Quiet Riot, March 14

Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Listed by VH1 as one of the 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock, and famed for being the first heavy-metal band to top the Billboard pop charts, the legendary rock outfit Quiet Riot makes an eagerly awaited appearance at East Moline's the Rust Belt on March 14, performing from a repertoire ranging from the multi-platinum selling Metal Health to this past November's Hollywood Cowboys.

Formed by vocalist Kevin DuBrow and guitarist Randy Rhoads in 1975, Quiet Riot's original lineup also consisted of bassist Kelli Garni and drummer Drew Forsyth (with current percussionist Frankie Banali taking over in 1980), and the musicians' early days were largely spent playing the Los Angeles nightclub scene alongside their fellow rockers of Van Halen and Xciter. After scoring a Columbia Records contract in Japan and releasing Quiet Riot I and II in 1977 and 1978, respectively, the group signed with CBS Records in 1982 and released Metal Health in March of 1832, with Quiet Riot's landmark “Cum on Feel the Noize” released as a single that August. A cover of a 1973 Slade song, the single spent two weeks at the number-five position on Billboard 's Hot 100 chart that November, making history as the first heavy-metal song ever to crack the Hot 100. The single's success was instrumental in ushering in a new era of unparalleled success for heavy-metal music in the 1980s and helped carry Metal Health to the top of Billboard 's album chart, making it the first American heavy-metal debut album ever to reach number one in the United States. Also that November, Quiet Riot became the first heavy-metal band to have a top-five hit and the number-one album in the same week.

The band followed the staggering success of Metal Health with 1984's Critical Condition , a platinum-selling hit that inspired another smash single in “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” which, like “Cum on Feel the Noize,” first got its start as a showcase for Slade. Seven additional Quiet Riot albums were released up through the outfit's temporary disbandment in 2007 resulting from the death of co-founder DuBrow. Led by Banali, though, Quiet Riot returned to the recording and touring scene in 2010, and went on to release of trio of studio albums in 2014's Quiet Riot 10, 2017's Road Rage , and 2019's Hollywood Cowboys . Currently composed of Banali, bassist Chuck Wright, guitarist Alex Grossi, and vocalist Jizzy Pearl, the rockers have earned some of the band's strongest recent reviews for Hollywood Cowboys , with Rock & Blues Muse saying, “The album serves up the kind of hook-filled, melodic metal the group has always done so well, and proves beyond a doubt that Quiet Riot still packs the power to lift the roof off any stadium in the world.”

Quiet Riot plays the East Moline venue on March 14 with opening sets by fellow '70s-rock icons The Sweet and Blackfoot, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.