Lolo, August 28

Saturday, August 28, 7 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

With her most recent album described by Paste magazine as a recording that “proves her skills as an honest – and killer – storyteller,” acclaimed singer/songwriter Lolo performs a headlining concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn on Augsut 28, the artist's talents inspiring Atwood magazine to rave, “To feel so much and express it so diligently, captivatingly, and honestly is one of the greatest things one can do.”

Born Lauren Pritchard and raised in Jackson, Tennessee, 33-year-old Lolo began writing songs when she was 14, and after moving to Los Angeles at 16, she lived with Lisa Marie Presley and began singing in a reggae band. Still working under her birth name, she eventually succeeded as a musical actress by originating and playing the role of the 15-year-old runaway Ilse in the 2006 Tony-winning Broadway smash Spring Awakening, a role she played on stage for two years. Pritchard later settled in the United Kingdom and signed with Universal/Island Records, and in August of 2010, she released the single "Painkillers," a song also released in a remix with rapper Talib Kweli. Her debut album Wasted in Jackson, written and produced with Eg White, was digitally released on October 25, 2010, debuted at No. 84 in the U.K., and was released in the United States the following February.

In 2013, Pritchard officially adopted the stage name Lolo and has since signed with DCD2 Records. Under her given name, Pritchard was also the composer/lyricist of the musical Songbird, and was featured on the Panic! at the Disco song "Miss Jackson." She later re-created a sample of Susanne Vega's "Tom's Diner" for Fall Out Boy's 2014 single "Centuries," and in September of 2016, Lolo released the full-length album In Loving Memory of When I Gave a Shit. Produced by Jake Sinclair and released by Atlantic Records, the album was the beneficiary of numerous raves nationwide, with The Awesome Muse writing, "There’s something on In Loving Memory for every mood you’ve ever felt, whether that be bitter anger or upbeat happiness." The following year, Lolo's debut feature film (Romance) In the Digital Age found her playing an ex-emo star turned med student, and the artist also composed the movie's titular theme song.

Lolo plays her August 28 Maquoketa engagement with opening sets by Desert Noises and Hembee, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $30-35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.