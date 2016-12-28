Now Playing: Friday, December 30, through Thursday, January 5

FilmScene, Iowa City

Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Iowa City

Putnam Museum, Davenport

Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 IMAX, Davenport

Regal Moline Stadium 14, Moline

Amelie (R, FilmScene) - Saturday, December 31, 4 p.m. A French phenomenon so coy, precious, and insistently in-your-face that I grew to hate it more and more with each scene. IMDb listing

Arrival (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi original is a paranoid thriller that's also an intellectual puzzle that also a deeply emotional experience of optisism of wonder. IMDb listing

Assassin's Creed (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A video-game adaptation that's crummy in expected ways, but also a kick in lots of unexpected ones. IMDb listing

Beauty Queen Butcher (not rated, FilmScene) - Wednesday, January 4, 10 p.m. IMDb listing

Collateral Beauty (PG-13,Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A stupefyingly insulting slab of holiday cheese. IMDb listing

Dangal (not rated, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Deepsea Challenge 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - An impressive underwater doc, but not an exciting one, and it finds star James Cameron a bit unable to stop reminding us who he is. IMDb listing

Doctor Strange (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - A fantastically clever and entertaining comic-book movie that might be Marvel's best, considering the genre elements that usually make you yawn are instead the most satisfying elements of all. IMDb listing

The Eagle Huntress (G, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadum 14) - In look and tone and scheme, J.K. Rowling's franchise-starter feels just like a Harry Potter, so even if you're enjoying yourself, it can start feeling like yesterday's news. IMDb listing

Fences (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing

Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Monday, January 2, 1:45 p.m. The visual rapture is undone by pokey narrative detours and commentary that's ever drier than the terrain. IMDb listing

Hacksaw Ridge (R, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Mel Gibson's WWII drama is an an unnecessarily, distressingly, excessively violent ode to an inspiring pacifict - The Passion of the Christ in Army fatigues. IMDb listing

Humpback Whales (not rated, Putnam Museum) – This gorgeous edu-doc makes being a humpback look like several tons of fun, at least considering how much time they spend singing. IMDb listing

Jerusalem (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Saturday, December 31, 1:45 p.m. As a means of generating discussion among interfaith viewers, and perhaps especially as an introduction to the city for young audiences, Paul Ferguson's edu-doc may prove unmissable. IMDb listing

Journey to Space 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Monday, January 2, 3 p.m. Says narrator Patrick Stewart of the genial scientists on display: "It's all about getting the job done and having a little fun" - an apt description for this edu-doc itself. IMDb listing

La La Land (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

The Last Reef (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, January 3, 12:30 p.m. A sprightly, fast-moving, visually breathtaking endeavor blessedly free of the traditional nature-doc corn. IMDb listing

Lion (PG-13, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - IMDb listing

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated, Putnam Museum) - IMDb listing

Manchester by the Sea (R, FilmScene, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) -Kenneth Lonerggan's drama is as heartbreaking as actual life can be, but also as funny and startling and, above all, surprising -- a profoundly human work that's also a hell of a satisfying entertainment. IMDb listing

Moana (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Disney's animated musical has its charms, but excepting the madly inspired voice work of Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement, they're nearly all regurgitated charms. IMDb listing

National Parks Adventure 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Friday, December 30, 3 p.m. An expectedly gorgeous edu-doc endeavor that's unexpecedly, even thrillingly, varied in presentation: sensationally informative, joyfully inspiring, and even laugh-out-loud funny. IMDb listing

Office Christmas Party (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A bland slice of holiday fruitcake featuring loads of nuts but no real flavor. IMDb listing

Passengers (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - A sci-fi adventure that's initially easy to like and eventually easy to loathe. IMDb listing

The Polar Express (G, Putnam Museum, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Saturday, December 31, 3 p.m. After 15 minutes of beautiful, blessed silence, the 90 minutes that follow are a grating blend of the hyperactive and the maudlin. IMDb listing

Princess Mononoke: 20th Anniversary (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - Thursday, January 5, 7 p.m. IMDb listing

Rocky Mountain Express (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Saturday, December 31, and Thursday, January 5, 1:45 p.m. IMDb listing

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + MAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Call me the enemy of fun, but I found this franchise one-off murky and repetitive and dull, and almost criminally lacking in personality. IMDb listing

Seasons (PG, FilmScene) - IMDb listing

The Secret Life of Pets (PG, FilmScene) - Saturday, December 31, 10 a.m.; Thursday, January 5, 3 p.m. There's sensational animation and a zippy pace and some funny voice-over work .. and it still feels like something of a missed opportunity. IMDb listing

Sing (PG, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - Pleasant enough, but you don't really get anything from this animated musical that you didn't get, in incredibly abbreviated form, in its trailers. IMDb listing

Space Junk 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Wednesday, January 4, 4:15 p.m. A swift, informative, mostly fascinating piece of work, narrated by Tom Wilkinson with just the right mixture of solemnity and awe. IMDb listing

Tiny Giants 3D (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Tuesday, January 3, 1:45 p.m. All told, it would be nearly impossible not to have a great time at this edu-doc. IMDb listing

Tornado Alley (not rated, Putnam Museum) - Thursday, January 5, 12:30 p.m. This edu-eoc is a bit pokey and anticlimactic, but it boasts remarkable images galore. IMDb listing

Why Him? (R, Marcus Sycamore Cinema, Rave Cinemas Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline Stadium 14) - IMDb listing