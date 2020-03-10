Didier William, March 19 and 20

Artist Reception: Thursday, March 19, 5 p.m.

Artist Talk: Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m.

“Experience the Artist” Members-Only Event: Friday March 20, 11 a.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 st Second Street, Davenport IA

Appearing locally in conjunction with his current Figge Art Museum exhibition Lakao, acclaimed visual artist Didier William will be on hand for three special events at the Davenport venue on March 19 and 20, detailing his new exhibit and the process in which his mixed-media paintings and prints utilize a variety of techniques – including woodcarving and collage – to express themes of Haitian history, mythology, cultural identity, and personal history.

Born in 1983 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, William grew up in Miami, received his BFA in painting from the Maryland Institute College of Art, and earned his MFA in painting and printmaking from Yale University School of Art. His work has been exhibited at the Bronx Museum of Art, the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, the Museum at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the Fraenkel Gallery, Frederick and Freiser Gallery, the James Fuentes Gallery, and the Anna Zorina Gallery. He was an artist in residence at the Marie Walsh Sharpe Art Foundation in Brooklyn and has taught at several institutions including Yale School of Art, Vassar College, Columbia University, Upenn, and SUNY Purchase. Currently, William serves as an assistant professor of expanded print at the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.

William's paintings are frequently concerned with blackness and other identities subjected to an “othering” gaze and socioeconomic oppression, drawing on his experiences of immigrating to the United States from Haiti. His works embrace traditional conventions of painting in their size and planarity, but integrate collage and mixed media to reflect to layers on meaning in each piece. Didier's exploration of the gaze, Haitian Voudou, history, folklore, and identity is expressed through works that depict human figures, and his Curtains, Stages, Shadows series from 2017 and 2018 was in part inspired by events surrounding Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teenager who was shot to death in 2012. Among William's many accolades are the Morris Louis Award for Excellence in Painting, the Rosenthal Family Foundations Award in Art, and a 2009 grant from the Hearst Foundation.

A reception for Didier William will take place on March 19 at 5 p.m., with the artist delivering a 6:30 p.m. talk on his artistic process and current exhibition, and admission to both events is free. Didier will also take part in a question-and-answer session during a March 20 “Experience the Artist” event for Figge members, with the $409 admission including a signed copy of the Lakao exhibition catalog. For more information on these events and the Lakao exhibit, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.