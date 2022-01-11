Casey Donahew, January 20

Thursday, January 20, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With his most recent acoustic recording Lost My Brother's Goat named by Country Underdog as one of 2020's top-20 albums and described by Daily Texas Country as a “very strong” release with “a mix of everything you might want,” Billboard-charting country star Casey Donahew plays East Moline venue The Rust Belt on January 20, his career to date boasting five top-10 smashes and smash singles including “Country Song” and “Kiss Me.”

Born in Burleson, Texas, in 1977, Donahew began writing songs in high school, and has credited past relationships as inspiration behind much of his early work, stating, "Once you get your heart broken for the first time, you've got a lot to say, I guess." Eventually, he broke into the world of Texas Country, which was gaining popularity with Pat Green, Robert Earl Keen, and Randy Rogers. From the start, Donahew was praised for writing about heartbreak with unique twists on the subject, as well as his experiences in different locations across the state, most notably the Stockyards of Fort Worth. He began playing professionally in 2002 by booking bar gigs and building a dedicated fan base among younger crowds, and after he and his ensemble released a pair of 2006 recordings with Lost Days and Casey Donahew Band, the singer/songwriter reached the Top 30 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with 2009's Moving On.

In October of 2011, the Casey Donahew Band released their fourth studio album Double-Wide Dream, and its single "One Star Flag" went on to claim the number-one spot on Texas Music Chart. In 2013, the album Standoff was released, which reached number seven on Top Country Albums and sold 13,000 units in its debut week, with All Night Party released three years later, debuting at number three and selling 11,000 copies in its first week. Donahew released 15 Years: The Wild Ride, featuring 15 updated recordings of the artist's most popular songs from the first part of his career, in 2017, and 2019 brought with it One Light Town, a collection of 15 new songs. Donahew wrote or co-wrote eight of the singles, also recorded songs by songwriters including Tim Nichols, Jimmy Yeary, Brad Tursi, Ben Hayslip, David Lee Murphy, and Steve Stone, and found the album making its debut in the number-two position of Billboards Country Album Sales chart.

Casey Donahew plays his East Moline engagement on January 20 with an opening set by Michael Moncada, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.