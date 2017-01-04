Now Playing: Friday, January 6, through Thursday, January 12

FilmScene, Iowa City
Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City
Putnam Museum, Davenport
Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport
Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline
(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films' Internet Movie Database pages.)
Assassin's Creed (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A video-game adaptation that's crummy in expected ways, but also a kick in lots of unexpected ones. IMDb listing
The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family, & Football (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, January 8, 5 p.m. IMDb listing
Bugs! (not rated, Putnam Museum) - The 3D effects make the film's creepy-crawly world pop in enjoyable fashion, and the bugs' life-and-death struggle makes for endlessly intriguing viewing. IMDb listing
Carousel: 60th Anniversary (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Sunday, January 8, and Wednesday, January 11, 2 & 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Collateral Beauty (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A stupefyingly insulting slab of holiday cheese. IMDb listing
Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing
Do Not Resist (not rated, FilmScene) - Sunday, January 8, 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing
Fences (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - This August Wilson adaptation looks and sounds just like a play, but it's stunningly well-performed, and my God: What a play. IMDb listing
Forces of Nature (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing
Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk (not rated, Putnam Museum) - The visual rapture is undone by pokey narrative detours and commentary that's ever drier than the terrain. IMDb listing
Hacksaw Ridge (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing
Hidden Figures (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing
Jerusalem (not rated, Putnam Museum) - As a means of generating discussion among interfaith viewers, and perhaps especially as an introduction to the city for young audiences, Paul Ferguson's edu-doc may prove unmissable. IMDb listing
La La Land (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A grand, lush, candy-colored dream of a musical, and I'd mean that as even higher praise if the lingering effects of dreams lasted longer than they actually do. IMDb listing
Lion (PG-13, FilmScene) - Garth Davis' drama about a man searching for his birth family is fantastic until the halfway point, when suddenly, sadly, it no longer is. IMDb listing
Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing
Manchester by the Sea (R, FilmScene, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) -Kenneth Lonerggan's drama is as heartbreaking as actual life can be, but also as funny and startling and, above all, surprising -- a profoundly human work that's also a hell of a satisfying entertainment. IMDb listing
The Met Opera: Nabucco (not rated, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, January 7, 11:55 a.m.; Wednesday, January 11, 6:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com
The Miracle Worker (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Sunday, January 8, 3 p.m. IMDb listing
Moana (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Disney's animated musical has its charms, but excepting the madly inspired voice work of Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement, they're nearly all regurgitated charms. IMDb listing
A Monster Calls (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
National Parks Adventure 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An expectedly gorgeous edu-doc endeavor that's unexpecedly, even thrillingly, varied in presentation: sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing
Office Christmas Party (R, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A bland slice of holiday fruitcake featuring loads of nuts but no real flavor. IMDb listing
One Piece Film: Gold (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Tuesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 12, 7:30 p.m. FathomEvents.com
Passengers (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A sci-fi adventure that's initially easy to like and eventually easy to loathe. IMDb listing
Princess Mononoke: 20th Anniversary (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Monday, January 9, 7 p.m. IMDb listing
Rocky Mountain Express (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + MAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Call me the enemy of fun, but I found this franchise one-off murky and repetitive and dull, and almost criminally lacking in personality. IMDb listing
Sing (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Pleasant enough, but you don't really get anything from this animated musical that you didn't get, in incredibly abbreviated form, in its trailers. IMDb listing
Sometimes Aunt Martha Does Dreadful Things (R, FilmScene) - Wednesday, January 11, 10 p.m. IMDb listing
Space Junk 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - A swift, informative, mostly fascinating piece of work, narrated by Tom Wilkinson with just the right mixture of solemnity and awe. IMDb listing
Tiny Giants 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - All told, it would be nearly impossible not to have a great time at this edu-doc. IMDb listing
Tornado Alley (not rated, Putnam Museum) - This edu-eoc is a bit pokey and anticlimactic, but it boasts remarkable images galore. IMDb listing
Underworld: Blood Wars (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing
Why Him? (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A crass, obvious, sentimental slapstick that proves, against all expectation, to be quite well-acted and offhandedly humane. IMDb listing
Wild Ocean 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - A little dawdling for an edu-doc, but damn is it beautiful. IMDb listing