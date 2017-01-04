Now Playing: Friday, January 6, through Thursday, January 12

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)

Assassin's Creed (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A video-game adaptation that's crummy in expected ways, but also a kick in lots of unexpected ones. IMDb listing

The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family, & Football (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, January 8, 5 p.m. IMDb listing

Bugs! (not rated, Putnam Museum) - The 3D effects make the film's creepy-crawly world pop in enjoyable fashion, and the bugs' life-and-death struggle makes for endlessly intriguing viewing. IMDb listing

Carousel: 60th Anniversary (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, January 8, and Wednesday, January 11, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Collateral Beauty (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A stupefyingly insulting slab of holiday cheese. IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Do Not Resist (not rated, FilmScene) - Sunday, January 8, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing

Fences (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - This August Wilson adaptation looks and sounds just like a play, but it's stunningly well-performed, and my God: What a play. IMDb listing

Forces of Nature (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk (not rated, Putnam Museum) - The visual rapture is undone by pokey narrative detours and commentary that's ever drier than the terrain. IMDb listing

Hacksaw Ridge (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing

Hidden Figures (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Jerusalem (not rated, Putnam Museum) - As a means of generating discussion among interfaith viewers, and perhaps especially as an introduction to the city for young audiences, Paul Ferguson's edu-doc may prove unmissable. IMDb listing

La La Land (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A grand, lush, candy-colored dream of a musical, and I'd mean that as even higher praise if the lingering effects of dreams lasted longer than they actually do. IMDb listing

Lion (PG-13, FilmScene) - Garth Davis' drama about a man searching for his birth family is fantastic until the halfway point, when suddenly, sadly, it no longer is. IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

Manchester by the Sea (R, FilmScene, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) -Kenneth Lonerggan's drama is as heartbreaking as actual life can be, but also as funny and startling and, above all, surprising -- a profoundly human work that's also a hell of a satisfying entertainment. IMDb listing

The Met Opera: Nabucco (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, January 7, 11:55 a.m.; Wednesday, January 11, 6:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com

The Miracle Worker (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Sunday, January 8, 3 p.m. IMDb listing

Moana (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Disney's animated musical has its charms, but excepting the madly inspired voice work of Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement, they're nearly all regurgitated charms. IMDb listing

A Monster Calls (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An expectedly gorgeous edu-doc endeavor that's unexpecedly, even thrillingly, varied in presentation: sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing

Office Christmas Party (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A bland slice of holiday fruitcake featuring loads of nuts but no real flavor. IMDb listing

One Piece Film: Gold (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 12, 7:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com

Passengers (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A sci-fi adventure that's initially easy to like and eventually easy to loathe. IMDb listing

Princess Mononoke: 20th Anniversary (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Monday, January 9, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Rocky Mountain Express (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + MAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Call me the enemy of fun, but I found this franchise one-off murky and repetitive and dull, and almost criminally lacking in personality. IMDb listing

Sing (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Pleasant enough, but you don't really get anything from this animated musical that you didn't get, in incredibly abbreviated form, in its trailers. IMDb listing

Sometimes Aunt Martha Does Dreadful Things (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, January 11, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Space Junk 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - A swift, informative, mostly fascinating piece of work, narrated by Tom Wilkinson with just the right mixture of solemnity and awe. IMDb listing

Tiny Giants 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - All told, it would be nearly impossible not to have a great time at this edu-doc. IMDb listing

Tornado Alley (not rated, Putnam Museum) - This edu-eoc is a bit pokey and anticlimactic, but it boasts remarkable images galore. IMDb listing

Underworld: Blood Wars (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Why Him? (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A crass, obvious, sentimental slapstick that proves, against all expectation, to be quite well-acted and offhandedly humane. IMDb listing

Wild Ocean 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - A little dawdling for an edu-doc, but damn is it beautiful. IMDb listing