Adam Green, March 15

Sunday, March 15, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With AllMusic.com awarding his latest album Engine of Paradise three-and-a-half stars and praising its creator for his “distinctive lyrical oddities” and “offbeat humor,” singer/songwriter, visual artist, and filmmaker Adam Green visits East Moline venue the Rust Belt on March 15, performing from a career that has found him both a successful solo act and half of the vocal duo for the famed indie-folk ensemble The Moldy Peaches.

A New York native, the 38-year-old Green attended Emerson College for one semester in 1998 before leaving to concentrate on music, and after meeting fellow New Yorker Kimya Dawson in the early 1990s, the pair began a collaboration that would result in more than a decade of performances as a singing/songwriting duo. Green released the 7" EP X-Ray Vision under the name The Moldy Peaches, featuring recordings he made from 1994 to '96 with Dawson and various other friends, and he and Dawson recorded a CDR album in 1998 under the name Moldy Peaches 2000 titled Fer the Kids before Dawson left New York for Washington state. Consequently working as a solo artist, Green released several albums on Rough Trade Records, with his singles “Jessica” and “Emily” both landing on Billboard 's U.K. Singles Chart. In January of 2008, T he Moldy Peaches began having a resurgence in popularity due to their music being included in the Oscar-winning comedy Juno , with Green's and Dawson's “ Anyone Else But You” both featured in the film and performed by leads Ellen Page and Michael Cera in the final scene. Based in part on the song's popularity, Juno 's soundtrack album reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart i n its third week of release, and Green and Dawson made several promotional appearances together in support of the film and song.

While he released another pair of solo albums in 2010's Minor Love and MusiK for a Play , much of the last decade has found Green working as a visual artist and occasional filmmaker. In June of 2012, Green's exhibition Cartoon & Complaint opened in Brooklyn, and that August, New York City's The Hole Gallery announced that it would be showing a summer exhibition of Green's work titled Horseface, a collection of works inspired by De Stijl and the architecture of Friedensreich Hundertwasser and Antoni Gaudi. Green's Houseface paintings and sculptures were subsequently featured in a Stuart Weitzman shoe advertisement directed by Jame Franco, and afterward, Green formed the art collective 3MB with Macaulay Culkin and Toby Goodshank. His films, meanwhile, have included 2011's The Wrong Ferrari and 2013's Adam Green's Aladdin , the latter described by BuzzFeed as “the trippiest movie ever made.” Engine of Paradise , however, finds Green back in singer/songwriter mode, with the recording described by Loud & Quiet as a work that “continues to develop his deeply annotated outlook on surrounding life and relationships.”

Adam Green performs at the East Moline venue on March 15 with an opening set by Nation of Language, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.