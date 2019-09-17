Chris Pureka, September 28

Saturday, September 28, 7 p.m.

Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Described by New Noise magazine as “one of the most noteworthy folk/acoustic artists working today,” singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chris Pureka serves as a Moeller Nights headliner on September 28, her engagement at Davenport's Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel sure to prove why NPR stated, “If her instruments act like sonar, expanding to fill any room and find every crevice, her voice is a single directional beam – it cuts through any chance of misunderstanding.”

Raised in Connecticut, Pureka began writing songs at the age of eight and began playing the guitar at 16, at which point she became a frequent performer at local coffee houses and open mics. As a young performer, she opened shows for such artists as Erin McKeown and Pamela Means while completing a degree in biology at Wesleyan University, and in June of 2001, she recorded a self-titled seven-song EP in preparation for a three-month nationwide tour with folk poet Alix Olson. Three years later, Pureka released her first full-length album Driving North, earning rave reviews fans, fellow artists, and music critics, with AcousticMusic.com saying “Chris Pureka has a brilliant career ahead of her” and raving, “Her songs unfold like beautifully written short stories – you want to hear about the journey rather than the destination.”

In 2006, Pureka toured the United States as a headlining act and released Dryland, which earned similar rave reviews and was featured on the Paste Magazine Sampler in February of 2007. That August, she played at the Michigan Womyn's Musical Festival, and her composition “Swann Song” won first place in the acoustic competition on the independent-music site OurStage.com. Two months afterward, Pureka was nominated for 2007's Outstanding Folk Act by the Boston Music Awards, and the artist went on to amass greater popularity by performing with artists such as Dar Williams, The Cowboy Junkies, Peter Mulvey, Ani Difranco, and Martin Sexton. Since then, Pureka has released a pair of EPs in 2009's Chimera and 2013's Chimera II, a live recording in Chris Pureka Live at the Grey Eagle 1.19.11, and her most recent release Back in the Ring, a work in which, according to New Noise, “Pureka bares her soul … and with incredible art as the result.”

Chris Pureka plays the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel on September 28 with an opening set by The Harmaleighs, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting MoellerNights.com.