Lakeside, July 3

Saturday, July 3, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A new iteration of a classic funk band takes the stage at the Adler Theatre on July 3, with the Davenport venue housing an evening with Lakeside, a group whose beginnings date back more than 50 years and whose repertoire includes such Billboard smashes as “Raid,” “Outrageous,” and the chart-topping “Fantastic Voyage.”

Originating in early 1969, members of two preexisting funk and R&B groups – the Nomads and the Montereys – combined to form a band composed of lead guitarist Stephen Shockley and founding members Mark Wood, Tiemeyer McCain, Tony White, and Brian Marbury. The two groups played together in musical revues in the tri-state areas of Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. and by 1971, they had morphed into an ensemble called Ohio Lakeside Express. In 1977, having dropped in "Ohio" and "Express" from their moniker, the newly named Lakeside released their eponymous debut album, and the musicians were soon appearing on the TV hit Soul Train, performing a Beloyd Taylor and Peter Cor composition, "Shine On," that helped pave the way for future successes.

Following the releases of 1978's Shot of Love (whose single "It's All the Way Live" made the Billboard top 10) and 1979's Rough Riders, 1980s Fantastic Voyage exceeded all expectations, with its titular single reaching number one on the R&B charts. The tune became, and remains, Lakeside's biggest hit, also landing the pop charts (their only single to do so), where it peaked at number 55. Fantastic Voyage was eventually Platinum-certified, and Lakeside followed this hit with 1982's Your Wish Is My Command, a recording that spawned another Billboard Top-10 smash in its remake of the Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand." Over the years since, Lakeside scored two more top-10 hits with "Raid" and "Outrageous," released four additional albums, and has toured consistently for the last 30 years, with the band's current lineup boasting seven musicians – Fred Alexander Jr., Norman Beavers, Marvin Craig, Fred Lewis, Thomas Shelby, Stephen Shockley, and Otis Stokes – who have been with Lakeside since the 1970s.

Lakeside plays its Davenport engagement at 8 p.m. on July 3, admission is $33-68, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.