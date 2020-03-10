Charlie King and The Prince Myshkins, March 20

Friday, March 20, 7 p.m.

Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd Street, Rock Island IL

Performing locally in a fundraising concert for Progressive Action for the Common Good, Massachusetts' musical storyteller and political satirist Charlie King delivers a March 20 concert at Rock Island's Broadway Presbyterian Church alongside the Wisconsin-based Prince Myshkins, political-theater duo composed of musicians Rick Burkhardt and Andy Gricevich.

Born in Brockton, Massachusetts in 1947, King has been at the heart of the American folk-music scene for over half a century and has been writing songs for the past 45 years. Citing the folk revival of the 1960s, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Vietnam War era as his chief inspirations and influences, his songs have been recorded by such legendary performers as Pete Seeger, Holly Near, Ronnie Gilbert, John McCutcheon, and Arlo Guthrie, and the artist has released a dozen solo albums since 1976, plus three with the touring ensemble Bright Morning Star. Folk icon Peggy Seeger is quoted as saying, “If we had more Charlie Kings in the world, I'd be less worried.”

King is currently touring in support of his latest recording Step by Step that was released last month, and the singer/songwriter boasts a plethora of professional laurels and citations that include the War Resisters League’s 1998 Peacemaker Award; the 1999 Sacco-Vanzetti Social Justice Award (for which he was nominated by Pete Seeger); the 2009 International Labor Communications Association Award; and the 2014 Joe Hill Award, given for King's lifetime of excellence in the field of labor culture. From 2001 to 2014, King frequently recorded with his partner Karen Brandow, and in addition to his full-time career of concert touring, the artist has sung in support of numerous groups working for peace, human rights, environmental sanity, and alternatives to violence. As King states on his Web site: “I try to cover a broad emotional landscape in my concerts. The stories I collect and the songs I write take the listener on a journey of humor, heartache, and hope. What I most value in a song is the way it helps us see an old reality in a totally new light.”

Based in Madison, The Prince Myshniks' Burkhardt and Gricevich tour the United States singing humorous political songs written by Burkhardt that have been performed and recorded by folk musicians across the country. Burkhardt plays accordion and sings, Gricevich plays guitar and sings, and together they co-founded the Utopia Train theater company, and later formed The Nonsense Company, an organization dedicated to the performance of new works of contemporary classical music.

Charlie King and The Prince Myshkins perform their Broadway Presbyterian Church concert at 7 p.m. on March 20, donations are requested but not required, and more information is available by calling (309)786-6944 or visiting Facebook.com/BroadwayQC.