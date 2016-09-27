Music

Bronze Radio Return

The Redstone Room

Thursday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.

Given national and world news of late, it’s easy to feel depressed, if not downright despondent. Yet thanks to the roots-rock sextet Bronze Radio Return – performing October 6 at Davenport’s Redstone Room – I think I may have found an unbeatable pick-me-up.

Just visit BronzeRadioReturn.com, or the band’s event page at RiverMusicExperience.org, and click on the video for “Down There,” a single from the forthcoming EP Light Me Up. The tune’s laid-back Americana charm and catchy hooks are cheering all on their own. But within the song’s first 60 seconds, as the six musicians drop in on a backyard pool party, you’ll also be witness to images that perfectly match the upbeat music: handshakes, high fives, a chest bump, more than a half-dozen hugs, and at least three times as many smiles. This video may be Bronze, but as a mood-lightener it’ll leave you feeling positively golden, and since Bronze Radio Return’s 2008 debut, that’s clearly the feeling they’ve instilled in fans and music critics alike.

After attending Connecticut’s University of Hartford Hartt School, lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist Chris Henderson formed the group alongside lead guitarist Patrick Fetkowitz, harmonica and banjo player Craig Struble, and three Hartt School alumni: drummer Robert Griffith, bassist Robert Tannen, and percussionist Matthew Warner. During their very first year of live performance together, the musicians found their EP debut produced by longtime Bruce Hornsby associate Doug Derryberry, and by 2009 they had released Bronze Radio Return’s album debut Old-Time Speaker, which charted at number one on several national College Music Journal stations.

Two years later, sophomore effort Shake! Shake! Shake! made a splash by debuting at number four on the Billboard Northeast Heatseekers Chart, with its title song employed for two episodes of American Idol and featured in national commercials for Nissan and Home Depot. 2013’s Up, On, & Over, meanwhile, landed in the top 30 on the iTunes Alternative chart, and the album’s “Further On” was prominent in spots for the PGA Tour and FedEx, and it was also featured in the Bill Murray comedy St. Vincent.

Albums and airplay, however, tell just part of the Bronze Radio Return tale. The band has brought its upbeat yet thoughtful roots-rocks stylings to music festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, SXSW, and Firefly. Among the notable musicians they’ve opened for are John Mayer, Blues Traveler, Buddy Guy, and Dennis DeYoung. (At a 2010 rally in Connecticut, they were even the openers for President Barack Obama.)

As for reviewers, you can practically hear the grins inherent in their praise, with NPR lauding the performers’ “big, buoyant pop,” AmericanSongwriter.com raving about their “impressive chops both in terms of clever songwriting and dexterous delivery,” and the Wall Street Journal stating, “Bronze Radio Return raises the roof.” And in case you were wondering about that band name, it’s taken from an old-timey radio that Henderson grew up listening to in his dad’s art studio. Better for Henderson to have fronted the ensemble than me, then. If I named the group after a memorable relic of my dad’s, you’d be stuck with Green Leisure Suit Redux, or maybe Missing Brown Slipper Revival.

Bronze Radio Return performs locally with an opening set by Air Traffic Controller, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers

Music

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers

The Establishment

Saturday, October 8, 9:30 p.m.

Under ordinary circumstances, if you visited Rock Island’s The Establishment at 9:30 on a Saturday night, you’d be treated to improvisational and sketch comedy courtesy of some wild offering in ComedySportz’s Studio Series. But October 8 brings with it some extraordinary circumstances in the venue’s 9:30 p.m. booking of Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, with the six-time Blues Music Award winner and his ensemble appearing in a special concert presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. So while you may not be screaming with laughter that Saturday, given Castro’s reputation and accolades, you’ll no doubt be screaming for more.

A native of San Jose, California, Castro began his professional, four-decades-and-counting career playing in Bay Area cover bands in the 1970s, and before a decade had passed he was performing and touring with the Warner Bros. Records band The Dynatones. He formed his own Tommy Castro Band in 1991 – a group that spent three seasons as house band for NBC’s post-Saturday Night Live series Comedy Showcase – and the group’s 1996 Exception to the Rule received the Bay Music Award for Outstanding Blues Album, with Castro himself named Outstanding Blues Musician.

But it was just after the new millennium began that Castro started to emerge as a signature blues, rock, and soul artist of uncommon talent. Upon the release of 2001’s Guilty of Love, B.B. King asked Castro to open for his summer concert tour, with the blues legend inviting Castro to join him on-stage for each nightly finale. His critically acclaimed Aughts output includes 2003’s Gratitude and 2005’s Soul Shaker, and 2007’s Pain Killer won the Blues Music Award for Contemporary Blues Album of the Year. It was followed not long after by Castro’s wins in a number of categories for 2009’s Hard Believer, among them Blues Male Artist of the Year, Band of the Year, and B.B. King Entertainer of the Year – that latter citation the highest accolade possible at the Blues Music Awards.

And following the 2011 formation of Castro’s ensemble of Painkillers – bassist Randy McDonald, keyboardist Michael Emerson, and drummer Bowen Brown – all four musicians have been enjoying what may be the most ecstatic reviews of their professional lives, both for 2014’s The Devil You Know and last year’s Method to My Madness, which debuted at number four on Billboard’s Blues Album chart.

AllMusic.com described The Devil You Know as “a full-charged, blue-eyed R&B and soul revue” and “one of Castro’s finest releases.” The Washington Post deemed Method to My Madness “phenomenal and funky,” boasting “soulful vocals and inspired blues-rock guitar.” The San Francisco Chronicle lauded the “funky Southern soul, big-city blues, and classic rock” of Castro’s latest, with particular praise for the “silvery guitar licks that simultaneously sound familiar and fresh.”

The Chicago Blues Guide, meanwhile, calls Tommy Castro & the Painkillers’ Method to My Madness “grown-folks music – hard, deliberate, and in your face. It has power, skill, drive, and makes no excuses for its wrinkles and gray hair.” As someone who constantly makes excuses for both, I’d love to know the method behind that madness.

For more information on, and tickets to, October 9’s evening with Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, visit Establishment QC.com.

Larry Gatlin

Music

Will the Real Larry Gatlin Please Sit Down?

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse

Tuesday, October 11, 1 & 7:15 p.m.

“Sweet Becky Walker! You’re alive and well!”

“What do you want, Delta Dirt?”

“Whoa! What happened? I thought we were in like with each other!”

“I just wish you were someone I love.”

“Sure feels like love. But love is just a game, baby!”

“Is that what you told Penny Annie? That broken lady with the country-girl heart? You almost called her ‘baby’ by mistake!”

“Well, she used to be somebody’s baby ... .”

“The lady takes the cowboy every time. Look: I don’t wanna cry, and I know the wind is bound to change. But I saw you together, acting all warm and tender, and doing your night time magic, when she used to sing on Sunday in the midnight choir ... .”

“From time to time we’d discuss boogie and Beethoven, darlin’! You know nothing but your love matters! So what are we doin’ lonesome?”

“Hey, I’ve done enough dyin’ today and I’m already in my #1 heartache place ... .”

“Then take me to your lovin’ place! You know we’re number one, baby! Let’s run away to Denver! Or Houston! Or Utah!”

“If I ever see Utah again ... !”

“Okay, change of plan. I’ve got in my hand two tickets to October 11’s Will the Real Larry Gatlin Please Sit Down? at the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse.”

“Larry Gatlin? The real Larry Gatlin?”

“The Grammy-winning country-music and Southern-gospel legend himself! It don’t get no better than this! He’s bringing his touring production to Circa ’21 in a concert performance featuring hit songs spanning four decades, along with tributes to Gatlin’s musical influences!”

“He’s so easy on the eye ... !”

“And not only that, but Gatlin will be sharing stories from his life – all the way from childhood to the present day – with accompanying photos and reminiscences about artists including Elvis Presley, Kris Kristofferson, and, of course, Gatlin brothers Steve and Rudy!”

“I’d give all the gold in California to see that ... !”

“So I might be what you’re looking for, darlin’! Will you be the love of a lifetime and join me for the show?”

“Guess what I’m doing.”

“I hope anything but leavin’.”

“I’m taking these tickets, and I’m taking somebody with me when I fall for Gatlin. That’s right, baby – I’m changin’ partners. And I might do it again tonight. So run away. Go home.”

“Wow. Bitter they are, harder they fall.”

Larry Gatlin delivers two performances of his touring production Will the Real Larry Gatlin Please Sit Down? at the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse on October 11: a 1 p.m. matinée with lunch served at noon, and a 7:15 p.m. show with a buffet dinner starting at 6 p.m. For tickets – and the chance to hear some of the country star’s 41 aforementioned hit songs – call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit Circa21.com.

What Else Is Happenin’ …?

MUSIC

Thursday, September 29 – An Evening with Kim Simmonds & Savoy Brown. Internationally touring blues and rock musicians in concert. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7:30 p.m. $22. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Thursday, September 29 – Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls. English folk singer/songwriter and his ensemble in concert, with opening sets by Will Varley and The Arkells. Codfish Hollow Barn (5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa). 9 p.m. $25-30. For tickets and information, visit CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.

Thursday, September 29 – David Sanborn Electric Band. Grammy-winning, platinum-selling saxophonist plays with his band, fellow University of Iowa alumni, and current students in the UI jazz program. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. $10-50. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Friday, September 30 – Chicago Farmer. CD-release concert with folk singer/songwriter Cody Diekhoff, featuring an opening set by Edward David Anderson. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 9 p.m. $11.50-14. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, September 30 – Zachary Scot Johnson. Concert with the Minneapolis-based blues, folk, and jazz singer/songwriter. Unitarian Church of Davenport (3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport). 7:30 p.m. For information, call (563)359-0816 or visit UUCQC.org.

Saturday, October 1 – Paige Hernandez. Performance with the hip-hop artist, dancer, poet, and educator in a Quad City Arts Visiting Artists presentation. Nighswander Theatre (2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport). 1 p.m. Donations encouraged. For information, call (309)793-1213 or visit QuadCityArts.com.

Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 – Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks I: Heroic Mississippi. Mark Russell Smith conducts a repertoire featuring Strauss’ Don Juan Op. 20, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 (Eroica), and Iowa native Michael Daugherty’s Reflections on the Mississippi, with featured tuba soloist Steve Campbell. Saturday: Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport), 8 p.m. Sunday: Augustana College’s Centennial Hall (3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island), 2 p.m. $6-62. For tickets and information, call (563)322-7276 or visit QCSO.org.

Sunday, October 2 – The Art of Dying. Concert with the Canadian rock band, featuring sets by Letters from the Fire, On My Six, Revenant, and Stillchyld. Gabe’s (330 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 6 p.m. $5-20. For tickets and information, call (319)351-9175 or visit ICGabes.com.

Monday, October 3 – Shovels & Rope. Folk and indie-rock musicians Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst in concert, with an opening set by Matthew Logan Vasquez. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 7 p.m. $28.50. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Monday, October 3 – The Mountain Goats. Independent folk rockers in concert, with an opening set by Oh Pep! Codfish Hollow Barn (5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa). 7:30 p.m. $25-30. For tickets and information, visit CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.

Monday, October 3 – Hot Jazz Stompers. Touring performance with the musicians from Cloppenburg, Germany, sponsored by German-American clubs of the Quad Cities. Village Theatre (2113 East 11th Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. For information, call (563)449-2358 or visit GAHC.org.

Wednesday, October 5 – Alloy Orchestra: Man with a Movie Camera. Screening of the 1929 documentary with a live score. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 7 p.m. $17-20. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Friday, October 7 – Megadeth. Platinum-selling hard rockers perform in their Dystopia World Tour, featuring opening sets by Amon Amarth, Suicidal Tendencies, and Metal Church. iWireless Center (1201 River Drive, Moline). 6 p.m. $46. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

Friday, October 7 – The Ballroom Thieves. Concert with the folk-rock musicians, featuring an opening set by Maggie Koerner. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $13.75-17. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, October 7 – Catich Jazz Fest. The Art Legacy League of the Quad Cities celebrates the musical legacy of Reverend Edward M. “Nedde” Catich with performances by the RiverCity 6 and the St. Ambrose University Jazz Band. Jumer’s Casino & Hotel (777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island). 5:30 p.m. doors. $60 and up. For information, call (563)343-2868 or visit ArtLegacyLeague.blogspot.com.

Saturday, October 8 – Jeanette Harris. Contemporary- and smooth-jazz saxophonist presents a 10 a.m. jazz-education workshop and 8 p.m. concert accompanied by percussionist Alex Bugnon. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). Free workshop, $42.50-48.50 concert. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Saturday, October 8 - The Dig. Concert with the New York-based rockers, featuring opening sets by The Golden Fleece and Centaur Noir. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $10-15. For tickets and information, visit Daytrotter.com.

Saturday, October 8 – Nova Singers: Peace. An exploration of music written in response to acts of violence, performed by the professional vocal ensemble under the direction of Dr. Laura Lane. Saturday: First Presbyterian Church of Galesburg (101 North Prairie Street, Galesburg), 7:30 p.m. Sunday: St. Paul Lutheran Church of Davenport (2136 Brady Street, Davenport), 4 p.m. $15-18. For tickets and information, call (309)341-7038 or visit NovaSingers.com.

Saturday, October 8 – Renée Fleming. Recital performance with the award-winning operatic soprano. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. $10-80. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Saturday, October 8 – Dean Martin Trubute. Concert with tribute musician Robbie Howard. Old Creamery Theatre (39 38th Avenue, Amana). 2 p.m. $15-29.50. For tickets and information, call (319)622-6262 or visit OldCreamery.com.

Sunday, October 9 – John Hiatt. Grammy-nominated rock, blues, and country singer/songwriter in concert. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 7 p.m. $39.50. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

THEATRE

Thursday, September 29, through Saturday, October 15 – Rome Sweet Rome. William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar updated into a modern hip-hop musical written and directed by the Q Brothers Collective. University of Iowa’s David Thayer Theatre (200 North Riverside Drive, Iowa City). Tuesday through Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $5-20. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Theatre.UIowa.edu.

Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 – Just a Dream: The Green Play. Environmentally themed family play based on the Chris Van Allsburg book, directed by Jackie McCall. Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre Center (3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island). 1:30 p.m. $5-11. For tickets and information, call (309)794-7036 or visit Augustana.edu/arts.

Sunday, October 2, through Thursday, October 6 – The Man Who Planted Trees. Jean Giono’s environmental tale in a production by the Puppet State Theatre Company of Scotland. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). Sunday 2 p.m., Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m. $5-10. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Thursday, October 6, through Sunday, October 16 – Flowers for Algernon. David Rogers’ stage adaptation of author Daniel Keyes’ medical-experiment drama, directed by Dana Moss-Peterson. Richmond Hill Barn Theatre (600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo). Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. $12. For tickets and information, call (309)944-2244 or visit RHPlayers.com.

Thursday, October 6, through Sunday, October 9 – Me & Jezebel. Elizabeth L. Fuller’s comedy about Bette Davis getting stuck in suburbia. Old Creamery Studio Theatre (3023 220th Trail, Amana). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Sunday 2 p.m. $12-30. For tickets and information, call (319)622-6262 or visit OldCreamery.com.

Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9 – The Tempest. William Shakespeare’s dramatic comedy of shipwrecks and sorcery, directed by Corinne Johnson. St. Ambrose University’s Galvin Fine Arts Center (2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. $9-13. For tickets and information, call (563)333-6251 or visit SAU.edu/galvin.

Saturday, October 8, through Saturday, October 29 – The Rocky Horror Show. Do the “Time Warp” again with the musical-comedy cult classic, directed by Bret and Erin Churchill. Circa ’21 Speakeasy (1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island). October 8, 15, and 28: 7 and 11 p.m. October 29: 11 p.m. $20-25. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.

Saturday, October 8 – All-in-a-Day Play Festival. Annual presentation by Dreamwell Theatre and the City Circle Acting Company of Coralville in which seven writers, seven directors, and 35 actors come together on Friday to create seven original plays for Saturday. Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (1301 Fifth Street, Coralville). 7:30 p.m. For information, call (319)248-9372 or visit CityCircle.org.

Tuesday, October 11, through Sunday, October 16 – The Book of Mormon. Touring production of the nine-time Tony-winning musical comedy by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). Tuesday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 and 6:30 p.m. $65-125. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

DANCE

Friday, October 7 – Rockin’ Road to Dublin. Rock, Irish music, and choreography in a touring production created by the 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Scott Doherty. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 7:30 p.m. $29-49. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

COMEDY

Friday, September 30 – Capitol Steps: What to Expect When You’re Electing. Song parodies and political satire with the touring entertainers. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $35-47.50. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Saturday, October 1 – John Waters. An evening with the cult filmmaker, author, and comedian in his Filthier & Dirtier Tour. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 7 p.m. $30-100. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Saturday, October 8 – Eric Andre. Stand-up set with the touring comedian and host of Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $26.50. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Saturday, October 8 – Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy. All-new stand-up sets with the touring Blue Collar Comedians. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 5 and 8 p.m. $59.50. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Monday, October 10 – Doug Stanhope. An evening with the touring comedian and actor from TV’s The Man Show and Louie. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. $30. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

LITERARY ARTS

Friday, October 7 – Rick Riordan. An evening with the best-selling author of Percy Jackson & the Olympians, held as part of the 2016 Iowa City Book Festival. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 7 p.m. $24. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Wednesday, October 12, and Thursday, October 13 – SPECTRA 22. Poet, scholar, and journalist Joshua Clover will read poems from his latest collection Red Epic (on October 12) and discuss his book RIOT. STRIKE. RIOT: The New Era of Uprisings (on October 13) in events co-presented by the Midwest Writing Center. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). Wednesday 9 p.m., Thursday 7 p.m. Donations encouraged. For information, call (563)324-1410 or visit MWCQC.org.

MOVIE

Tuesday, October 11 – Egypt’s Secret Side. Screenings in the museum’s World Adventure Series presented by author Karin Muller. Putnam Museum & Science Center (1717 West 12th Street, Davenport). 1 and 6 p.m. $7-8.50. For tickets and information, call (563)324-1933 or visit Putnam.org.

EXHIBITS

Saturday, October 1, through Sunday, February 12 – Portrait of Maquoketa. Rose Frantzen’s portrait of her hometown of Maquoketa, Iowa, shown in a multi-layered installation featuring 180 portraits and 34 vertical panels. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. Free with $4-7 museum admission. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

Saturday, October 8, through Sunday, January 15 – Rembrandt & the Jews: The Berger Print Collection. Exhibition featuring 21 Rembrandt etchings as well as a drawings by Rembrandt’s teacher, Pieter Lastman. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. Free with $4-7 museum admission. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

EVENTS

Friday, September 30, through Saturday, October 8 – Bier Stube Oktoberfest. Annual celebration featuring live music with Austria’s Lederhosen Trio, German food and beer, competitions, prizes, and more. Bier Stube Moline (415 15th Street, Rock Island). Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 a.m. For information, call (309)797-3049 or visit Facebook.com/BierStubeQuadCities.

Saturday, October 1 – Lederhosen 5K & Oktoberfest. Adult and child fun runs sponsored by UnityPoint Health, with post-race German food, games, live music, and more. Schwiebert Riverfront Park (17th Street and First Avenue, Rock Island). 9 a.m. For information, visit VisitQuadCities.com.

Saturday, October 8 – Caged Aggression XVIII. Mixed-martial-arts event featuring more than 40 professional and amateur fighters, championship title fights, rematches, debuts, top-contender bouts, and more. Davenport RiverCenter (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 6 p.m. $30-60. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit RiverCtr.com.

Sunday, October 9 – 2016 Apple Fest. Annual event featuring apple-themed activities, tastings, arts and crafts, children’s activities, and more. Downtown LeClaire. For information, visit VisitLeClaire.com.