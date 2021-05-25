David Allan Coe, June 4

Friday, June 4, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

On June 4, a genuine country/blues/rock legend headlines the first concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt in more than a year, with the singer, songwriter, and acoustic guitarist David Allan Coe thrilling fans with hits from a repertoire composed from more than three dozen studio albums and over five decades of live performance.

Born in Akron, Ohio, in 1939, Coe's favorite singer as a child was Johnny Cash, and after being sent to the Starr Commonwealth For Boys reform school at the age of nine, he spent much of the next 20 years in correctional facilities, including three years at the Ohio Penitentiary. Coe claimed that he received encouragement to begin writing songs from Screamin' Jay Hawkins, with whom he had spent time in prison, and after concluding another prison term in 1967, Coe embarked on a music career in Nashville, living in a hearse which he parked in front of the Ryman Auditorium while he performed on the street. He caught the attention of Shelby Singleton, owner of the independent record label Plantation Records, and subsequently signed a contract with his label.

Coe initially played mostly in the blues style, before transitioning to country music, becoming a major part of the 1970s outlaw-country scene. His biggest hits were "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile," "The Ride," "You Never Even Called Me by My Name," "She Used to Love Me a Lot," and "Longhaired Redneck." His most popular songs performed by others, meanwhile, are the number-one hits "Would You Lay with Me (in a Field of Stone)," sung by Tanya Tucker, and Johnny Paycheck's rendition of "Take This Job and Shove It," a song that inspired a movie comedy of the same name. Coe's rebellious attitude, wild image, and unconventional lifestyle set him apart from other country performers, both winning him legions of fans and hindering his mainstream success by alienating the music industry establishment.

In the 1990s, after recording for the Columbia Records label for 15 years, Coe released albums through several independent labels such as his own DAC Records, and most of these releases have been reissued under different names and/or cannibalized for various compilations. Today, Coe continues to be a popular performer on the country-music circuit, and taken overall, Coe's discography consists of 42 studio albums, four live albums, one collaborative studio album, and one audiobook in addition to numerous compilation albums.

David Allan Coe plays the Rust Belt on June 4 with opening sets by Brushville and Michael Moncada & Whiskey High, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $29-39, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.