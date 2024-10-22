It Was 50 Years Ago Today, November 7

Thursday, November 7, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With the super-group boasting the talents of Grammy and Oscar winner Christopher Cross, David Pack of Ambrosia, Maxi Priest, Jason Scheff (longtime lead singer of Chicago), and Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, It Was 50 Years Ago Today celebrates The Beatles at Davenport's Capitol Theatre on November 7, the event finding the musicians performing fan favorites from the iconic albums Let It Be and Hey Jude, as well as their own classic hits.

As stated at AllMusic.com, "The only Beatles album to occasion negative, even hostile reviews, there are few other rock records as controversial as Let It Be. First off, several facts need to be explained: although released in May 1970, this was not their final album, but largely recorded in early 1969, way before Abbey Road. Phil Spector was enlisted in early 1970 to do some post-production work, but did not work with the band as a unit, as George Martin and Glyn Johns had on the sessions themselves; Spector's work was limited to mixing and some overdubs. And, although his use of strings has generated much criticism, by and large he left the original performances to stand as is: only 'The Long and Winding Road' and (to a lesser degree) 'Across the Universe' and 'I Me Mine' get the wall-of-sound layers of strings and female choruses. Although most of the album, then, has a live-in-the-studio feel, the main problem was that the material wasn't uniformly strong, and that the Beatles themselves were in fairly lousy moods due to inter-group tension. All that said, the album is on the whole underrated, even discounting the fact that a sub-standard Beatles record is better than almost any other group's best work. McCartney in particular offers several gems: the gospelish 'Let It Be,' which has some of his best lyrics; 'Get Back,' one of his hardest rockers; and the melodic 'The Long and Winding Road,' ruined by Spector's heavy-handed overdubs (the superior string-less, choir-less version was finally released on Anthology Vol. 3). The folky 'Two of Us,' with John and Paul harmonizing together, was also a highlight. Most of the rest of the material, by contrast, was going through the motions to some degree, although there are some good moments of straight hard rock in 'I've Got a Feeling' and 'Dig a Pony.' As flawed and bumpy as it is, it's an album well worth having, as when the Beatles were in top form here, they were as good as ever."

Meanwhile, describing Hey Jude, AllMusic.com stated, "Appearing in the U.S. just two months prior to the band's April 1970 breakup, Hey Jude is one of the odder Beatles records released during the group's lifespan. Essentially a clearinghouse for singles that never appeared on album, the record relies heavily on songs released between 1968 and 1969, but it also stretches back to get both sides of the 1966 single 'Paperback Writer'/'Rain' and 'Can't Buy Me Love' and 'I Should Have Known Better,' two 1964 songs that never appeared on a Capitol LP (but did show up on the soundtrack to A Hard Day's Night, which was released by United Artists in 1964). This scope inadvertently showcases the Beatles' versatility and growth, as they move from the exuberance of Beatlemania to the intense psychedelia of the mid-'60s and then settle into rich post-Pepper days, where John, Paul, and George (Ringo sings no songs here) were all pursuing their own obsessions. Paul has the title track and the Fats Domino homage 'Lady Madonna,' George counters with the boogie of 'Old Brown Shoe,' and John delivers the searing rock & roll of 'Revolution,' the heart-wrenching soul of 'Don't Let Me Down,' and the clever pseudo-autobiography 'The Ballad of John & Yoko.' Great songs all, they all sound good together here and if the usefulness of the compilation diminished after the 1988 release of Past Masters, Hey Jude is nevertheless a fun, satisfying (albeit short) listen."

It Was 50 Years Ago Today brings their national tour to Davenport on November 7, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $55-201, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues-capitol-theatre.