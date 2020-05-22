Now Playing at the Drive-ins: Friday, May 22, through Thursday, May 28

61 Drive-in Theatre, Maquoketa

Blue Grass Drive-in, Blue Grass

(Hyperlinked titles take you to Mike Schulz's full reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.)

***

The Hunt (R; Blue Grass Drive-in) – Partly great, partly terrible, but it turns out there's a lot more going than the movie's publicity, and certainly its reputation as an inflammatory political screed, would lead you to think. IMDb listing.

The Invisible Man (R; Blue Grass Drive-in) – In a movie suffused with genre pleasures, writer/director Leigh Whannell's and star Elisabeth Moss' combined ability to make invisible terrors visible has to stand as its biggest one. IMDb listing.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG; 6 Drive-in Theatre, Blue Grass Drive-in) – There have been worse video-game adaptations, but few that made me so desperate for a neighboring Space Invaders to blast them out of the cineplex. IMDb listing.

Trolls World Tour (PG; Blue Grass Drive-in) – IMDb listing.

The Vast of Night (PG-13, Blue Grass Drive-in) - IMDb listing.

We Summon the Darkness (R; Blue Grass Drive-in) - IMDb listing.