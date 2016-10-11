Music

Lurrie Bell

The Redstone Room

Saturday, October 15, 8 p.m.

On October 15, Davenport’s Redstone Room hosts an evening with singer/songwriter/guitarist Lurrie Bell, and if you visit his Web site at Lurrie.com, you can listen to his title track from the musician’s 2013 solo album. Here’s a sampling of its refrain: “I like what I’m doin’ today ... . I guess I’ll always feel this way ... . I guess I’ll always keep thinking about the love I have about my life ... . The way I feel right now, I think everything will be all right.”

So if I may ask: What’s with all this optimism and cheer? Doesn’t Bell know this is a blues song?!

I kid, of course, because if anyone knows blues music, it’s Lurrie Bell. And even though that song is titled “Blues in My Soul,” if anyone has the right to feel cheerfully optimistic about his work and his life, I’m betting it’s also Lurrie Bell.

As the son of noted blues-harmonica player Carey Bell, the 58-year old Lurrie grew up surrounded by music, teaching himself to play guitar at age five, and receiving encouragement from Chicago-blues artists such as Eddie Taylor, Big Walter Horton, Jimmy Dawkins, and the legendary Muddy Waters. He formed his first band in high school and played on-stage with Willie Dixon at age 17, and by 1977 Bell co-founded the Sons of Blues with Billy Branch and Dixon’s son Freddie – a group that recorded three tracks for the Grammy-nominated Living Chicago Blues series.

Beginning in 1978, Bell spent several years playing guitar in Koko Taylor’s band, and he was prominently featured in 1980s albums that included Chicago’s Young Blues Generation, Everybody Wants to Win, and Rooster Blues’ Son of a Gun, which he recorded alongside his dad. Yet for all of his 20th Century accomplishments, it would be hard to deny that Bell’s greatest successes have come in the 21st.

In 2004, Bell again paired with his father for the acoustic-duet record Second Nature, receiving his first nomination for a Blues Music Award (then called the W.C. Handy Award). His first Grammy nod, meanwhile, resulted from Chicago Blues: A Living History, Lurrie’s 2009 pairing with Billy Boy Arnold, Billy Branch, and John Primer. And with the Chicago Reader raving about his “mercurial imagination, hyperkinetic energy, and dazzling technical dexterity,” recognition from Bell’s peers and reviewers has continued to amass in the form of eight additional Blues Music Award nominations and no fewer than a dozen citations in Living Blues magazine’s annual critics polls.

But don’t be mistaken in thinking that it’s “always a bridesmaid ... ” for Bell with trophies. He was not only the 2013 recipient of France’s prestigious Prix de Blues Award but won a pair of recent Blues Music Awards – one for 2013’s Best Traditional Blues Album, and one as 2015’s Best Traditional Blues Male Artist. That means Bell has blues in his soul and gold on his mantel.

Lurrie Bell performs locally with an opening set by the Mercury Brothers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.

Imani Winds

Imani Winds

Augustana College

Sunday, October 16, 2 p.m.

Dalí Quartet

St. Ambrose University

Saturday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.

Two states, Two schools. Nine musicians. Let the battle of the Quad City Arts Visiting Artists commence!

In the Illinois corner, at Augustana College’s Wallenberg Hall, we have the Visiting Artists of Imani Winds: Valerie Coleman on flute, Mark Dover on clarinet, Monica Ellis on bassoon, Jeff Scott on French horn, and Toyin Spellman-Diaz on oboe. Based in New York, this jazz-, classical-, and Latin-music ensemble is known primarily for its dedication to newly composed works, and has presented world premieres of pieces by such noted composers as Paquito D’Rivera, Mohammed Fairouz, and Wayne Shorter. With the quintet’s 2006 release The Classical Underground Grammy-nominated for Best Classical Crossover Album, Imani Winds has released three additional CDs, has toured extensively throughout North America, and has opened for acclaimed artists including multiple-Grammy winners Wynton Marsalis and Cassandra Wilson.

And in the Iowa corner, at St. Ambrose University’s Galvin Fine Arts Center, we have the Visiting Artists of the Dalí Quartet: Adriana Linares on viola, Jesús Morales on cello, Carlos Rubio on second violin, and Domenic Salerni on first violin. Performing a repertoire of Latin-American, Classical, and Romantic works, the members of this Philadelphia-based outfit boast musical training from some of the world’s most esteemed institutions, among them Yale University and the Simón Bolivar Conservatory in Venezuela. Recent Dalí Quartet engagements have taken the foursome to concert halls in locales ranging from New York to San Jose to Toronto, and as much sought-after educators they’ve also delivered recent master classes for students at Michigan State University, the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Iowa.

Dali Quartet

The Washington Post called Imani Winds “skilled and spirited musicians” of “exuberance and artistic risk-taking,” while the New Orleans Times Picayune raved about the outfit’s “astounding blend of jazz expressivity and classical chops.”

And describing the Dalí Quartet, Pennsylvania’s The Morning Call extolled the musicians for their “fluid, well-balanced sound and admirable ensemble playing,” with Salt Lake Magazine declaring them “a remarkable ensemble, and a crossover group in the best sense of the world.”

So the Visiting Artists bi-state battle is on! And it’ll take place on ... .

Wait a minute. Apparently, the Imani Winds are performing at Augie on Sunday, October 16, at 2 p.m., and the Dalí Quartet performs at St. Ambrose on Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. So they’re not even playing at the same time? Or on the same day? And won’t even run into each other accidentally?! Man, Quad City Arts. You schedule awesome musicians, but you’ve got a lot to learn about scheduling awesome grudge matches ... .

For tickets to the Imani Winds’ Augustana performance in the WVIK/Quad City Symphony Orchestra Signature Series, call (309)794-7306. For tickets to the Dalí Quartet’s St. Ambrose engagement, call (563)333-6251. And for more information on all manner of Quad City Arts Visiting Arts happenings, call (309)793-1213 or visit QuadCityArts.com.

The Moody Blues

Music

The Moody Blues

Adler Theatre

Saturday, October 22

The legendary English rockers of The Moody Blues bring their Fly Me High Tour to Davenport’s Adler Theatre on October 22. But with album sales of more than 70 million, membership in the Vocal Group and Ultimate Classic Rock halls of fame, and iconic status through number-one hits including “Go Now,” “Question,” and, it goes without saying, “Nights in White Satin,” these guys should be neither Moody nor Blue. Discuss.

My weak Mike-Myers-as-Linda-Richmond impression notwithstanding, the current members of The Moody Blues – Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, and John Lodge – have every reason to be euphoric, given that they’re still touring and thrilling fans after a combined 152 years with the band. (That’s not a joke: Co-founder Lodge was there for The Moody Blues’ 1964 origin, and Edge and Hayward came aboard two years later.)

Ever since 1964’s chart-topper Go Now, the progressive and symphonic rockers have been lauded for their musical experimentation and innovation, with their early employment of synthesizers a huge influence on such groups as Genesis, Deep Purple, and ELO. And with eight albums achieving platinum sales in the United States alone, The Moody Blues has endured as one of the world’s most groundbreaking and revered rock outfits – and the rare band of 50-plus-years that, with the release of Hall of Fame – Live at the Royal Albert Hall, can still boast platinum sales in the 21st Century.

You know the group, but how well do you know its musical chronology? Find out by attempting to match the following years with the Moody Blues albums that debuted in them.

1) 1964

2) 1967

3) 1972

3) 1981

5) 1991

6) 2003

A) Days of Future Passed

B) December

C) Keys of the Kingdom

D) Long Distance Voyager

E) The Magnificent Moodies

F) Seventh Sojourn

For tickets to The Moody Blues’ Davenport concert, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Answers: 1- E, 2 – A, 3 – F, 4 – D, 5 – C, 6 – B. So it only took The Moody Blues 39 years to get to December. Considering it seems to be taking twice that long to get to Election Day, I guess that ain’t so bad.

What Else Is Happenin’ …?

MUSIC

Friday, October 14 – C.W. Stoneking. Concert with the Australian blues singer/songwriter, featuring opening sets by Catch Pritchard and Johnnie Cluney. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $8-12. For tickets and information, visit Daytrotter.com.

Friday, October 14 – Laura Rain & the Caesars. Detroit-based blues and R&B musicians in a concert co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Little Brown Jug (1315 18th Avenue, East Moline). 8 p.m. $8-10. For information, call (563)322-5837 or visit MVBS.org.

Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 – Weirdtown Fest III. Third-annual celebration of independent music with sets by two-dozen local, regional, and national bands. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 5 p.m. $5-10 per day. For information, call (309)200-0978 or visit RozzTox.com.

Friday, October 14 – Nick Lowe. Concert with the London-based pop and rock singer/songwriter, with an opening set by Josh Rouse. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $37.50. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Saturday, October 15 – Paul Anka. Concert with the chart-topping singer/songwriter and pop star. Rhythm City Casino Resort (7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport). 8 p.m. $50-75. For tickets, call (563)328-8000 or visit RhythmCityCasino.com.

Saturday, October 15 – Lissie. Singer/songwriter and area native performs in the Fifth Annual Laura’s Legacy ALS/MDA fundraising concert. Schwiebert Riverfront Park (17th Street and First Avenue, Rock Island). Noon. For information, call (309)732-7275 or visit RIGov.org.

Saturday, October 15 – David Church & Terri Lisa. Concert with the spouses and country-music singers/songwriters. Ohnward Fine Arts Center (1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa). 7 p.m. $13-25. For tickets and information, call (563)652-9815 or visit OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Sunday, October 16 – Third Sunday Jazz: The Brazilionaires. Polyrhythms presents a 6 p.m. jazz/Latin-fusion concert featuring Dove Benoit and Rico Johnson, preceded by a 3 p.m. jazz workshop. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). $10-15 concert; $5 workshop, free for kids. For information, call (309)373-0790 or visit Polyrhythms.org or RiverMusicExperience.org.

Sunday, October 16 – Hamilton Loomis Band. The electric-blues guitarist and singer/songwriter and his ensemble in a concert co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Harley Corin’s (1708 State Street, Bettendorf). 6 p.m. Free. For information, call (563)322-5837 or visit MVBS.org.

Sunday, October 16 – One, Two, Three. Works by Iowa composers performed by Decorah musicians Heather Armstrong on oboe, Carol Hester on flute, and Craig Hultgren on cello. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). $3. Free with $4-7 admission. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

Tuesday, October 18 – Rittz. Concert with the Georgia-based rap and hip-hop artist. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. $25. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

Wednesday, October 19 – The Dustbowl Revival. Bluegrass, gospel, blues, and swing with the California-based ensemble, featuring an opening set by Still Shine. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $11.50-12. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Thursday, October 20 – Sarah Potenza. The roots rocker headlines the annual RME Member Appreciation Show, featuring an opening set by Barstool Boogaloo. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $11.50-12. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, October 21 – Legends in Concert. Las Vegas’ touring tribute show with performances by impersonators of Prince, Cher, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, and the Blues Brothers. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 7:30 p.m. $33-53. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Friday, October 21 – Mountain Sprout. Arkansas-based bluegrass musicians in concert, with an opening set by Flash in a Pan. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 9 p.m. $6. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

Friday, October 21 – EGi and Sassafraz. Concert with the electronica and groove musicians, featuring an opening set by Rude Punch. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $9.50. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, October 21 – Bucktown Revue. Old-fashioned variety show in the tradition of A Prairie Home Companion, with emcee Scott Tunnicliff, area comedians and musicians, and special guests. Nighswander Theatre (2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport). 7 p.m. $13 at the door. For information, call (563)940-0508 or visit BucktownRevue.com.

Sunday, October 23 – Daniel O’Donnell. Inspirational ballads, pop hits, and Irish standards with the internationally touring artist. iWireless Center (1201 River Drive, Davenport). 5 p.m. $55-85. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

Sunday, October 23 – An Evening with Davina & the Vagabonds. Minnesota-based jazz and blues musicians in concert. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $13.75-17. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Sunday, October 23 – Quad City Wind Ensemble Fall Concert. The ensemble performs John Barnes Chance’s Variations on a Korean Folk Song, Giannini’s Symphony No. 3, and Clifton Williams’ Caccia & Chorale. St. Ambrose University’s Galvin Fine Arts Center (518 West Locust Street, Davenport). 3 p.m. $10-12, free for students. For information, visit QCWindEnsemble.org.

Tuesday, October 25 – Esperanza Spalding. Grammy-winning jazz and pop singer/songwriter and instrumentalist in concert. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $35-55. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

THEATRE

Thursday, October 13 – Kim & Donna Brunner Theatre Center Opening Gala. A celebration of the newly completed facility with tours of the building, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, and more. Augustana College’s Kim & Donna Brunner Theatre Center (3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island). 7 p.m. $25. For tickets and information, call (309)794-7306 or visit Augustana.edu/arts.

Thursday, October 13, through Sunday, October 16 – All My Sons. Arthur Miller’s Tony-winning drama about an MIA World War II pilot. Davenport North High School (626 West 53rd Street, Davenport). Thursday and Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $8-18. For tickets and information, call (563)723-5500 or visit ShowTix4U.com.

Thursday, October 13, through Sunday, November 6 – Nana’s Naughty Knickers. Slapstick comedy by Katherine DiSavino, directed by Sean McCall. Old Creamery Theatre (39 38th Avenue, Amana). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday 2 p.m. $12-30. For tickets and information, call (319)622-6262 or visit OldCreamery.com.

Friday, October 14, through Saturday, October 29 – Buried Child. Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dysfunctional-family saga, directed by James Fairchild. QC Theatre Workshop (1730 Wilkes Avenue, Davenport). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., October 23 at 3 p.m. “Pay what it’s worth” pricing. For tickets and information, call (563)650-2396 or visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org.

Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 23 – Othello. William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy set in Iraq’s Green Zone, directed by Jeff Coussens. Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre Center (3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 1:30 p.m. $5-11. For tickets and information, call (309)794-7306 or visit Augustana.edu/arts.

Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16 – Blithe Spirit. The Pearl City Players Theatrical Society’s presentation of Noël Coward’s Tony-winning drawing-room comedy, directed by Vicky Petkunas. Central Middle School’s Muscatine Center for the Performing Arts (901 Cedar Street, Muscatine). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $5-10. For tickets and information, visit Facebook.com/PearlCityPlayers.

Thursday, October 20 – Peppa Pig’s Big Splash. Touring family production adapted from the Nick Jr. TV series. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 6 p.m. $29.50-59.50. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Thursday, October 20 – Harry Houdini. Duffy Hudson portrays the famed magician from his 1899 breakthrough to his 1926 death. Moline Public Library (3210 41st Street, Moline). 6 p.m. Free. For information, call (309)524-2470 or visit MolineLibrary.com.

Friday, October 21, through Friday, October 28 – Theatre of the Oppressed. Interactive performance on issues of racism, sexism, and heterosexism, directed by Kevin Babbit. Scott Community College’s Black Box Theatre (Room 228 through Door 2, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf). October 21: 2 p.m.; October 26: 7 p.m.; October 28: 10:30 a.m. Free. For information, call (563)441-4339 or visit Facebook.com/ScottTheatre.

Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 30 – Dracula. Stage production based on the horror novel by Bram Stoker, directed by Christina Patramanis. Iowa City Community Theatre (4261 Oak Crest Hill Road, Iowa City). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $9-17. For tickets and information, call (319)338-0443 or visit IowaCityCommunityTheatre.com.

Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 23 – August: Osage County. The City Circle Acting Company of Coralville’s production of Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning dysfunctional-family comedy, directed by Elizabeth Tracey. Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (1301 Fifth Street, Coralville). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $12-27. For tickets and information, call (319)248-9370 or visit CityCircle.org.

Saturday, October 22, through Sunday, October 30 – Pegora the Witch. Student-performed musical comedy about a witch’s apprentice written by Carol Lynn Wright, and Junior Theatre’s 300th mainstage production to date. Davenport Junior Theatre (2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport). Saturday 1 and 4 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $6-8 at the door. For information, call (563)326-7862 or visit DavenportJuniorTheatre.org.

DANCE

Thursday, October 20 – The Migration: Reflections of Jacob Lawrence. Touring production by the Step Afrika! dancers inspired by Lawrence paintings on the African-American experience. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. $10-35. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 – Dracula. Ballet Quad Cities presents Domingo Rubio in the dance piece inspired by Bram Stroker’s 1897 novel, choreographed by Deanna Carter. Scottish Rite Cathedral (1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline). 7:30 p.m. $15-25. For tickets and information, call (309)786-3779 or visit BalletQuadCities.com.

COMEDY

Saturday, October 22 – Gallagher. An evening with the touring comedian and watermelon-smasher, with opening sets by comedian Artie Fletcher and local band The Fry Daddies. iWireless Center (1201 River Drive, Moline). 7:30 p.m. $20-50. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

LITERARY ARTS

Thursday, October 13 – Joshua Clover. The author of Riot. Strike. Riot: The New Era of Uprisings discusses his book in conjunction with his Midwest Writing Center mini-residency, followed by a Q&A period, book-signing, and refreshments. Augustana College's Wallenberg Hall (3520 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island). 7 p.m. Free. For information, call (563)324-1410 or visit MWCQC.org.

Thursday, October 20 – SPECTRA 23. Matt Hart reads his entire book-length serial poem Radiant Action in an event co-presented by the Midwest Writing Center. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. Free. For information, call (563)324-1410 or visit MWCQC.org or RozzTox.com.

VISUAL ARTS

Friday, October 14 – Regan Hatfield: Frankie Spider’s Last Gig. A showcase of abstract paintings influenced by Hatfield’s fictional character Frankie Spider, a New York jazz guitarist in the 1920s. Jake O’s Grille (2900 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island). 6 p.m. For information, call (309)788-5635.

MOVIE

Wednesday, October 26 – Cinema at the Figge: Beyond the Black Rainbow & Short Films. A screening of writer/director Panos Cosmatos’ “Reagan-era fever dream” preceded by short films, hors d’oeuvres, and beer by Wake Brewing. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). 5 p.m. cocktail hour, 6 p.m. short films, 6:30 p.m. intermission and hors d’oeuvres, 7 p.m. feature. Donations encouraged. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

EVENTS

Saturday, October 15 – German Homebrew Beer Tasting. Event featuring beers from MUGZ and Potosi, food from Jerry’s Market, and mustard-tasting and dirndl/lederhosen contests. German American Heritage Center (712 West Second Street, Davenport). 6 p.m. $20-30. For information, call (563)322-8844 or visit GAHC.org.

Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 – Bottom’s Up Quad City Burlesque: In Your Dreams. Traditional burlesque and vaudeville entertainment with the area artists and emcee Joshua Kahn. Circa ’21 Speakeasy (1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 8 p.m. $16-18. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit Circa21.com.

Saturday, October 22 – Tweed Ride. Fourth-annual bicycle ride along the waterfront for dapper ladies and gentlemen, with refreshments served at Credit Island. Village Theatre (2113 East 11th Street, Davenport). Noon. Donations encouraged. For information, call (563)726-3333 or visit QCTweedRide.com.

Saturday, October 22 – Quad City Rollers Halloween Mixer. Holiday-themed matches with the Quad Cities’ all-female flat-track roller-derby league in their 10th season. Eldridge Community Center & Skatepark (400 16th Avenue, Eldridge). 6 p.m. $10-12, ages 12 and under free. For information, visit QuadCityRollers.com.

Sunday, October 23 – Pete’s Awesome CommUNITY Party. Annual anti-bullying event featuring children’s activities, art displays, raffles, live music and dance, and more. Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center (2021 State Street, Bettendorf). 1-4 p.m. Free. For information, visit QCUnited.org.