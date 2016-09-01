The River Cities’ Reader’s 2016 Fall Guide – featuring more than 1,300 events through November – is on stands now. Pick up a copy today!

You can also browse it online or use our online calendar to find everything happening in the Quad Cities this summer!

The cover image is by Paul Riewerts (PaulRPhotography.com), a member of the Quad Cities Photography Club. He wrote: “The photo club was invited to take photos at the flag-raising ceremony for a Civil War reenactment being held at the Savanna Army Depot. On my very-early-morning drive through Thomson, Illinois, I spotted this lot full of pumpkins for sale with the sun just about to break over the horizon. I had already driven past, so I turned back around, parked by the road, and quickly fired off several shots from different angles. In about five or six minutes, the great light was gone.”

