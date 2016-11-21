MUSIC

Tuesday, November 22 – JJ Grey & Mofro. Concert with the Southern-rock and -soul musicians in the RME Presents: Blues & Roots series, featuring an opening set by Parker Millsap. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $40-43. For information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Wednesday, November 23 – All Sweat Productions: The Last Waltz. Local musicians pay tribute to, and play the music from, the Thanksgiving 1976 concert by The Band as captured in the Martin Scorsese documentary. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $13.75-17. For information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Friday, November 25 – An Evening with Lisa Loeb. Concert with the chart-topping, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $27.25-27.50. For information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Saturday, November 26 – Eddie Money. Multi-platinum-selling rock musician performs in his The Sound of Money tour. Rhythm City Casino Resort (7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport). 8 p.m. $25-35. For information, call (563)328-8000 or visit RhythmCityCasino.com.

Saturday, November 26 – DOSH. Concert with Minneapolis-based multi-instrumentalist Martin Chavez Dosh, featuring opening sets by GOSH and Errol Hem. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $8-10. For information, visit Daytrotter.com.

John Berry @ Adler Theatre - November 28

Saturday, November 26 – Stayin’ Alive: A Tribute to the Bee Gees. Musical celebration of the chart-topping disco and pop musicians. Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center (2021 State Street, Bettendorf). 7:30 p.m. $25-30. For information, call (800)843-4753 or visit Bettendorf.IsleOfCapriCasinos.com.

Saturday, November 26 – Branson on the Road: Christmas Style. Folk, bluegrass, rockabilly, gospel, and comedy with the touring performers. Ohnward Fine Arts Center (1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa). 7 p.m. $13-22. For tickets and information, call (563)652- 9815 or visit OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Saturday, November 26 – The Weepies: Completely Acoustic & Alone. Concert with Iowa City singers/songwriters Deb Talan and Steve Tannen. Englert Theatre (221 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $30-33. For tickets and information, call (319)688-2653 or visit Englert.org.

Monday, November 28 – John Berry: O Holy Night – Celebrating 20 Years of Christmas. Holiday concert with the platinum-selling country musician and his ensemble. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 7:30 p.m. $38-48. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Tuesday, November 29 – I Prevail. Four-piece post-hardcore band in concert, also featuring sets by Sleepwave, Hotel Books, and Bad Seed Rising. Gabe’s (330 East Washington Street, Iowa City). 5:30 p.m. $18-22. For tickets and information, call (319)351-9175 or visit ICGabes.com.

Hannah Holman and the Quad City Symphony Orchestra - December 3 and 4

Thursday, December 1 – Joe Marcinek Band. Jazz and funk musicians in concert, with an opening set by The Low Down. The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport). 9 p.m. $11.50-14. For information, call (563)326-1333 or visit RiverMusicExperience.org.

Thursday, December 1 – Branson on the Road: Christmas Style. Folk, bluegrass, rockabilly, gospel, and comedy with the touring performers. Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island). Noon plated lunch, 1 p.m. show, $45.98; 6 p.m. buffet, 7:15 p.m. show, $51.73. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit Circa21.com.

Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 – Quad City Symphony Orchestra: Water Music. Mark Russell Smith conducts the third Masterworks concerts of the season in a repertoire featuring Handel’s Water Music Suite, Elgar’s Cello Concerto, Op. 85 with soloist Hannah Holman, and Schumann’s Symphony No. 3: Rhenisch. Saturday: Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport), 8 p.m. Sunday: Augustana College’s Centennial Hall (3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island), 2 p.m. $6-62. For tickets and information, call (563)322-7276 or visit QCSO.org.

Saturday, December 3 - Direct Hit. Concert with the Milwaukee-based pop-punk musicians, featuring opening sets by Terribly Happy and Fairhaven. Daytrotter (324 Brady Street, Davenport). 8 p.m. $5-10. For tickets and information, visit Daytrotter.com.

Saturday, December 3 – Christmas at Augustana. Holiday concerts with performances by the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Symphony Orchestra, Choir, Concert Chorale, and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble. Augustana College’s Centennial Hall (3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island). 2 and 7 p.m. $10-20. For tickets and information, call (309)794-7306 or visit Augustana.edu/arts.

Tuesday, December 6 – Emanuel Ax. Master Steinway pianist performs a repertoire including the U.S. premiere of a new Samuel Carl Adams piece. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). 7:30 p.m. $10-60. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.UIowa.edu.

Elf @ Adler Theatre - November 29

THEATRE

Friday, November 25, through Monday, December 26 – Jingle Arrgh the Way. Holiday-themed family musical reuniting characters from How I Became a Pirate, directed by Andrea Moore. Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island). Scheduled show-only and brunch performances Friday through Tuesday. $10.50-20.90. For tickets and information, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visit Circa21.com.

Saturday, November 26, through Sunday, December 11 – Every Brilliant Thing. Duncan Macmillan’s one-man holiday comedy starring Tim Budd, directed by Sean Christopher Lewis. Riverside Theatre (213 North Gilbert Street, Iowa City). Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $18-30. For tickets and information, call (319)338-7672 or visit RiversideTheatre.org.

Saturday, November 26, through Saturday, December 17 – The Elves & the Shoemaker. Holiday-themed children’s musical by Gene Mackey. Old Creamery Theatre (39 38th Avenue, Amana). Scheduled morning and afternoon performances. $10. For tickets and information, call (319)622-6262 or visit OldCreamery.com.

Tuesday, November 29 – Elf. Family musical based on the Will Ferrell film comedy, in a Broadway at the Adler presentation. Adler Theatre (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 7:30 p.m. $43-73. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt and Tom Naab in A Christmas Carol @ Quad City Music Guild - December 1 through 4

Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December 4 – A Christmas Carol. Quad City Music Guild presents the musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic composed by Alan Menken and directed by Michael Turczynski. Prospect Park Auditorium (1584 34th Avenue, Moline). Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $11-16. For tickets and information, call (309)762-6610 or visit QCMusicGuild.com.

Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December 11 – In-Laws, Outlaws, & Other People (That Should Be Shot). Holiday slapstick by Steve Franco, directed by Eugenia Giebel. Richmond Hill Barn Theatre (600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo). Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. $12. For tickets and information, call (309)944-2244 or visit RHPlayers.com.

Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 11 – George Washington Slept Here. Americana comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, directed by Rachael Lindhart. Iowa City Community Theatre (4261 Oak Crest Hill Road, Iowa City). Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $9-17. For tickets and information, call 319-338-0443 or visit IowaCityCommunityTheatre.com.

Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 – The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley. Family-musical adaptation of Jeff Brown’s children’s book, directed by Kimberly Furness. St. Ambrose University’s Galvin Fine Arts Center (2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport). 3 p.m. $8-9. For tickets and information, call (563)333-6251 or visit SAU.edu/theatre.

the Joffrey Ballet's The Nutcracker @ Hancher Auditorium - December 1 through 4

DANCE

Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December 4 – The Joffrey Ballet: The Nutcracker. Tchaikovsy’s holiday ballet in a rendition featuring choreography by Christopher Wheeldon and an updated story set in Chicago during the 1893 World’s Fair. Hancher Auditorium (101 East Park Road, Iowa City). Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. $20-75. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.Uiowa.edu.

Thursday, December 1, through Saturday, December 3 – Here. A Collaborative Performance. Students from the University of Iowa’s Department of Dance, School of Music, School of Art & Art History, and Department of Theatre Arts present an interdisciplinary performance created through the collaboration of choreographers, musicians, poets, composers, and designers. University of Iowa’s Space/Place Theatre (20 Davenport Street, Iowa City). 8 p.m. $8-14. For tickets and information, call (319)335-1160 or visit Hancher.Uiowa.edu.

COMEDY

Saturday, November 26 – Murder in Paradise. Dinner and an interactive murder-mystery comedy with the It’s a Mystery troupe, written by Kim Eastland. Skellington Manor Banquet & Event Center (420 18th Street, Rock Island). 6 p.m. $39.95. For tickets and information, call (563)344-9187 or visit ItsAMystery.QC.com.

KIDS’ STUFF

Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December 4 – Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream. Mickey and Minnie Mouse share the heroic stories of Disney princesses Snow White Cinderella, Rapunzel, and The Princess & the Frog’s Tiana. iWireless Center (1201 River Drive, Moline). Thursday through Saturday 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Sunday 1 and 5 p.m. $12-55. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 or visit iWirelessCenter.com.

Quad Cities Comic Con @ Davenport RiverCenter - December 3 and 4

EVENTS

Saturday, November 26 – A Handmade Holiday Arts & Crafts Show. Annual holiday-shopping event featuring works by more than 15 arts & crafts vendors, with free coffee and cocoa. Makers Studio 918 (918 15th Avenue, East Moline). 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For information, call (309)278-5372 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 – Quad Cities Comic Con. Weekend event featuring more than 50 artist tables, vendor booths, special guests, contests, gaming tournaments, and more. Davenport RiverCenter (136 East Third Street, Davenport). 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $10 per day, $15 for the weekend. For information, visit RiverCtr.com.

Saturday, December 3, through Sunday, December 11 – Winter in Bloom. Holiday event featuring individual rooms decorated by local community organizations, the annual poinsettia tree, children’s activities, carriage rides, refreshments, and more. Hauberg Civic Center Mansion (1300 24th Street, Rock Island). For information, call (309)732-2132 or visit the Winter in Bloom Facebook page.

Sunday, December 4 – 19th Century Christmas. Annual event featuring live music, children’s crafts, make-and-take activities, face painting, displays, entertainers, refreshments, a visit from Santa, and more. Butterworth Center (1105 Eighth Street, Moline) and Deere-Wiman House (817 11th Avenue, Moline). Noon-5 p.m. For information, call (309)743-2701 or visit ButterworthCenter.com.

