29 Oct 2024

Use Your Illusion: Guns N' Rose Tribute, November 9

By Reader Staff

Use Your Illusion: Guns N' Rose Tribute at the Orpheum Theatre -- November 9.

Saturday, November 9, 7 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IA

Their ensemble composed of Al on lead vocals, Terry Lee on lead guitar, Tigger on read and rhythm guitars, Allen on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Steve on drums, the Guns 'N Roses tribute artists on Use Your Illusion headline a November 9 concert event at Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre, delivering uncanny likenesses of the snake-dance moves of Axl Rose, the blistering guitar solos and swagger of Slash, and the precise, rocking rhythms pounded out by Izzy, Duff, and Adler.

Guns N' Roses was formed in Los Angeles, California with an original recording lineup of lead vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Steven Adler. After self-releasing the EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide in December 1986, the band signed with Geffen Records and released its debut studio album Appetite for Destruction the following July. It topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time, with reported sales over 30 million units worldwide, 18 million of which are in the U.S. Three singles – "Welcome to the Jungle", "Sweet Child o' Mine," and "Paradise City" – reached the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 top 10, with "Sweet Child o' Mine" topping the chart.

G N' R Lies followed in November 1988, comprising the four tracks from Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide and four new acoustic recordings. The album peaked at number two in the U.S. and was certified six times platinum, while its lead single "Patience" reached number four on the singles chart. After adding keyboardist Dizzy Reed and replacing Adler with Matt Sorum, Guns N' Roses released Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II in September 1991. Upon their release, the albums occupied the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Album chart. Use Your Illusion II reached number one, while "November Rain" was the most successful single from the albums domestically, reaching number three on the Hot 100.

After The Spaghetti Incident?, an album of punk-rock cover versions, landed in 1993 and reached number four on the U.S. album chart, Guns N' Roses changed drastically in the mid-1990s, as Slash left in 1996, and Sorum and McKagan left in 1997. The band went through numerous lineup changes as it worked on its new album in 1997 with Rose, Reed, and Tobias the only remaining members from the previous lineup, and Rose himself the only member from the first album's release in 1987. The band's sixth studio album Chinese Democracy was released in November 2008, after 10 years in the making and over $13 million in production costs. It reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Album chart, and sold roughly 2.5 million copies worldwide. Slash and McKagan rejoined the band in 2016, and in 2018, Guns N' Roses released a remastered box set of their debut album, titled Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition.

Slash and McKagan's first recordings since rejoining the band, the singles "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" were released in 2021, the band's first new material released since 2008. On September 21, 2022, the band announced a remastered box set of the Use Your Illusion albums, featuring both albums remastered, two complete live performances, and a version of "November Rain" with re-recorded orchestration. The set was released on November 11, 2022.

Use Your Illusion brings their Guns 'N Roses tribute to the Orpheum Theatre on November 9, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 