Constitution Training Class with Michael Badnarik Saturday August 14

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 the River Cities' Reader is hosting a US Constitution training class taught by my good friend Michael Badnarik.

In these current times, more and more people are paying attention to local, state and federal government behavior. And, more and more people are realizing that it is the we the people's responsibility to hold government accountable. Our elected government officials and sworn peace officers have all taken an oath to uphold the US Constitution. How can the people hold its government accountable if they don't know and understand the Constitution? Michael Badnarik's Constitution classes are entertaining and enlightening while one learns the Liberty philosophy and how property rights are to be protected via the Constitution.

Michael is a lifelong teacher having instructed county sheriffs on the Bill of Rights and taught students to code, scuba dive, sail and skydive. He's also a philosopher, published author and polymath which means his “knowledge spans a substantial number of subjects, known to draw on complex bodies of knowledge to solve specific problems.” In 2004, Michael was nominated by the Libertarian Party to run for President and was on the ballot in 48 states.'

When: Saturday - August 14, 2021; 9am to 4pm

Where: River Cities' Reader Conference Room @ 532 W 3rd Street - Downtown Davenport, Iowa

How Much: $225 - includes catered lunch, hard back class text book Good to be King

I first worked with Michael in coordinating and operating the We the People Foundation's Continental Congress 2009 in St. Charles, Illinois. This effort led by Bob Schulz resulted in the Articles of Freedom which are remedial instructions for federal and state legislators on how to remedy the ongoing violations of the Constitution. Then in 2012, I worked again with Michael to help market and facilitate the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association sponsored County Sheriff convention and Bill of Rights training. Led by former Graham County Arizona sheriff Richard Mack, this event held in Las Vegas, showcased how county sheriffs, police chiefs and county commissioners were effectively upholding their oaths of office to stop federal government overreach and constitutional violations such as maintaining citizens' rights to property, water rights and raw milk.

In 2018, I edited Michael's third book, Philosophical Lighthouse , and was honored to write in his foreword, “Michael's a powerful and entertaining teacher. His success is due in part to his immense patience. And it's also because of his innate ability to paint mental pictures that guide us students to further understand what previously evaded us. He's part technician and part bard.”

Join us on August 14, 2021 from 9am to 4pm at the River Cities' Reader office in downtown Davenport, Iowa for a day of fun and valuable learning from one of the world's foremost experts on US history, the Bill of Rights and the US Constitution. There will be a catered Lopiez Pizza lunch break and the $225 class fee also includes a hard back copy of Michael's course text book Good to be King (he'll even sign it for you). Good to be King was published in 2004, and Congressman Ron Paul wrote the foreword, which is reprinted below and is a useful overview of what one can expect in this class.

To get a feel for Michael's style, delivery and content you can watch the video of his address to the over 100 county sheriffs from thirty states emedded above. Or, you can listen to Michael as a guest on a podcast I co-hosted with Corey Eib, called Agenda31 at this link here. Further below is the course outline, and lastly the link to the payment portal to register for the class and reserve you seat. Seating is limited to 25 students, so please sign up before August 10thto reserve your spot.

Good to be King Foreword by Texas Congressman Ron Paul

Michael Badnarik has created a constitutional primer that will edify and entertain schoolchildren and seasoned libertarians alike. Good to be King: The Foundation of Our Constitutional Freedom presents a thoroughly readable explanation of how our constitutional repub- lic should work, and how the system became broken in the first place.

Mr. Badnarik starts with fundamentals, identifying the difference between rights and privileges. He discusses the critical and needed distinction between republican and democratic systems of government, arguing that freedom can survive in America only if we return to our republican roots. He also illustrates the forgotten tenets of federalism and states’ rights, arguing that federal usur- pation of state power has accelerated the loss of our freedoms.

The author then provides a detailed explication of the true meaning of major constitutional provisions and amendments. He does an excellent job of demystifying our founding document, demonstrating that ordinary Americans can and should understand the Constitution and how it applies to their lives.

Anyone who believes in limited government—that is to say anyone who believes in liberty—will benefit from reading this book. If we wish to remain free, we must constantly question and challenge conventional views about the proper role of government in our society. Good to Be King will serve as needed ammunition for libertarians and constitutionalists committed to resisting tyr- anny in America. I commend Michael Badnarik for authoring a compelling text on the foundations of liberty in America.

Michael Badnarik's Constitutional Training Course Outline

Class begins with a sobering reality check demonstrating that much of what one thinks one knows about the Constitution is wrong.

The core of this class is a discussion about the difference between rights and privileges. Using information the students know to be true, Michael helps them draw the conclusion that "property" is the one-word answer to every question about the Constitution. Students soon realize that rights and responsibilities are as inseparable as heads and tails on a coin.

An examination of different forms of government helps students understand that communism isn't just another option, it is the antithesis of our cherished Constitution.

A 20-minute review of the American Revolution helps students rediscover their passion for freedom, making it clear that losing our Liberty is not an acceptable option.

Eventually, an examination of the Constitution, Article by Article, and Section by Section, leads any thinking individual to the startling conclusion that most of what our government does is unconstitutional! This is unconscionable and totally unacceptable!

Finally, each of the Bill of Rights is examined and explained to students now eager to protect these valuable ideals as the birthright that they are.

Class concludes with a brief quiz that helps students measure just how much they've absorbed in a very short time.

