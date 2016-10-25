Music

Tuesday, November 1, 9 p.m.

On November 1, the Rock Island Brewing Company hosts a special concert with rock singer/songwriter and rhythm guitarist Adam Gontier. Although he’s the former lead vocalist for Three Days Grace, Gontier’s RIBCO engagement will likely find him performing from his more recent solo repertoire, which includes numbers titled “It’s All in Your Hands,” “Until the End,” and “Take Me with You.” And it’s probably a good thing for the artist that he’s performing locally on November 1 instead of the following Tuesday. Were he here on Election Night, the Canadian musician might easily have heard numerous patrons singing “Take Me with You” to him.

Born and raised in Ontario, Gontier is no doubt best known for his tenure with the chart-toppers of Three Days Grace, with whom – having met bandmates Neil Sanderson and Brad Walst in high school – he performed from 1997 to early 2013. Yet his musical reach has extended far beyond that multi-platinum-selling band.

In 2006, he was also a member of the rock super-group Big Dirty Band, and a year later Gontier contributed vocals and musical arrangement for Apocalyptica’s 2007 release Worlds Collide. Alongside his cousin Cale Gontier, the bass player for Art of Dying, he was featured on that group’s album Vices & Virtues, and worked with Daughtry on 2009’s Leave This Town. Another Ontario-based rock band, Before the Curtain, showcased Gontier on two tracks for its self-titled album debut, and currently the musician is collaborating with Staind guitarist Mike Mushok in the super-group Saint Asonia, which released its own self-titled debut in July of 2015.

During his RIBCO concert, fans will see why Gontier has also been hugely in-demand as a solo artist, his electrifying vocal and guitar skills having wowed crowds during tours with the likes of Martin Sexton and Citizen Cope. But they’ll also be getting an up-close-and-personal audience with one of the premier rock-band frontmen of the millennium, as Gontier’s time with Three Days Grace resulted in no fewer than 10 number-one hits on the Billboard charts.

How well do you know those tunes? Let’s find out! Try matching the following number-one songs with the Three Days Grace albums on which they’re featured.

1) “The Good Life”

2) “Never Too Late”

3) “The High Road”

4) “Animal I Have Become”

5) “Misery Loves My Company”

6) “Break”

7) “I Hate Everything About You”

A) Life Starts Now

B) One-X

C) Transit of Venus

Adam Gontier performs with an opening acoustic set by 3 Years Hollow, and more information on the night is available by calling (309)793-1999 or visiting RIBCO.com.

Answers: 1 – A, 2 – B, 3 – C, 4 – B, 5 – C, 6 – A, 7 – trick question! It’s none of the above! “I Hate Everything About You” peaked at number two on the charts, and is actually off Three Days Grace’s self-titled 2003 album. And now, I’m betting, you hate everything about me!

Ethan Canin

Literature

An Evening with Ethan Canin

Bettendorf Public Library

Wednesday, November 9, 6:30 p.m.

“Blazingly intelligent.” “Staggeringly ambitious.” “Devastating and wonderful.” “Cause for celebration.” All descriptions that have been applied to me ... at absolutely no point in my life.

But these raves have been applied – by the Los Angeles Times, Paste, Esquire, and BookRiot, respectively – to A Doubter’s Almanac, the 2016 New York Times bestseller by Ethan Canin. And if you visit the Bettendorf Public Library on November 9, you may find that such praise proves equally fitting for the novel’s creator, as Canin is scheduled to make a special local appearance in an evening of readings and discussion with the critically revered author.

Another adjective you could certainly apply to Canin would be “intimidating,” considering the man earned an undergraduate degree from Stanford University, an MFA from the Iowa Writer’s Workshop at the University of Iowa, and a freaking MD from Harvard Medical School. Yet while he practiced medicine for several years as a resident at the University of California San Francisco, Canin left the field in 1998 to join the faculty at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, where he’s currently the F. Wendell Miller Professor of English. He also left to spend more time on his writing, and after seeing four of your works adapted for film and receiving a 2010 Guggenheim Fellowship, you gotta think you’ve made a smart career choice there.

With his acclaimed novels including 2001’s Carry Me Across the Water and 2009’s America America, and his short stories appearing in such periodicals as The New Yorker, The Atlantic Monthly, and The Paris Review, Canin is clearly at the forefront of major 21st Century authors. His writing is also the inspiration behind this year’s short-fiction contest co-presented by the Bettendorf Public Library and the Reader, in which authors were asked to compose entries based on one of 10 prompts from Canin works.

In addition to Canin discussing his own career, a few of the contest winners have been invited to read their entries at the event on November 9, the night before the Reader publishes them in print and online. So in honor of Iowa’s esteemed author and his visit, try matching five of the contest’s 10 prompts with the Canin works in which they originated.

1) “A few hours later, in a high midmorning of light, she gave birth to their son, a slippery, angelic creature who came out into the world crying.”

2) “I tell this story not for my own honor, for there is little of that here, and not as a warning, for a man of my calling learns quickly that all warnings are in vain.”

3) “The day after Thanksgiving my mother was arrested outside the doors of J.C. Penney’s, Los Angeles, and when I went to get her I considered leaving her at the security desk.”

4) “The summer I turned eighteen I disappointed both my parents for the first time.”

5) “What my father said was, ‘You pays your dime, you takes you choice,’ which, if you don’t understand it, boils down to him saying one thing to me: Get out.”

A) For Kings & Planets

B) “Lies”

C) “The Palace Thief”

D) “Pitch Memory”

E) “Star Food”

For more information on Ethan Canin’s area presentation, call (563)344-4175 or visit BettendorfLibrary.com.

Answers: 1 – A, 2 – C, 3 – D, 4 – E, 5 – B. If you matched them all correctly, that likely means either (a) you’re a fan of Canin’s work and know it incredibly well, or (b) you got the answers from the contest ad because you have a recent edition of the Reader nearby. Either way, you rock!

Halloween Happenin's

Events

Halloween Happenin’s

Thursday, October 27, through Monday, October 31

Ah, how I love this time of year! Going out in public in a crazy outfit, eating copious amounts of candy, scaring the bejeezus out of kids ... . Wait. That sounds like every time of year for me.

But if you, too, are feeling antsy with Halloween spirit, there are scores of local happenings in which you can celebrate the holiday – and some of ’em you can even take your children to! (Hey, they get to knock on doors and have people hand them free sweets for hours on end. I don’t wanna hear complaining.)

The young uns can delight in the District of Rock Island’s annual Fright Night in the District on October 27, an evening boasting trick-or-treating, holiday-themed activities, local mascots, costume contests, DJ Jeff James, a performance by the Metropolitan Youth Program Drum Corps & Drill Team, and the return of the dancing zombies. The undead will likely also be floating – or rather, on floats – in the October 29 Halloween Parades in Davenport at 1 p.m. and Bettendorf at 7 p.m., while LeClaire’s downtown is home to trick-or-treating, family activities, and more in October 29’s annual Witches Walk & Costume Parade.

Outdoor treats in an animal-friendly environment take place in the Niabi Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo weekend of October 29 and 30. If you leave the kids at home, you can find seasonal creepiness in a pair of local-theatre presentations on October 28 and 29: the cult-musical-comedy extravaganza The Rocky Horror Show at the Circa ’21 Speakeasy, and – said a particularly self-promoting cast member – Sam Shepard’s eerie Pulitzer Prize-winner Buried Child at the QC Theatre Workshop.

Plus, of course, there are all manner of local haunted houses, manors, factories, hayrides, forests, and asylums to consider! Think you’re well-versed on our area’s scary scene both indoors and out-? Treat yourselves to this tricky quiz matching the attractions to their locales – boo-ooo-ooot be careful, for a couple of the cities have more than one freak-out apiece!

1) Factory of Fear

2) The Asylum: Terror at Skellington Manor

3) The Famous Haunted Hayride

4) Shock House

5) Haunted Forest

6) The Scream in Schroeder Woods

7) House of 1000 Screams

A) Coal Valley

B) Davenport

C) Moline

D) Port Byron

E) Rock Island

For information on these and other Halloween attractions, visit HauntedQC.com, and more Halloween events can be found on the Reader’s online calendars.

Answers: 1 – C, 2 - E, 3 – B, 4 – E, 5 – D, 6 – A, 7 – B. I would also have accepted Rock Island for that last one, given how many times I’ve entered my apartment’s living room to the sight of raccoons staring through the windows.

What Else Is Happenin’ …

MUSIC

Thursday, October 27 – Keith Urban. Country-music superstar in concert, performing with guests Brett Eldredge and Maren Morris. iWirelessCenter (1201 River Drive, Moline). 7:30 p.m. $37.50-59.50. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

Thursday, October 27 – Satisfaction. Concert with the internationally touring Rolling Stones tribute musicians. Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 7 p.m. $25-30. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit Circa21.com.

Thursday, October 27 – High on Fire. Concert with the California-based metal band, featuring opening sets by Tong Po and Telekinetic Yeti. Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island). 7:30 p.m. $20. For information, call (309)793-1999 or visit RIBCO.com.

Thursday, October 27 – Maya Beiser. Nationally touring cellist performs music by Pulitzer Prize winner and UI alumnus David Lang. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. $10-35. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Friday, October 28 – The Fez. Classic-rock and Steely Dan tribute musicians in concert. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $20-25. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Friday, October 28 – Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands. Folk singer/songwriter and her ensemble in concert. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7 p.m. $10-25. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Friday, October 28 – Terry Lee Goffee: Johnny Cash Tribute. Touring musician performs beloved songs by the country, blues, and gospel legend. Central Performing Arts Center (519 East 11th Street, DeWitt). 7 p.m. $5-20. For tickets and information, call (563)249-8541 or visit CD-PAC.org.

Friday, October 28 – Old Shoe Halloween. Holiday-themed concert with the five-piece roots-rock and Americana band, featuring an opening set by Frank F. Sidney’s Western Bandit Volunteers. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 9 p.m. $11.50-12. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, October 28 – Hairball. Tribute concert with the hard-rock musicians. Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center (2021 State Street, Bettendorf). 7:30 p.m. $15-30. For tickets, call (800)843-4753 or visit Bettendorf.IsleOfCapriCasinos.com.

Friday, October 28 – Muddy Ruckus. Concert with the touring folk-rock musicians. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 9 p.m. $5-10. For information, call (309)200-0978 or visit RozzTox.com.

Saturday, October 29 – Beach Slang. Philadelphia-based punk rockers in concert, with opening sets by Beached, Campdogzz, and Hunny. Codfish Hollow Barn (5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa). 8 p.m. $25-30. For tickets and information, visit CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.

Saturday, October 29 – The Filharmonic. Concert with the San Diego-based a cappella group featured in NBC’s The Sing-Off. Augustana College’s Gerber Center (3435 9½ Street, Rock Island). 8 p.m. Free. For information, call (309)794-7306 or visit Augustana.edu/arts.

Monday, October 31 – The Dawn: Led Zeppelin Halloween. Tribute concert with the rock/jam musicians, featuring opening sets by SOAP and Sister Wife. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $8-12. For tickets and information, visit Daytrotter.com.

Friday, November 4 – Jon Wayne & the Pain. Electronic reggae-dub musicians in concert, featuring an opening set by Earth Ascending. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 9 p.m. $11.50-12. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, November 4 – Trails & Ways. Concert with the California-based indie-pop musicians, featuring an opening set by Sister Wife. Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island). 9 p.m. $5-10. For information, call (309)200-0978 or visit RozzTox.com.

Friday, November 4 – JC Brooks. Concert with the post-punk and soul musicians, featuring an opening set by Hannah Gill & the Hours. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $10-15. For tickets and information, visit Daytrotter.com.

Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6 – Quad City Synphony Orchestra: River Romance. The second Masterworks concerts of the season, featuring Picker’s Old & Lost Rivers, Smetana’s Moldau, Mendelssohn’s Scherzo, Nocturne and Wedding March from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Op. 61, and Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Major conducted by Mark Russell Smith and featuring pianist Garrick Ohlsson. Saturday: Adler Theatre (136. East Third Street, Davenport), 8 p.m. Sunday: Augustana College’s Centennial Hall (3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island), 2 p.m. $6-62. For tickets and information, call (563)322-7276 or visit QCSO.org.

Saturday, November 5 – Moondance 2016. Annual fundraising event for the Karli Rose Kell Music Scholarship, featuring music by the Friends of RME, a silent auction, a raffle, and more. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 7 p.m. $16.75-17. For tickets and information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Saturday, November 5 – Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey. New Anthem presents a Christian-music concert with four-time Grammy nominee Grant and two-time Dove Award nominee Sokey on their Be One Tour. Augustana College’s Centennial Hall (3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island). 7 p.m. $20-50. For tickets, call (800)965-9324 or visit BeOneTour.net.

Saturday, November 5 – Pomp, Brass, & Lunacy! An evening of classical music and comedy with neo-vaudevillian Tomáš Kubínek, conductor Timothy Hankewich, Orchestra Iowa, University of Iowa choirs, and jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. $10-45. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Monday, November 7 – University of Iowa Band Extravaganza. Outdoor concert featuring the Hawkeye Marching Band, the UI Symphony Band, Johnson County Landmark, and more. University of Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena (One Elliot Drive, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. $5. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

THEATRE

Thursday, October 27 – Genesius Guild 60th-Anniversary Banquet. Celebrate the Guild’s six decades of Greek drama and comedy, Shakespeare, opera, and ballet, plus the retirement of Guild founder and president Don Wooten. Radisson Quad City Plaza Hotel (111 East Second Street, Davenport). 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 6:30 p.m. dinner. $60, $450 per table of eight. For information, visit Genesius.org.

Friday, October 28, through Sunday, November 13 – The Taming. Lauren Gunderson’s three-woman political comedy, directed by Angie Toomsen. Riverside Theatre (213 North Gilbert Street, Iowa City). Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $18-30. For tickets and information, call (319)338-7672 or visit RiversideTheatre.org.

Friday, November 4 – Disney Live! Mickey & Minnie’s Doorway to Magic. All-new stage adventure featuring more than two-dozen favorite Disney characters. iWireless Center (1201 River Drive, Moline). 4 and 7 p.m. $17-67. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

Wednesday, November 9, through Thursday, December 29 – Holly Jolly Christmas. Holiday-themed musical-comedy revue, directed by Ann Nieman. Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island). Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, and November 10: 6 p.m. buffet, 7:15 p.m. pre-show, 7:45 p.m. show. Sunday: 4 p.m. buffet, 5:15 p.m. pre-show, 5:45 p.m. show. Wednesday: 11:45 a.m. plated lunch, 1 p.m. pre-show, 1:30 p.m. show. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit Circa21.com.

DANCE

Thursday, November 3, through Saturday, November 12 – University of Iowa Dance Gala. Event featuring Martha Graham’s “Helios: Ritual to the Sun,” part three of her Acts of Light, and dances by students and faculty members. University of Iowa’s Space/Place Theatre (20 Davenport Street, Iowa City). Thursday through Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $5-20. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

COMEDY

Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29 – Cheech & Chong. Standup performances with the legendary, Grammy-winning comedians, appearing with guest Shelby Chong. Riverside Casino Event Center (3184 Highway 22, Riverside). 8 p.m. $35-65. For tickets and information, call (877)677-3456 or visit RiversideCasinoAndResort.com.

EXHIBITION

Saturday, November 5, through Saturday, January 7 – College Invitational. Ninth-annual exhibit of approximately 60 works by students from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Knox College, Monmouth College, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University, and the University of Iowa. Figge Art Museum (225 West Second Street, Davenport). Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. Free with $4-7 museum admission. For information, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

EVENTS

Thursday, October 27 – David Feherty: Live Off Tour. Behind-the-scenes reminiscences with the former professional golfer and current writer and broadcaster with NBC Sports and the Golf Channel. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 7:30 p.m. $53.50-169. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6 – Antique Spectacular Vintage Market. Annual fall event featuring 70 exhibitors with antiques and vintage items including furniture, art pottery, country, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, and more. QCCA Expo Center (2621 Fourth Avenue, Rock Island). Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $7 weekend admission. For information, call (712)324-9964 or visit AntiqueSpectacular.com.

Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5 – 2016 Witching Hour Festival. Weekend event dedicated to exploring the creative process and new works at downtown Iowa City locales, with guests including Pussy Riot, NE-HI, Jen Kirkman, Pslam One, and many more. $30 one-day pass, $50 weekend pass. For information and an event schedule, visit WitchingHourFestival.com.