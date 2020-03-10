Jaimie Branch, March 19

Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m.

The Mill, 120 East Burlington Street, Iowa City IA

Chicago- and New York-based free-jazz trumpet firebrand Jaimie Branch brings her revelatory vision of modern experimental jazz to Iowa City's The Mill on March 19.

As a member of an expanding generation of players who have tapped into the spirit of mid-20th-century free jazz, trumpet player and composer Branch continues to push her instrument and the ensembles she performs in to new heights of structural disfiguration and spiritual catharsis. Her trumpet performances ripple with an unpredictable improvised energy that channels such forebears as Ornette Coleman and Don Cherry, while continuing to make a case for the relevance and experimental capacity of jazz in the 21st century. Her playing style is passionate, spiraling through torrents of notes and often pushing the trumpet into a bleated, willfully ragged register far removed from the austere styles that took over the instrument in its late-20th-century renaissance. Her solos evoke the winding, rapid-fire work of Bitches Brew- and Jack Johnson-era Miles Davis, or Freddie Hubbard playing in Herbie Hancock’s acoustic band – just to name two players from a bottomless roster that old jazz heads could say Branch reminds them of. In truth, her playing is unique in its own right, and its emergence within the context of modern underground music (and its relation, in Chicago more than in many other places, with the experimental-jazz community) remains something remarkable to behold. While some of her material takes the form of a traditionally small acoustic-jazz ensemble, many of her recordings, including her two excellent LPs for the International Anthem label, utilize instruments including guitar, cello, mallet instruments, and electronics to further splinter her work away from the norm.

As a composer, Branch combines traditional notation and scores with graphic notation and freely interpreted instructions, resulting in pieces that can implode or blossom into entirely new forms on a dime. This gestural approach shares some DNA with the performance art of Fluxus or the loose, instruction-based free interpretations of the works of composers such as John Cage and the early minimalist school. In practice, within Branch’s work, the approach just adds to the glorious chaos and unpredictability of what her ensembles are capable of spontaneously generating. The documentary video that accompanies her 2017 album Fly or Die, available on the International Anthem Youtube channel, underscores her creativity in the realm of composing and crafting scores with the attention it pays to her visually striking, inventive sheet music, loaded with instructions for specific players and pictures to inspire or direct them, nestled among themes and head sections depicted as notes on the staff.

Fly or Die II: Bird Dogs of Paradise, Branch’s second proper full-length as a bandleader and composer, landed in 2019 on International Anthem. The album pushes her already-fractured vision of jazz in more directly confrontational, socially informed directions, while operating generally within a darker atmosphere saturated in dissonance and upheavals in form. The epic piece “prayer for amerikkka pt. 1 and 2” kicks off with a brooding upright bass and drum kit lurching through the darkness, before Branch herself leans into the mic and delivers live vocals (!) in the form of a fiery indictment of the racism and marginalization in this country. Her words and the swirling, rapid-fire solos that pour out of her trumpet directly empower each other, as if to show us that the motivation behind her work and its raw dynamism remain the same regardless of what instrument she chooses to highlight. Elsewhere on the LP, when the mood lightens in the lovely “Simple Silver Surfer,” Branch shows off a gregarious and bright side of her playing, with her piercing tones tracing out major key fanfares and squalling ad libs alongside pizzicato cello plucks and a percolating bed of xylophone harmony. The composite effect here is like one of Herbie Hancock’s themes for the Fat Albert soundtrack, with a healthy dose of groove and levity.

Jaimie Branch's March 19 concert at The Mill, co-presented by Iowa City's Englert Theatre, also features a set by Sinner Frenz, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)688-2653 or visiting ICMill.com or Englert.org.