Music

Jackie Greene

The Redstone Room

Wednesday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.

Americana and roots-rock musician Jackie Greene will perform with his ensemble at Davenport’s Redstone Room on September 28, and in a review of his most recent album Back to Birth, GratefulMusic.com praised the artist’s “ability to move from one instrument to another as he has done during shows since he was too young to vote or enlist in our military.” That’s right: The 35-year-old headliner was a multi-instrumentalist back in high school, and even self-released his debut Rusty Nails before he earned his diploma. Talk about Greene initiative.

An accomplished, self-taught pianist and guitarist who would eventually prove equally gifted as an organist and drummer, the California-based Greene moved to Sacramento after high-school graduation, and his growing popularity as an area singer/songwriter led to the indie label DIG producing his second album Gone Wanderin’ in 2002. That release earned Greene the California Music Award for “Best Blues/Roots Album” and stayed on Billboard’s Americana charts for more than a year, and in 2004, the musician’s Sweet Somewhere Bound began receiving considerable airplay. It also led to Greene opening national tours for numerous artists whose names you likely know, among them B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Huey Lewis, Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, Gov’t Mule, and Susan Tedeschi.

Festival crowds were also becoming witness to Greene’s singular skills, with the man earning prime spots playing for thousands at Bonnaroo, the Newport Jazz Festival, Wakarusa, and South by Southwest. Yet by the end of the Aughts, even those who didn’t typically frequent concerts and festivals were beginning to hear his output. A recurring guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Greene found his song “I Will Never Let You Go” included in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, while TV’s Private Practice and Life both featured a number from the artist’s 2008 album Giving Up the Ghost, one titled “I Don’t Live in a Dream.”

For music fans, though, it may seem like Greene is indeed living in one. Since 2007, he’s been a lead guitarist and vocalist for Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh’s touring ensemble Phil Lesh & Friends. In 2013, he became a member of what turned out to be the final lineup of Black Crowes musicians. He’s toured with the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and the Black Crowes’ frontman Chris Robinson in their trio WRG. He’s a member of the super-group Trigger Hippie that also boasts Joan Osborne and Steve Gorman.

And alongside his touring ensemble composed of Nathan Dale, Fitz Harris, and Jon Cornell, Greene has been enjoying raves for his live sets in support of Back to Birth, an album that found the singer/songwriter wowing reviewers as much as fans. Glide magazine wrote, “Greene’s boyish voice lends itself to seemingly effortless, smooth harmonies that do more than just prettify the songs – the singing also reinforces their emotional quotient.” AmericanSongwriter.com praised the “pop/rock informed by muted soul, blues, and Americana” as “boasting flowing melodies and introspective, never-obtuse lyrics.” And GratefulMusic.com stated that Greene’s “amazing vocals sound flawless” and said that the musician was “like a bottle of great champagne ready to pop.”

Plan on saying “Cheers!” to Jackie Greene during his local concert with openers The Cordovas, and get more information on the night and tickets by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.

Music and Dance

Feet Don’t Fail Me Now!

St. Ambrose University

Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.

For the first presentation in the 2016-7 season of St. Ambrose University’s Performing Arts Series, a dozen Minneapolis-based talents will, on September 17, fill the Galvin Fine Arts Center with the high-energy tunes and exhilarating choreography of Feet Don’t Fail Me Now! It’s such an extraordinarily spirited touring sensation that my bosses were kind enough to give me 3,300 words in which to detail this music-and-dance event, so let’s get cracking.

The music comes courtesy of the seven-piece band Root City, who lay down pulsating funk, blues, Latin, and salsa grooves while beatboxer Aaron “the Heatbox” Heaton provides personalized sound effects that he describes as suggesting “a funky a cappella group from outer space.”

The dance is delivered by the award-winning Rhythmic Circus quartet, whose four members perform an über-enthusiastic blend of modern Irish step dance and American tap, and whose collective talents led MDTheatreGuide.com to call them “Blue Man Group, Stomp, and Riverdance combined.”

Feet Don’t Fail Me Now! has toured through more than 250 cities worldwide, enjoyed an extended off-Broadway run at New York’s New Victory Theatre, and won the “Spirit of the Fringe” award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Snippets of the full-length production have been performed on America’s Got Talent, and a Minneapolis TV special on the experience was awarded two Upper-Midwest Emmy Awards.

The show has been called “a family-friendly tap extravaganza” by the New York Post, and praised by the New York Times for its “fast, furious footwork.”

And because dance performances are better seen than read about, and a picture is worth a thousand words, here are the other 3,000 you were promised.

For more information on, and tickets to, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now!, call (563)333-6251 or visit SAU.edu/galvin.

Barrule

Events

Annual September Happenings

Friday, September 16, through Sunday, September 25

“Hey there, Jeff.”

“Hi, Mike. You look perplexed.”

“I am. For the life of me, I can’t figure out what to write my third What’s Happenin’ article on, because we’re approaching that annual period in September in which six major area events all fall over two consecutive weekends. I don’t know which one to focus on!”

“Okay.”

“Take the first weekend the paper’s out. To start with, we’ve got the annual cultural celebration the Celtic Festival & Highland Games at Davenport’s Centennial Park September 17 and 18. There’ll be all manner of Celtic food and crafts available for purchase, concert sets by ensembles including Barrule and Wylde Nept, dancing troupes, roaming musicians, children’s activities ... . Plus, there are all those great competitions – the caber toss, and the sheaf toss, and the hammer throw ... !

“Right ... .”

“But beyond the Celtic Festival, that weekend is just jam-packed with traditional end-of-summer treats! Over in Davenport’s Lindsay Park, there’s the 29th-annual Riverssance Festival of Fine Art taking place on September 17 and 18, with gourmet food, a wine tasting, and more than 100 arts and crafts vendors displaying their talents in a sprawling outdoor locale. Down the street in LeClaire Park, the Davenport Jaycees’ annual Brew Ha Ha is open for business on September 17, with more than 100 craft brews available for sampling, plus live music performed by local bands Corporate Rock and the Stone Flowers. And over in East Moline’s Empire Park on Sunday 18th, it’s time again for the River Action triathlon Taming of the Slough, which allows you to paddle, mountain-bike, and run your way to the top before a post-race party of pizza and beer!”

“It’s a busy weekend, that’s for sure ... .”

“And there are even more of them the following weekend! A mere six days after Brew Ha Ha, LeClaire Park serves as home site for this year’s Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, the September 23 and 24 celebration of GLBT culture that’ll feature drag shows, pageants, and performances by the talents of Bottom’s Up Quad City Burlesque, QC Sol Fire, the Gina Venier Band, and many others. And if you thought we could rest from all this September activity on Sunday, September 25, forget about it! That’s the day of the annual Quad Cities Marathon, with Moline’s iWireless Center the starting point for the annual 26.2-mile event composed of five races, four bridges, three cities, two states, and one island concluding with an awards ceremony and after-party!”

“You weren’t kidding. That is an awful lot of annual area happenin’s to choose from.”

“Right?! So which one gets coverage in the What’s Happenin’ section, Jeff? I’m stumped!”

“Well, I’d suggest doing a combined piece – a sort of ‘six eagerly awaited events that happen every year’ type of thing. But given only 500 words, I can’t imagine you’d have room for all of them ... .”

“Unless ... ! Unless I feature them all in one of those Jeff-and-Mike conversations you hate so much!”

“You promised you were done with those.”

“Yeah. But that promise is something that happens every year, too.”

For more on the aforementioned latest-summer, earliest-fall events in the Quad Cities area, visit CelticHighlandGames.org, Midcoast.org (for Riverssance information), JayceesQC.org/brewhaha, RiverAction.org/taming, QuadCitiesFallPride.com, and QCMarathon.org.

What Else Is Happenin’ … ?

MUSIC

Thursday, September 15 – Dixie Chicks. Concert with chart-topping, Grammy-winning country musicians, performing with guest Elle King. iWireless Center (1201 River Drive, Moline). 7:30 p.m. $45-115. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

Friday, September 16 – Sena Ehrhardt. Blues singer/songwriter in concert. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $16.75-20. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, September 16 – Bucktown Revue. An old-fashioned variety show in the tradition of A Prairie Home Companion, with emcee Scott Tunnicliff, area comedians and musicians including the Barley House Band and Milltown, and special guests. Nighswander Theatre (2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport). 7 p.m. $13 at the door. For information, call (563)940-0508 or visit BucktownRevue.com.

Friday, September 16 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Outdoor concert with the funk, hip-hop, rock, and jazz musicians. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. Free. For information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Saturday, September 17 – Kenny & Dolly Together Again. Tribute concert to the country-music legends. Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center (2021 State Street, Bettendorf). 7:30 p.m. $20-25. For information, call (800)843-4753 or visit Bettendorf.IsleOfCapriCasinos.com.

Saturday, September 17 – The Commodores. Concert with the Grammy-winning, chart-topping soul and funk musicians. Rhythm City Casino (7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport). 8 p.m. $30-40. For information, call (563)328-6000 or visit RhythmCityCasino.com.

Saturday, September 17 – The Schwag. Grateful Dead tribute musicians in concert. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 9 p.m. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

Saturday, September 17 – The Richard Lynch Band. Concert with the country-music singer/songwriter and his ensemble, featuring an opening set by Brooke Byam. Ohnward Fine Arts Center (1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa). 7 p.m. $13-25. For tickets and information, call (563)652-9815 or visit OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Sunday, September 18 – Third Sunday Jazz. Polyrhythms presents a 6 p.m. jazz concert preceded by a 3 p.m. Jazz Demystifying workshop. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). $10-15 concert; $5 workshop, free for kids. For tickets and information, call (309)373-0790 or visit Polyrhythms.org or RiverMusicExperience.org.

Tuesday, September 20 – Blitzen Trapper. Concert with the Oregon-based experimental country/folk/rock band, with the pre-show Songbook: A Night of Stories & Songs w/ Kace & Clayton. The Mill (120 East Burlington Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $15-17. For tickets and information, call (319)351-9529 or visit ICMill.com.

Thursday, September 22 – Hot Buttered Rum. Bluegrass concert with the West Coast quintet, featuring an opening set by The Lil’ Smokies. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $13.75-17. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, September 23 – The Quebe Sisters. Concert with the Dallas-based siblings, fiddlers, and Western-swing musicians, featuring an opening set by Kendra Swanson. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $16.75-22. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Saturday, September 24 – An Evening with Paradise Waits. Grateful Dead tribute band in concert. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $11.50-12. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Saturday, September 24 – Foxing. Missouri-based indie rockers in concert, featuring opening sets by Mountain Swallower and Archeress. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $10-15. For tickets and information, visit Daytrotter.com.

Saturday, September 24 – One Night in Memphis. Tribute to legendary Sun Records recording session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Orpheum Theatre (57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg). 7:30 p.m. $25-40. For tickets and information, call (309)342-2299 or visit GalesburgOrpheum.org.

Saturday, Saturday 24 – Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos. Concert with pianists Dave Radford and Mike Potts. Timber Lake Playhouse (8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll). 7 p.m. $20. For tickets and information, call (814)244-2035 or visit TimberLakePlayhouse.org.

Sunday, September 25 – G. Love & Special Sauce. Philadelphia-based alternative hip-hop musicians in concert. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $37.75-38. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Monday, September 26 – The Mountain Goats. Indie-folk musicians perform on their We Who Walk Behind the Rows Tour, with an opening set by Oh Pep! Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa). 7 p.m. $22-25. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Tuesday, September 27 – Dark Star Orchestra. Concert with the Grateful Dead tribute musicians. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa). 7 p.m. $27.50-32.50. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Wednesday, September 28 – Blackalicious. California-based hip-hop duo in concert, with an opening set by Lushlife, Gabe’s (330 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 9 p.m. $18-20. For tickets and information, call (319)351-9175 or visit ICGabes.com.

THEATRE

Friday, September 16, through Saturday, September 24 – The Nether. Dreamwell Theatre’s production of Jennifer Haley’s sci-fi crime drama, directed by Rachael Lindhart. Public Space One (120 North Dubuque Street, Iowa City). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. $10-13. For tickets and information, call (319)423-9820 or visit Dreamwell.com.

Saturday, September 17, through Saturday, October 1 – Miss Nelson Has a Field Day. Family-musical adaptation of Harry Allard’s children’s book. Old Creamery Theatre (39 38th Avenue, Amana). Saturdays at 1 p.m., September 24 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. $10. For tickets and information, call (319)622-6262 or visit OldCreamery.com.

COMEDY

Thursday, September 22 – Jerry Seinfeld. An evening with the legendary stand-up comedian and TV star. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $50-150. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Saturday, September 24 – Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. An evening of banter and banjos with the legendary comedians, the Steep Canyon Rangers, and Jeff Babko. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. $90-150. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

LITERATURE

Thursday, September 15 – Booked for the Night: A Novel Event. A celebration of the library’s 10th anniversary at its current location, and a fundraiser for technology updates and upgrades, with food, live entertainment, a silent auction, and more. Moline Public Library (3210 41st Street, Moline). 6 p.m. $40. For information and to reserve, call (309)524-2470 or visit MolineLibrary.com.

Thursday, September 15 – SPECTRA Poetry Reading. Season-opening celebration of five years of live poetry, literature, and music co-presented by the Midwest Writing Center, with readings by Feliz Lucia Molina, Nicholas Gulig, Aubrey Barnes, and Ryan Murphy, and music by Daniel Amedee & Gold Light. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. Donations encouraged. For information, call (309)200-0978 or visit RozzTox.com or MWCQC.org.

LECTURE

Tuesday, September 27 – Living as a Muslim in America. A panel discussion with Dr. Lisa Killinger, Dr. Farah Khan, Dr. Matlub Ahmad, Dr. Moutaz Kotob, and Samia Ahmad on what brought them to the U.S. and to the Quad Cities, the benefits and challenges of being Muslim in America today, and stories that underscore their experience of being Muslim in America. Western Illinois University - Quad Cities Riverfront Hall Rooms 103 and 104 (3300 River Drive, Moline). 7 p.m. Free. For information, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and visit WACQuadCities.org.

VISUAL ART

Thursday, September 15, through Saturday, September 17 – We the People. Bruce Walters presents mapped projections of the faces of multi-generational Americans, displayed on all four sides of the Sol LeWitt sculpture in the museum’s plaza. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). Sundown to midnight. Free. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

Saturday, September 17, through Saturday, December 31 – Giving the Devil His Due: The Art of Gary Kelley. Drawings and monotypes of 19th Century violinist and guitarist Nicolò Paganini and 20th Century blues guitarist Robert Johnson. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. Free with $4-7 museum admission. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 – 2016 Great River Quilt Show. Judged show presented by the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild, featuring a display of more than 400 traditional and art quilts made by guild members, raffles, an auction, quilting appraisals, and more. Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Fair Center Building (2815 West Locust Street, Davenport). Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $6, ages 10 and under free. For information, call (563)381-3605 or visit MVQG.org/quiltshow.

EVENTS

Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 – Our Big Fat Greek Festival. Cultural event featuring Greek cuisine, dancing, presentations, a wine tasting, children’s activities, and more. St. George Greek Orthodox Church (2930 31st Avenue, Rock Island). Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. $2, ages 12 and under free. For information, call (309)786-8163 or visit StGeorgeRI.Il.goarch.org.

Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 – Bottom’s Up Quad City Burlesque: In Your Dreams. Traditional burlesque and vaudeville entertainment with the area artists and emcee Joshua Kahn. Circa ’21 Speakeasy (1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. $18-20. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.

Thursday, September 22 – Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser. Fundraiser for the Healthy Happy Families Foundation featuring food, cocktails, and performances by American Idol finalist Cameron Bedell, The Voice finalist Brittany Kennell, and Preston Leatherman. Crow Valley Golf Club (4315 East 60th Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $75. For tickets and information, call (563)940-7875 or visit Facebook.com/HealthyHappyFamiliesFoundation.

Friday, September 23 – WWE Live. Touring wrestling event with superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Natalya, Becky Lunch, and more. iWireless Center (1201 River Drive, Moline). 7:30 p.m. $18.50-108.50. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

Saturday, September 24 – Manscape: Suited for Love. Male burlesque revue hosted by Mac Deville and featuring Minneapolis’ Tod Alan as headliner. Circa ’21 Speakeasy (1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. $10-12. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.