Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4 – Rock Island Grand Prix. Annual professional and amateur go-kart racing event, with food vendors, family activities, and more. District of Rock Island. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. For information, call (309)788-6311 or visit RockIslandGrandPrix.com.

Friday, September 9 – Hancher Auditorium Ribbon-Cutting and Open House. Celebration of the new University of Iowa facility with guided tours, a preview of the new season, refreshments, and more. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 3-7 p.m. Free. For information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Saturday, September 10 – Nick Teddy 5K. Annual fundraiser for the Nick Teddy Foundation created in memory of Port Byron native Nick Strub, who died of complications from Ewing’s sarcoma at age 29, featuring a five-mile run, a 5K run/walk, a Family Fun Run, a Teddy Trot for youth, and more. Main Street and Great River Trail, Port Byron. 9-10 a.m. events. $20-35 registration. For information, call (309)798-3081 or visit NickTeddy5K.com.

