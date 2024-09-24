Bad Religion, October 8

Tuesday, October 8, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Considered to be one of the best-selling punk rock acts of all time, having sold in excess of five million albums worldwide, the hardcore musicians of Bad Religion bring their national tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on October 8, the band now in their fifth decade of thrilling anthems devoted to religion, politics, society, the media, science, and more.

Formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1980, the punk rockers of Bad Religion are noted for their melodic sensibilities and extensive use of three-part vocal harmonies. The band has experienced multiple line-up changes, with singer Greg Graffin being the band's only constant member, though fellow founding members Jay Bentley and Brett Gurewitz have also been with the band for most of their history, while guitarist Brian Baker has been a member of the group since 1994. Guitarist Mike Dimkich and drummer Jamie Miller have been members of the band since 2013 and 2015, respectively. To date, Bad Religion has released 17 studio albums, two live albums, three compilation albums, three EPs, and two live DVDs.

After gaining a large underground following and critical praise through their releases on Gurewitz's label Epitaph in the 1980s and early 1990s, Bad Religion experienced mainstream success after signing to the major label Atlantic in 1993. The band pioneered the punk rock revival movement of the 1990s, establishing a formula for California-based punk bands such as Green Day and Epitaph-signed acts the Offspring, NOFX and Rancid. They are also cited as an inspiration or influence on the 1990s and 2000s pop punk, skate punk, post-hardcore, screamo and emo scenes. Atlantic reissued the previously-released-on-Epitaph album, 1993's Recipe for Hate, which became commercially successful, as did its 1994 follow-up Stranger than Fiction. That recording included some of Bad Religion's well-known hits, including "Infected," "Stranger than Fiction," and the re-recorded version of "21st Century (Digital Boy.)" The album was later certified gold in both the United States and Canada.

Shortly before the release of Stranger than Fiction, Gurewitz left Bad Religion to run his label Epitaph on a full-time basis, and was replaced by Brian Baker. In the years since Bad Religion returned to Epitaph and Gurewitz rejoined the band, the group they have undergone a resurgence in popularity, with "Sorrow," "Los Angeles Is Burning," and "The Devil in Stitches" becoming top-40 hits on the U.S. Billboard charts while their 16th studio album, 2013's True North, became Bad Religion's first album to crack the top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at number 19. The band's 17th and most recent studio album, Age of Unreason, was released in May of 2019, and in October of the following year, Bad Religion released a new song, "What Are We Standing For" on streaming platforms, which was an outtake from the Age of Unreason sessions.

Bad Religion plays their headlining engagement in Davenport on October 8 with an additional set by Niis, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $45-150, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.