“Chill on the Hill,” September 8

Sunday, September 8, 1:30 p.m.

Augustana College's Ruth & Lefty Anderson Pavilion, 3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

Rock Island's Augustana College will officially christen its new Ruth & Lefty Anderson Pavilion on September 8 with an outdoor “Chill on the Hill” concert boasting sets by The White Tornado, Subatlantic, and Minus 6 – a trio of local ensembles all boasting Augustana employees and/or alumni among their musical talents.

Located just north of the college's Brunner Theater Center on Seventh Avenue, the Ruth & Lefty Anderson Pavilion found its construction completed this past spring, with the outdoor venue providing an ideal space for intimate performances on the Augustana campus. The pavilion was built into the hillside on the south side of the Brunner and offers many ways to showcase work in theatre, music, and other performance arts, with the area musicians of The Control Room – who played before every production of the Mississippi Bend Players' summer drama A Green River – serving as the pavilion's very first entertainers this past July. Named after Augustana College graduates Ruth Allison Anderson (class of '41) and Everett “Lefty” Anderson (class of '39), Augustana's pavilion was funded by daughter Darcy Anderson and son-in-law Steven Burke, and by son Blake Anderson and daughter-in-law Darcy.

Performing on the September 8 outdoor bill are three local groups with close ties to the college. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., The White Tornado – the piano-playing, songwriting alter ego of Augustana professor Dr. Bill Peterson – will take the pavilion stage, with musicians Leland Chasey and Andrew Ross joining in Peterson's signature brand of blues and funky jazz jams. At 3 p.m., there will be a performance by the indie rockers of Subatlantic will play, a band featuring Augustana’s Dr. Adam Kaul and fellow musicians Rebecca Rice, Sean Chapman, and Phil Pracht. And at 4:30 p.m. “Chill on the Hill” will wrap up with Minus Six, the piano-driven group from Moline boasting Augustana alumnus and employee Kevin Carton along with Matt Siversten, Rob Baner, and Kameron Rummans.

Admission to the September 8 “Chill on the Hill” is free, and bringing blankets or lawn chairs is recommended, as pavilion seating is first-come, first-served. Food trucks will be available behind the neighboring Old Main building starting at 1 p.m., and more information on the day's 1:30 p.m. concert is available by calling (309)794-7236 or visiting Augustana.edu.