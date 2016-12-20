What's Happenin' on New Year's Eve 2016

Good Rockin' Live @ Circa '21

“ Happy New Year’s, Jeff!”

“ It’s not New Year’s yet, Mike.”

“ I know. But with the holidays falling on a weekend this year, we won’t be in the office, so I thought we could celebrate today! Mind if I take off my coat?”

“ Of course not. Is that the annual What’s Happenin’ on New Year’s Eve article you’ve got there?”

“ That it is, boss – here you go! Yet again, we’re publishing a center-spread guide containing all the information we have, as of press time, regarding the area’s music and performance scene on December 31 – what bands and performers are playing, where you can find DJs and karaoke ... .”

“ Sounds good.”

“ We’ll let readers know what’s happening where and at what time and for how much, and we’ll mention if certain venues are featuring New Year’s niceties such as party favors, drink specials, champagne toasts ... . Hmm. Kind of warm in here. Mind if I take off my sweatshirt, too?”

“ Um ... I guess not.”

“ As we do every year, we’re including addresses, phone numbers, and Web sites for added convenience, with extra information generally available by visiting the venues’ Facebook pages, of course. And because there’ll also be an online version of ‘What’s Happenin’ on New Year’s Eve’ at RiverCitiesReader.com, we can add and update listings all the way through the afternoon of December 31.”

“ I see we’re including other performance events this year, too.”

“ Let me just slip out of these shoes. Yeah, we sure are! There’s ComedySportz at the Establishment, and a hypnotist at Penguin’s in Cedar Rapids ... .”

“ And burlesque shows at both the Circa ’21 Speakeasy and Rascals Live.”

“ Exactly, Jeff! Apparently, burlesque is the new New Year’s thing! Mind if I – ?”

“ You know what, Mike? You can work from home today.”

The entire River Cities’ Reader staff wishes you and yours a very safe and Happy New Year! Pick us up again in 2017!

Cake @ RIBCO

11th Street Precinct (2108 East 11th Street, Davenport): Hap Hazard, 9 p.m., no cover, (563)324-9545, 11thStreetPrecinct.com.

Barrel House Moline (1321 Fifth Avenue, Moline): Twisted Mic’s Music & Entertainment, 10 p.m., no cover, (309)517-1973, BarrelHouse211.com.

Cabana’s Bar & Grille (2120 Fourth Avenue, Rock Island): DJ Freeze – DJ L-Murray – JoJo, 9 p.m., no cover, drink specials, champagne toast, (309)283-7564, CabanasRockIsland.com.

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse (1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island): Good Rockin’ Live!: A Salute to Sun Records, 8 p.m. buffet, 9:15 p.m. show; $80-88; party favors, hors d’oeuvres, souvenir photo, champagne toast, balloon drop, (309)786-7733 extension 2, Circa21.com.

Circa ’21 Speakeasy (1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island): Bottom’s Up Quad City Burlesque: Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous, 10 p.m., $25. champagne toast, (309)786-7733 extension 2, Circa21.com.

Davenport Elks Club (4400 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport): The Jerry Beauchamp Band, 5 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. dancing, $35, (563)386-8190.

The Doc's Inn (985 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis): Corporate Rock, 8 p.m. party, 10 p.m. music, free, hors d'oeuvres, champagne toast, party favors, (309)281-1008, Facebook.com/TheDocsInn.

Edje Nightclub at Jumer’s Casino & Hotel (777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island): The Hotrods, noon, no cover, (309)756-4600, JumersCasinoHotel.com.

The Establishment (220 19th Street, Rock Island): ComedySportz, 7 p.m., $12, (309)786-1111, ComedySportzQC.com.

North of 40 @ Steventon's

Fargo Lounge (4204 Avenue of the Cities): Flash Point & Grand Opening Celebration, 9 p.m., no cover, drink specials, (309)764-7424.

Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ (300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa): Dylan Doyle Band, 8 p.m., (563)872-3838, PottersMill.net.

Gabe’s (330 East Washington Street, Iowa City): Winterland: Grateful Dead Tribute – The Feralings, 9:30 p.m., $10, (319)354-4788, ICGabes.com.

Green Tree Brewery (309 North Cody Road, LeClaire): Greg & Rich Acoustic Duo, 9 p.m., no cover, (563)729-1164, GreenTreeBrewery.com.

Grove Tap (108 South First Street, Long Grove, Iowa): Karaoke Night, 9 p.m., no cover, (563)285-9802.

Harley Corin’s (1708 State Street, Bettendorf): Moonshine Run, 9 p.m., no cover, (563)355-0655.

Hollar’s Bar & Grill (4050 27th Street, Moline): Karaoke Night with Jim Harker, 9 p.m., no cover, (309)277-9028, HollarsBarNGrill.com.

Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks @ Ohnward Fine Arts Center

Iowa City Yacht Club (13 South Linn Street, Iowa City): Goosetown – Soul Sherpa – Soul Phlegm, 9 p.m., $10, (319)337-6464, IowaCityYachtClub.org.

Jim’s Knoxville Tap (8716 Knoxville Road, Milan, Illinois): Cross Creek Karaoke, 8 p.m., no cover, (309)787-9844.

K & T’s Bike Rack Sports Bar & Grill (3303 Brady Street, Davenport): Kellen Myers Band, 9 p.m., no cover, champagne toast, (563)323-7225.

Me & Billy (200 West Third Street, Davenport): Disco New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m., $20, appetizers, drink specials, prizes for best-dressed, champagne toast, (563)323-1195, MeAndBilly.com.

The Mill (120 East Burlington Street, Iowa City): Wylde Nept, 4 p.m., $10, RapperChicks – DJ Johnny One, 9 p.m., $5-10, drink specials, champagne toast, (319)351-9529, ICMill.com.

Miller Time Bowling (2902 East Kimberly Road, Davenport): Karaoke Night, 9 p.m., (563)359-4770, MillerTimesSharkys.com.

My Place the Pub (4405 State Street, Bettendorf): Aces & Eights, 8 p.m., appetizers, champagne toast, (563)424-1011.

Oculus Sports Bar at Jumer’s Casino & Hotel (777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island): River City 6, 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., no cover, (309)756-4600, JumersCasinoHotel.com.

The Generations! Band @ Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Ohnward Fine Arts Center (1215 East Platt, Street, Maquoketa, Iowa): Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music & Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, & Johnny Cash, 7 p.m. $25-30, (563)652-9815, OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Penguin’s Comedy Club (208 Second Avenue SE, Cedar Rapida, Iowa): Doug T Hypnosis Show, 7 p.m., $20-22.50, 10 p.m., $35.37.50, party favors, champagne toast, midnight and breakfast buffet, (319)363-0606, PenguinsComedyClub.com.

The Phoenix Restaurant & Piano Bar (111 West Second Street, Davenport): Russ Reyman Request Piano Bar, 7:30 p.m., (563)323-2345, ThePhoenixOfDavenport.com.

Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center (2021 State Street, Bettendorf): The Travoltas, 9:30 p.m., $20, party favors, (800)843-4753, Bettendorf.IsleOfCapriCasinos.com.

Rascals Live (1414 15th Street, Moline): Moonshine Burlesque New Year’s Eve Show, $15-20, champagne toast, (309)797-9457, RascalsLive.com.

The Redstone Room (129 Main Street, Davenport): All Sweat Productions Presents: New Year’s Eve Soul Spectacular, 9 p.m., $22-27.50, (563)326-1333, RiverMusicExperience.org.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room (7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport): Montage Band, 5:30 p.m., Rosie & the Rivets, 9:30 p.m., no cover, (563)328-8000, RhythmCityCasino.com.

River Music Experience Community Stage (131 West Second Street, Davenport): Community Drum Circle, noon, no cover, (563)326-1333, RiverMusicExperience.org.

Winterland @ Gabe's

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort Show Lounge (3194 Highway 22, Riverside, Iowa): The Generations! Band, 5:30 p.m., Cherry Gun, 9:30 p.m., no cover, (319)648-1234, RiversideCasinoAndResort.com.

Roadrunners Roadhouse (3803 Rockingham Road, Davenport): Karaoke Night, 9 p.m., (563)323-0021.

Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island): Have Your Cake – Earth Ascending, 9 p.m., (309)793-1999, RIBCO.com.

The Smoking Dog Pub (1800 Second Avenue, Rock Island): DJ Dolla, 10 p.m., no cover, (309)786-1250.

Steventon’s (1399 Eagle Ridge Road, LeClaire): North of 40, 10 p.m., $75, hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast, complimentary transportation home, (563)289-3600, Steventons.com.

Thirsty’s on Third (2202 West Third Street, Davenport): Dee-Jay T, 9 p.m., drink specials, Moscato D’Asti toast, (563)424-1143, Facebook.com/ThirstysOn3rd.

Uptown Bill’s Coffee House (730 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City): Jon Burns, 4 p.m., no cover, (319)339-0804, UptownBills.org.