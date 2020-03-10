The Districts and And the Kids, March 20

Friday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Pennsylvania-based rock band The Districts plays live at East Moline's Rust Belt March 20, appearing on the bill with the Massachusetts indie rockers of And The Kids.

Over the course of four albums, The Districts have sketched out a brand of anthemic rock music rooted in fiery gang vocals, stadium-ready riffs, and self-effacing lyrics that speak to some mildly depressed vision of the millennial existence. Their music might have been subsumed into the glut of indie-rock sound-alikes if it wasn’t for the style practiced by singer Rob Grote, who tends to glide over the band’s arrangements in hard-belted, often shouted vocals that aim for the sweet spot between earworm pop melody and fist-in-the-air bravado. His voice, often couched in reverb and multi-layered along with a chorus of harmonies, evokes the neon-tinted theatrics of The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, or the martial delivery of The Arcade Fire’s more intense performances.

The band generates much of its impact from the juxtaposition of bombast and humility. Many of their lyrics center on the mundane, highlighting tribulations of apathy, ineffectual communication, and boredom shared by Grote and many of his generation. A suburban sense of ennui permeates the band’s music even when it reaches for the heights of of the stadium rock banger. Take 2017’s single “Violet,” which initially hits as a danceable pop-rock with a steady kick drum and layered guitar harmonies. When the track dips down for the verses, the energy disperses around Grote’s impassioned paeans to “what doesn’t last” before the guitars kick up the energy against a chugging tom-tom beat. For a band centralized in indie-rock spheres, The Districts bring a dramatic wide-screen approach to their craft, animated by slow-burning rhythms and moments in which the vocals hit heart-pumping falsetto high notes.

“Cheap Regrets,” a lead single from their newest album You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, flips the script in the direction of a moodier, down-tempo sound, still struck through with big juxtapositions but focused more on electronic tones and almost disco-like grooves. The track sounds like someone was listening to “Everything in its Right Place” by Radiohead, with its pastoral synth arpeggios and drones that curl around the edge of the track, before it breaks into a more overtly dance-friendly passage bolstered by a huge bass line. Before the track ends, Grote has plenty of opportunities to emote before us as he goes full manic preacher for the verses and howls out the hook.

Massachusetts-based ensemble And The Kids offer a nice counterpoint to The Districts' intensity with their nuanced take on more straightforward, emotional guitar- and vocal-driven compositions. Landing somewhere in the heart-on-sleeve camp of modern indie rock occupied by groups such as Waxahatchee and the recently ascendant Soccer Mommy, the trio makes much out of a relatively stripped-down palette of guitar, bass, and vocals. Singer/guitarist Hannah Mohan’s vocals shine out in the band’s tracks with swooping, soulful lines that sketch out striking melodies, informed by Motown and doo-wop as much as anything in the rock canon. Balanced with able harmonies from drummer Rebecca Lasaponaro and bassist Megan Miller, the group is capable of some affecting live vocal arrangements – perhaps best seen in their 2017 Tiny Desk concert on NPR. Meanwhile, tracks such as “Champagne Ladies” from their 2019 album When This Live Is Over float on with a more bubbly energy, thanks to the faster guitar lines and the bouncy, melodic bass playing, all of which provides the lead vocals a more upbeat backdrop to cascade over.

The Districts and And the Kids play the Rust Belt on March 20, admission to the 7:30 show is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.