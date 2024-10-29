Use Your Illusion: Guns N' Rose Tribute, November 9

Saturday, November 9, 7 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IA

Their ensemble composed of Al on lead vocals, Terry Lee on lead guitar, Tigger on read and rhythm guitars, Allen on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Steve on drums, the Guns 'N Roses tribute artists on Use Your Illusion headline a November 9 concert event at Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre, delivering uncanny likenesses of the snake-dance moves of Axl Rose, the blistering guitar solos and swagger of Slash, and the precise, rocking rhythms pounded out by Izzy, Duff, and Adler.

Guns N' Roses was formed in Los Angeles, California with an original recording lineup of lead vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Steven Adler. After self-releasing the EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide in December 1986, the band signed with Geffen Records and released its debut studio album Appetite for Destruction the following July. It topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time, with reported sales over 30 million units worldwide, 18 million of which are in the U.S. Three singles – "Welcome to the Jungle", "Sweet Child o' Mine," and "Paradise City" – reached the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 top 10, with "Sweet Child o' Mine" topping the chart.

G N' R Lies followed in November 1988, comprising the four tracks from Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide and four new acoustic recordings. The album peaked at number two in the U.S. and was certified six times platinum, while its lead single "Patience" reached number four on the singles chart. After adding keyboardist Dizzy Reed and replacing Adler with Matt Sorum, Guns N' Roses released Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II in September 1991. Upon their release, the albums occupied the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Album chart. Use Your Illusion II reached number one, while "November Rain" was the most successful single from the albums domestically, reaching number three on the Hot 100.

After The Spaghetti Incident?, an album of punk-rock cover versions, landed in 1993 and reached number four on the U.S. album chart, Guns N' Roses changed drastically in the mid-1990s, as Slash left in 1996, and Sorum and McKagan left in 1997. The band went through numerous lineup changes as it worked on its new album in 1997 with Rose, Reed, and Tobias the only remaining members from the previous lineup, and Rose himself the only member from the first album's release in 1987. The band's sixth studio album Chinese Democracy was released in November 2008, after 10 years in the making and over $13 million in production costs. It reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Album chart, and sold roughly 2.5 million copies worldwide. Slash and McKagan rejoined the band in 2016, and in 2018, Guns N' Roses released a remastered box set of their debut album, titled Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition.

Slash and McKagan's first recordings since rejoining the band, the singles "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" were released in 2021, the band's first new material released since 2008. On September 21, 2022, the band announced a remastered box set of the Use Your Illusion albums, featuring both albums remastered, two complete live performances, and a version of "November Rain" with re-recorded orchestration. The set was released on November 11, 2022.

Use Your Illusion brings their Guns 'N Roses tribute to the Orpheum Theatre on November 9, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.